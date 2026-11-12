Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (SCO-W vs SL-W)

T20 · 5th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Fri 13 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 11 h 49 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament2 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 4 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Ground
Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 13 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Scotland Women

3.853.403.804.004.20Thu 20:20now4.113.60
  • Odds now3.85 · 25% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first3.60 · 26% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first4.11 · 23% to win
Melbet Bet at 3.85

Sri Lanka Women

1.261.221.241.261.281.30Thu 20:20now1.291.23
  • Odds now1.26 · 75% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.23 · 77% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.29 · 74% to win
Megapari Bet at 1.26

Best odds · match winner

Compare 7 bookmakers
SCO-WSL-W
WinWin3.851.26
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet3.851.26
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari3.851.26
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa3.851.26
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet3.851.26
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet3.851.26
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
SpinBetter3.851.26
100% first deposit bonus
Today's cricket odds →
Back Sri Lanka Women on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

How we made this Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

SCO-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SCO-W vs SL-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in SCO-W vs SL-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 68%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the SCO-W vs SL-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu