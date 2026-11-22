Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction (SL-W vs PAK-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament14 of 26 bowl
- Sri Lanka Women3 of 3 bowl
- Pakistan Women2 of 3 bat
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament14 of 26 bowl The latest 12 of the 26 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 14 of the 26 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026.
- 22 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 22 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
- 22 November 2026Pakistan Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
- 20 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 18 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 18 November 2026Thailand Women bowled
- 18 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
- 18 November 2026Ireland Women batted
- 16 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
- 16 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
Sri Lanka Women3 of 3 bowl Sri Lanka Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sri Lanka Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 22 November 2026 they bowled.
- 22 November 2026bowled
- 13 November 2026bowled
- 12 November 2026bowled
Pakistan Women2 of 3 bat Pakistan Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Pakistan Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 22 November 2026 they bowled.
- 22 November 2026bowled
- 20 November 2026batted
- 13 November 2026batted
Karwan Cricket Ground7 of 13 bowl The latest 12 of the 13 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 7 of the 13 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 13 decided games.
- 22 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- 20 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Ireland Women won
- 20 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
- 18 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted, Zimbabwe Women won
- 18 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, United Arab Emirates Women won
- 16 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Ireland Women won
- 16 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
- 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, Scotland Women won
- 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled, Zimbabwe Women won
- 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- Ground
- Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 23 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Sri Lanka Women
- Odds now1.52 · 64% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.47 · 66% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.56 · 62% to win
Pakistan Women
- Odds now2.70 · 36% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.55 · 38% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.85 · 34% to win
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How we made this Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
SL-W vs PAK-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SL-W vs PAK-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 23 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in SL-W vs PAK-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. In this tournament, Sri Lanka Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Pakistan Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins.
What time is the SL-W vs PAK-W toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 23 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Karwan Cricket Ground?
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 7 of the 13 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 13 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
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