Denmark to edge Papua New Guinea in Nairobi.

Our AI model gives Denmark a 53.6% chance of beating Papua New Guinea in Match 37 of ICC CWC Challenge League A at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 25 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). The bookmakers lean the other way and make Papua New Guinea slight favourites. Denmark's price of 1.91 sits just above our fair odds of 1.87.

Denmark answer a heavy defeat with a 102-run win

Denmark arrive off a 102-run win over Kuwait at Gymkhana Club Ground on 24 October 2026. Denmark won the toss, batted, and made 274 for 8 in their 50 overs. Musa Shaheen Mahmood made 64 off 84 balls against Kuwait in that 24 October game, the top score of the innings.

Kuwait managed 172 in 29.4 overs in reply. Saif Ahmad took 5 for 20 in 8 overs against Kuwait on 24 October 2026 and was named Player of the Match. Lucky Ali took 2 for 32 in 5 overs against Kuwait (24 October 2026).

That win came straight after a heavy defeat. Kenya made 324 for 7 against Denmark at Gymkhana Club Ground on 21 October 2026. Denmark were all out for 221 in 44.1 overs in reply and lost by 103 runs. Hamid Shah made 55 off 67 balls against Kenya in the 21 October game.

Denmark have big wins in this league as well. Denmark made 308 for 9 against Kenya at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, on 31 August 2025. Kenya managed 120 in reply, and Denmark won by 188 runs.

Papua New Guinea need a reply after a 172-run defeat

Papua New Guinea last played on 22 October 2026, when Jersey beat them by 172 runs at Gymkhana Club Ground. Jersey won the toss, batted, and made 347 for 5 in 50 overs against Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea were all out for 175 in 36.5 overs in reply. Kabua Morea made 40 off 35 balls against Jersey on 22 October 2026. The batting has struggled against Jersey before, too. Jersey bowled Papua New Guinea out for 101 at Farmers Cricket Club Ground on 28 August 2025 and won by 160 runs.

Papua New Guinea have won at Ruaraka before. Papua New Guinea beat Qatar by 7 wickets at Ruaraka on 1 October 2024. They beat Kuwait by 8 wickets at Ruaraka on 4 October 2024.

Their bowling is the threat Denmark have to respect. Kabua Morea took 5 for 29 against Denmark at Ruaraka on 26 September 2024. Alei Nao took 4 for 20 against Denmark in that 26 September 2024 game.

Key Matchups: Saif Ahmad against the top order, Morea and Nao with the new ball

Saif Ahmad vs Papua New Guinea's top order: Saif Ahmad took 5 for 20 in 8 overs against Kuwait on 24 October 2026. Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 175 by Jersey on 22 October 2026, so a bowler in that form meets a top order that needs a better start.

Kabua Morea and Alei Nao vs Hamid Shah: Kabua Morea and Alei Nao led the attack when Denmark were bowled out for 80 at Ruaraka on 26 September 2024. Hamid Shah made 55 off 67 balls against Kenya on 21 October 2026 and 59 off 79 balls against Papua New Guinea on 22 August 2025. Denmark need him to see off the new ball.

Lucky Ali vs Alei Nao: Lucky Ali made 83 off 112 balls against Papua New Guinea at Grainville, St Saviour, on 22 August 2025. He was caught off the bowling of Alei Nao in that game, and Alei Nao took 3 for 36 against Denmark (22 August 2025).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Denmark and Papua New Guinea have met twice in ICC CWC Challenge League A, with one win each. Papua New Guinea won the first meeting by 6 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 26 September 2024. Denmark were bowled out for 80 in 26.4 overs after Papua New Guinea won the toss and bowled. Papua New Guinea made 83 for 4 in 13.3 overs. Denmark won the second meeting by 18 runs at Grainville, St Saviour, on 22 August 2025. Denmark made 223 for 8 in 50 overs. Papua New Guinea were all out for 205 in 48.2 overs in reply.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi is one of the two Nairobi grounds staging this round of the league, alongside Gymkhana Club Ground. Pitch: Kuwait made 331 for 6 against Qatar at Ruaraka on 22 October 2026. Qatar replied with 335 for 5 in 45.3 overs and won by 5 wickets. In the next game at Ruaraka, on 24 October 2026, Qatar made 283 against Kenya. Kenya replied with 279 and lost by 4 runs.

Kuwait made 331 for 6 against Qatar at Ruaraka on 22 October 2026. Qatar replied with 335 for 5 in 45.3 overs and won by 5 wickets. In the next game at Ruaraka, on 24 October 2026, Qatar made 283 against Kenya. Kenya replied with 279 and lost by 4 runs. Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.

12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 62%. Denmark won the toss and batted against Kuwait on 24 October 2026. Our toss prediction for Denmark vs Papua New Guinea is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Papua New Guinea's batting against Denmark's bowling

Papua New Guinea's batting is the weak spot in their recent results. Jersey bowled them out for 175 on 22 October 2026 and for 101 on 28 August 2025. Kuwait bowled them out for 148 at Farmers Cricket Club Ground on 24 August 2025 and won by 4 wickets.

Denmark have the bowling to test that. Saif Ahmad's 5 for 20 against Kuwait (24 October 2026) came in a game Kuwait lasted only 29.4 overs. If Denmark's bowlers take early wickets again, Papua New Guinea will be chasing the game from the first hour.

Denmark's batting is less settled. Kenya bowled Denmark out for 221 on 21 October 2026, and Papua New Guinea bowled them out for 80 at Ruaraka on 26 September 2024. If Papua New Guinea's bowlers strike early again, the game swings their way.

Denmark vs Papua New Guinea prediction: Denmark by a narrow margin

Our AI model makes Denmark 53.6% favourites for Match 37 at Ruaraka, with fair odds of 1.87. Denmark's 1.91 sits just above that, a small edge of about 2%. Papua New Guinea at 1.85 are below their fair odds of 2.16.