Toss predictions
LIO v ESTORM Bowl first 66% 28/10 21:30 IST MR-W v ST-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 10:10 IST MS-W v HH-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 13:40 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 69% 29/10 20:00 IST NZ v IND Bowl first 74% 30/10 12:30 IST BH-W v SS-W Bowl first 71% 30/10 13:40 IST PS-W v MR-W Bowl first 56% 31/10 13:40 IST

Sri Lanka vs England Toss Prediction (SL vs ENG)

Our toss call

Bowl first 70%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Thursday, 29 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Gaddafi Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 70% Bat first 30%
  • Captains bowl first here. 5 of 9 toss winners have fielded at Gaddafi Stadium since 2023 (56%).
  • Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
  • Forecast: 29°C · humidity 35% · clear skies.
  • Chasing wins here. 5 of 8 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (62.5%).
  • Our call: bowl first — 70%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%, in Lahore.

Last 9 tosses at Gaddafi Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-27Sri LankaField
2026-10-25PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2026-06-04AustraliaBatPakistanYes
2026-06-02PakistanFieldAustraliaNo
2025-03-05New ZealandBatNew ZealandNo
2025-02-22AustraliaFieldAustraliaYes
2025-02-10New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2025-02-08New ZealandBatNew ZealandNo
2023-09-06BangladeshBatPakistanYes

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.

Does the toss matter at Gaddafi Stadium?

In 8 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 5 (62.5%).

Start: 08:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day-night match).

Forecast at the start: 29°C · humidity 35% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Sri Lanka vs England toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we read captain decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sri Lanka vs England match preview.

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SL vs ENG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SL vs ENG toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SL vs ENG?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Gaddafi Stadium. It is the toss call in our Sri Lanka vs England match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SL vs ENG match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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