We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

Thursday, 29 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn · CSA Pro20

Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60% for this day game in Oudtshoorn.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local). Conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bat first. South Western Districts have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won; Titans have batted in 3 of their last 4 tosses won. (points to batting first)

Captains have batted first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have batted at Recreation Ground since 2026 (67%). (points to batting first)

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Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Garden Route Badgers vs Titans toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Garden Route Badgers vs Titans match preview.