Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss predictions work.
Toss prediction page launched 5 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia vs England match preview.
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AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Perth Stadium. It is the toss call in our Australia vs England match prediction.
How does the toss affect the AUS vs ENG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →