Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction (AFGA vs HK)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- University of Doha for Science and Technology
- Start
- Daytime start, 23 November, 11:30 IST / 09:00 local
- Forecast
- 26°C · humidity 62% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 23 November, 05:38 IST.
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AFGA vs HK toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AFGA vs HK toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:00 IST on 23 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AFGA vs HK?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the AFGA vs HK toss?
The toss is expected at 11:00 IST on 23 November, 30 minutes before the 11:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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