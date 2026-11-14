Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers Toss Prediction (KAG vs POA)
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 51%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament19 of 25 bowl
- Kathmandu Gorkhas3 of 4 bowl
- Pokhara Avengers2 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament19 of 25 bowl The latest 12 of the 25 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 19 of the 25 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 12 of the 25 decided games.
- 14 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
- 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
- 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
- 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
- 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
- 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
Kathmandu Gorkhas3 of 4 bowl Kathmandu Gorkhas' 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 13 November 2026 they bowled.
- 13 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026batted
Pokhara Avengers2 of 4 bowl Pokhara Avengers' 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Pokhara Avengers chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted.
- 12 November 2026batted
- 9 November 2026batted
- 6 November 2026bowled
- 1 November 2026bowled
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- Afternoon start, 15 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
- Forecast
- 16°C · humidity 80% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 14 November, 20:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Kathmandu Gorkhas
- Odds now1.55 · 61% to win
- Wins toss, bats first1.58 · 60% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first1.53 · 62% to win
Pokhara Avengers
- Odds now2.41 · 39% to win
- Wins toss, bats first2.47 · 38% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first2.35 · 40% to win
Best odds · match winner
Compare 8 bookmakers
|KAG
|POA
|DafaBet
|1.57✓
|2.35
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
|WinWin
|1.55
|2.41✓
|Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.55
|2.41✓
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.55
|2.41✓
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.55
|2.41✓
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.55
|2.41✓
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|1.55
|2.41✓
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
|SpinBetter
|1.55
|2.41✓
|100% first deposit bonus
How we made this Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
KAG vs POA toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the KAG vs POA toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 51%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in KAG vs POA?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 51%. In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. In this tournament, Pokhara Avengers chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins.
What time is the KAG vs POA toss?
The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- SL-W vs PNGW toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- SCO-W vs UAE-W toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- CHR vs KAY toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · NPL
- PAK-W vs NED-W toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- THA-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- AUS vs ENG toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · AUS vs ENG