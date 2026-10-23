Pakistan vs England Toss Prediction (PAK vs ENG)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
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From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 64%.
How we made this Pakistan vs England toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.
Toss prediction page launched 23 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs England match preview.
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PAK vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PAK vs ENG toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in PAK vs ENG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Gaddafi Stadium. It is the toss call in our Pakistan vs England match prediction.
How does the toss affect the PAK vs ENG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →