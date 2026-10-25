We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 73%.

Sunday, 25 October 2026 · 14:00 IST · Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja · T20 WC Africa Qualifier C

Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 73%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 73%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 5 chasing sides have won (40%). (points to batting first)

Cloud cover. 100% cloud at the start helps the new ball. (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bat first. Mozambique have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Zambia have batted in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to batting first)

Captains bat first here. 7 of 9 toss winners have batted at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 since 2024 (78%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Mozambique vs Zambia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Mozambique vs Zambia match preview.