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Janakpur Bolts (NPL) vs Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) Toss Prediction (JAB vs KAG)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Thursday, 29 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first (63%).

How we made this Janakpur Bolts (NPL) vs Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Janakpur Bolts (NPL) vs Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) match preview.

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JAB vs KAG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the JAB vs KAG toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in JAB vs KAG?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Janakpur Bolts (NPL) vs Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) match prediction.

How does the toss affect the JAB vs KAG match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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