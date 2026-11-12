Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction (ZIM-W vs BAN-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament2 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 4 decided games.
- 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
- 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
- 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
- Ground
- Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 13 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Zimbabwe Women
- Odds now4.07 · 23% to win
- Wins toss, bats first4.24 · 22% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first3.90 · 24% to win
Bangladesh Women
- Odds now1.24 · 77% to win
- Wins toss, bats first1.25 · 76% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first1.22 · 78% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in ZIM-W vs BAN-W?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the ZIM-W vs BAN-W toss?
The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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