We back Chitwan Rhinos, at 58%.

Karnali Yaks won their first two games of the 2026 season, then lost the next four. Lumbini Lions bowled them out for 105 in the most recent one (12 November 2026).

Chitwan come in from a 4-wicket win over Janakpur Bolts (13 November 2026).

The 27th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 starts at 12:15 IST (06:45 UTC) on 15 November 2026, in Kirtipur.

Which team is stronger, Chitwan Rhinos or Karnali Yaks?

Chitwan, on 2026 form. They beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs (27 October 2026) and Pokhara Avengers by 30 runs (6 November 2026).

Chitwan's Dawid Malan made 70 off 50 balls against Biratnagar Kings in that 27 October 2026 win.

Chitwan's Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 in four overs against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026). He added 3 for 14 from four overs for Chitwan against Kathmandu Gorkhas three days later (9 November 2026).

Ravi Bopara made 55 off 35 balls for Chitwan against Kathmandu Gorkhas in that 9 November 2026 chase, which Chitwan lost by 10 runs.

Karnali opened with wins over Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs (27 October 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets (29 October 2026). Karnali's Sompal Kami took 4 for 33 in his four overs against Biratnagar Kings in that 29 October 2026 game.

Karnali's David Miller made 93 not out off 55 balls against Sudur Paschim Royals (6 November 2026). Sudur Paschim still won that game by 39 runs.

Pokhara Avengers made 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026). Karnali were all out for 154 in 18.3 overs and lost by 63 runs.

Key matchups: Ravi Bopara against Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh Airee against Ariful Islam

Ravi Bopara against Sompal Kami. Ravi Bopara made 59 not out off 40 balls for Chitwan against Karnali (6 December 2024). He made 53 off 34 balls for Chitwan against Karnali in the Eliminator (18 December 2024).

Ravi Bopara then made 52 off 36 balls for Chitwan against Karnali (18 November 2025).

Sompal Kami took 2 for 33 in four overs for Karnali against Chitwan in that 18 November 2025 game. He took 2 for 22 in three overs for Karnali against Chitwan in the 18 December 2024 Eliminator.

Kamal Singh Airee against Ariful Islam. Kamal Singh Airee took 4 for 26 in four overs for the Rhinos against Biratnagar Kings (27 October 2026). He took 3 for 7 in two overs for the Rhinos against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).

Ariful Islam made 44 off 22 balls for the Yaks against Kathmandu Gorkhas (2 November 2026). He made 43 off 29 balls for the Yaks against Janakpur Bolts (27 October 2026).

CHR vs KAY head to head Karnali wins 2 Chitwan wins 1 Karnali Yaks lead 2-1 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all at Kirtipur. Newest first. 18 November 2025 · Kirtipur Chitwan by 4 wickets 18 December 2024 · Kirtipur Karnali by 21 runs, Eliminator 6 December 2024 · Kirtipur Karnali by 6 wickets Chitwan Rhinos won the most recent meeting on 18 November 2025, chasing down Karnali Yaks' 166 for 3.

CHR vs KAY pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Sudur Paschim Royals beat Karnali Yaks by 39 runs batting first at Kirtipur (6 November 2026), and Pokhara Avengers beat them by 63 runs batting first (9 November 2026). Chitwan's and Karnali's completed games in this match's 12:15 IST slot, newest first. 9 November 2026 Pokhara Avengers 217 for 3 in 20 overs · Karnali all out for 154 in 18.3 overs 6 November 2026 Sudur Paschim Royals 176 for 6 in 20 overs · Karnali 137 for 7 in 20 overs 2 November 2026 Karnali 180 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs 27 October 2026 Chitwan 157 for 3 in 20 overs · Biratnagar Kings all out for 149 in 19.3 overs Weather Clear and dry at the 12:15 IST start, about 20°C with 55% humidity, about 18°C late in the game, and a 0% to 12% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 14 November, 16:28 IST. Karnali Yaks won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim Royals at Kirtipur in that 6 November 2026 game, then lost by 39 runs.

CHR vs KAY prediction: we back Chitwan at 58%

We back Chitwan at 58%, with the market at 55.7%.

Karnali's slide is the first reason. Kathmandu Gorkhas, Sudur Paschim, Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini Lions beat them in turn, from 2 November to 12 November 2026.

Chitwan's bowling is the second. The Rhinos bowled Pokhara Avengers out for 121 in 19 overs (6 November 2026).

Ravi Bopara is the third. He made 59 not out (6 December 2024), 53 (18 December 2024) and 52 (18 November 2025) for Chitwan against Karnali.

Karnali's best answer is Sompal Kami. He made 62 not out off 32 balls for the Yaks against Biratnagar Kings (29 October 2026).

Melbet had Chitwan at 1.71 at 16:33 IST (14 November), just under our fair odds of 1.73. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%.

What decides CHR vs KAY

The toss. Our call is bowl first, at 71%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss, fielded and beat Karnali by 4 wickets at Kirtipur (2 November 2026).

Our call is bowl first, at 71%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss, fielded and beat Karnali by 4 wickets at Kirtipur (2 November 2026). Karnali's batting. Karnali were all out for 105 in 19.2 overs against Lumbini Lions (12 November 2026).

Karnali were all out for 105 in 19.2 overs against Lumbini Lions (12 November 2026). Chitwan's batting. Chitwan made 129 for 6 in 20 overs against Sudur Paschim Royals (2 November 2026) and lost by 5 wickets.

Chitwan made 129 for 6 in 20 overs against Sudur Paschim Royals (2 November 2026) and lost by 5 wickets. Mark Watt. Mark Watt took 4 for 12 in four overs for Karnali against Lumbini Lions in that 12 November 2026 game.