Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudur Paschim Royals Toss Prediction (KAG vs SPR)

T20 · 24th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 11:45 IST (expected)
Fri 13 Nov · Match 12:15 IST · 12:30 local
Toss in 16 h 46 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament17 of 22 bowl
  • Kathmandu Gorkhas2 of 3 bowl
  • Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudur Paschim Royals match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament17 of 22 bowl The latest 12 of the 22 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 17 of the 22 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 9 of the 21 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
  • 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 3 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 3 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
Kathmandu Gorkhas2 of 3 bowl Kathmandu Gorkhas' 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 5 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 5 November 2026bowled
  • 2 November 2026bowled
  • 29 October 2026batted
Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl Sudur Paschim Royals' 4 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they batted.

  • 10 November 2026batted
  • 2 November 2026bowled
  • 31 October 2026bowled
  • 28 October 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Daytime start, 13 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local
Forecast
20°C · humidity 53% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Kathmandu Gorkhas

1.841.751.801.851.95Thu 15:30now1.901.77
  • Odds now1.84 · 51% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.77 · 53% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.90 · 50% to win
Megapari Bet at 1.84

Sudur Paschim Royals

1.951.851.901.952.002.05Thu 15:30now2.021.87
  • Odds now1.95 · 49% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.87 · 50% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.02 · 47% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.97

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How we made this Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.

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KAG vs SPR toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the KAG vs SPR toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in KAG vs SPR?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%. In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins.

What time is the KAG vs SPR toss?

The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 12:15 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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