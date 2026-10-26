Thursday, 29 October 2026 · 10:10 IST · Junction Oval, Melbourne · WBBL

Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl at this afternoon start, at 63%.

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How we made this Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 26 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match preview.