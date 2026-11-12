Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (SCO-W vs SL-W)

T20 · 5th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground

Toss 10:00 IST (expected) Fri 13 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local Toss in 11 h 49 min

Our toss call Bowl first 68% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 2 of 4 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 2 of 4 bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bowl All 4 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 4 decided games. Bangladesh Women batted

Thailand Women batted

Sri Lanka Women bowled

Scotland Women bowled Ground Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman Start Daytime start, 13 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Scotland Women Market odds, checked 22:10 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 3.85 3.40 3.80 4.00 4.20 Thu 20:20 now 4.11 3.60 Odds now 3.85 · 25% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 3.60 · 26% to win

Loses toss, bats first 4.11 · 23% to win Bet at 3.85 → Sri Lanka Women Market odds, checked 22:10 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 1.26 1.22 1.24 1.26 1.28 1.30 Thu 20:20 now 1.29 1.23 Odds now 1.26 · 75% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.23 · 77% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.29 · 74% to win Bet at 1.26 →

How we made this Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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SCO-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the SCO-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in SCO-W vs SL-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 68%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What time is the SCO-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.