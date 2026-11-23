Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Toss Prediction (SLA vs BANA)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
- Start
- Day-night match, 23 November, 15:30 IST / 13:00 local
- Forecast
- 29°C · humidity 49% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 23 November, 05:38 IST.
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
SLA vs BANA toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SLA vs BANA toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 15:00 IST on 23 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in SLA vs BANA?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 78%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the SLA vs BANA toss?
The toss is expected at 15:00 IST on 23 November, 30 minutes before the 15:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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