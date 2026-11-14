T20 · 28th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 51%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, Pokhara Avengers chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 13 November 2026 they bowled.

In this tournament, 19 of the 25 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 12 of the 25 decided games.

The latest 12 of the 25 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.