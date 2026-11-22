Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction (IRE-W vs NED-W)

T20 · 29th Match, Super Six (A3 v B2) · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

Toss 14:15 IST (expected) Mon 23 Nov · Match 14:45 IST · 13:15 local Toss in 15 h 1 min

Our toss call Bowl first 64% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 14 of 26 bowl

Netherlands Women 3 of 3 bowl

Seven Districts Ground 7 of 13 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 14 of 26 bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl The latest 12 of the 26 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 14 of the 26 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Zimbabwe Women batted

Sri Lanka Women bowled

Pakistan Women bowled

Pakistan Women batted

Netherlands Women bowled

Zimbabwe Women batted

Zimbabwe Women batted

Thailand Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted

Ireland Women batted

Papua New Guinea Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted Netherlands Women 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Netherlands Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 20 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Seven Districts Ground 7 of 13 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bowl Bat The latest 12 of the 13 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 7 of the 13 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Chasing sides won 9 of the 13 decided games. Zimbabwe Women batted, Ireland Women won

Pakistan Women bowled, Pakistan Women won

Zimbabwe Women batted, Sri Lanka Women won

Thailand Women bowled, Bangladesh Women won

Ireland Women batted, Scotland Women won

United Arab Emirates Women batted, Sri Lanka Women won

Zimbabwe Women bowled, Pakistan Women won

Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won

Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won

Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won

United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won

Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won Ground Seven Districts Ground, Ajman Start Daytime start, 23 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Ireland Women Market odds, checked 23:10 IST After the toss, 14:15 IST 1.53 1.45 1.50 1.55 1.60 Sun 21:40 now 1.58 1.49 Odds now 1.53 · 64% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.49 · 66% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.58 · 62% to win Bet at 1.53 → Netherlands Women Market odds, checked 23:10 IST After the toss, 14:15 IST 2.70 2.20 2.40 2.60 2.80 3.00 Sun 21:40 now 2.85 2.55 Odds now 2.70 · 36% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.55 · 38% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.85 · 34% to win Bet at 2.70 →

How we made this Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

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IRE-W vs NED-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the IRE-W vs NED-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 23 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in IRE-W vs NED-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 64%. In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the IRE-W vs NED-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 23 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground? ⌄ At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 7 of the 13 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Chasing sides won 9 of the 13 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.