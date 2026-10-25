We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 62%.

Sunday, 25 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 62%.

Our call: bat first — 62%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Cloud cover. 79% cloud at the start helps the new ball. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.

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How we made this Denmark vs Papua New Guinea toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Denmark vs Papua New Guinea match preview.