Denmark vs Papua New Guinea Toss Prediction (DEN vs PNG)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 62%.
Why bat first here
- No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Cloud cover. 79% cloud at the start helps the new ball. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.
- Our call: bat first — 62%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 62%.
Start time and conditions at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground
Start: 06:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 61% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-25 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Denmark vs Papua New Guinea toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss methodology.
Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Denmark vs Papua New Guinea match preview.
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DEN vs PNG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the DEN vs PNG toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in DEN vs PNG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Denmark vs Papua New Guinea match prediction.
How does the toss affect the DEN vs PNG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →