Jersey vs Kenya Toss Prediction (JER vs KEN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 66%.
✓ Decision called · Jersey elected to bat
Toss result
Jersey won the toss and chose to bat.
Jersey bat first
Stamped 25 Oct, 12:05 IST · live data feed
Why bat first here
- No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Cloud cover. 79% cloud at the start helps the new ball. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.
- Our call: bat first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 66%.
Start time and conditions at Gymkhana Club Ground
Start: 06:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 61% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-25 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Jersey vs Kenya toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Jersey vs Kenya match preview.
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JER vs KEN toss prediction FAQ
Who won the JER vs KEN toss?
Jersey won the JER vs KEN toss and chose to bat first.
What did the toss winner choose in JER vs KEN?
Jersey chose to bat first. Our pre-toss call was bat first — the captain did what we predicted.
How does the toss affect the JER vs KEN match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →