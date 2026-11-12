Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction (ZIM-W vs BAN-W)

T20 · 8th Match, Group B · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 14:15 IST (expected)
Fri 13 Nov · Match 14:45 IST · 13:15 local
Toss in 12 h 54 min
Our toss call
Bat first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament2 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 4 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 13 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Zimbabwe Women

4.073.804.004.204.40Thu 22:00Frinow3.904.24
  • Odds now4.07 · 23% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first4.24 · 22% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first3.90 · 24% to win
DafaBet Bet at 4.90

Bangladesh Women

1.241.201.241.26Thu 22:00Frinow1.221.25
  • Odds now1.24 · 77% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.25 · 76% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.22 · 78% to win
SpinBetter Bet at 1.24

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in ZIM-W vs BAN-W?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss?

The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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