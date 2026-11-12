Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction (UAE-W vs IRE-W)

T20 · 6th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Fri 13 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 8 h 39 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 50%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 50%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament2 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 4 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 13 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

United Arab Emirates Women

6.075.506.006.507.00Thu 20:35Frinow6.535.64
  • Odds now6.07 · 16% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first5.64 · 17% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first6.53 · 15% to win
DafaBet Bet at 6.60

Ireland Women

1.121.101.121.16Thu 20:35Frinow1.141.11
  • Odds now1.12 · 84% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.11 · 85% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.14 · 83% to win
PlanBet Bet at 1.12

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How we made this United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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UAE-W vs IRE-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the UAE-W vs IRE-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 50%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in UAE-W vs IRE-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 50%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the UAE-W vs IRE-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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