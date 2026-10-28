Garden Route Badgers vs Titans Toss Prediction (SWD vs TTN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains have batted first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have batted at Recreation Ground since 2026 (67%).(points to batting first)
- Both sides like to bat first. South Western Districts have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won; Titans have batted in 3 of their last 4 tosses won.(points to batting first)
- No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local). Conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 35°C · humidity 21% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60% for this day game in Oudtshoorn.
Last 3 tosses at Recreation Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-16
|South Western Districts
|Bat
|Warriors
|Yes
|2026-10-07
|South Western Districts
|Field
|Lions
|No
|2026-10-01
|South Western Districts
|Bat
|—
|—
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.
Start time and conditions at Recreation Ground
Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 35°C · humidity 21% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-28 03:08 UTC.
How we made this Garden Route Badgers vs Titans toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the venue pattern model.
Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Garden Route Badgers vs Titans match preview.
Garden Route Badgers vs Titans match prediction →
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SWD vs TTN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SWD vs TTN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in SWD vs TTN?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. It is the toss call in our Garden Route Badgers vs Titans match prediction.
How does the toss affect the SWD vs TTN match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →