Friday, 13 November 2026 · 09:00 IST · Perth Stadium · AUS vs ENG

How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss predictions work.

Toss prediction page launched 5 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia vs England match preview.