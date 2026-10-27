Sri Lanka vs England Toss Prediction (SL vs ENG)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 5 of 9 toss winners have fielded at Gaddafi Stadium since 2023 (56%).
- Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
- Forecast: 29°C · humidity 35% · clear skies.
- Chasing wins here. 5 of 8 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (62.5%).
- Our call: bowl first — 70%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%, in Lahore.
Last 9 tosses at Gaddafi Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-27
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-25
|Pakistan
|Field
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2026-06-04
|Australia
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2026-06-02
|Pakistan
|Field
|Australia
|No
|2025-03-05
|New Zealand
|Bat
|New Zealand
|No
|2025-02-22
|Australia
|Field
|Australia
|Yes
|2025-02-10
|New Zealand
|Field
|New Zealand
|Yes
|2025-02-08
|New Zealand
|Bat
|New Zealand
|No
|2023-09-06
|Bangladesh
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.
Does the toss matter at Gaddafi Stadium?
In 8 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 5 (62.5%).
Start: 08:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day-night match).
Forecast at the start: 29°C · humidity 35% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Sri Lanka vs England toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we read captain decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sri Lanka vs England match preview.
Sri Lanka vs England match prediction →
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SL vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SL vs ENG toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in SL vs ENG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Gaddafi Stadium. It is the toss call in our Sri Lanka vs England match prediction.
How does the toss affect the SL vs ENG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →