United Arab Emirates vs Oman Toss Prediction (UAE vs OMN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%.
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 3 of 5 toss winners have fielded at ICC Academy Ground since 2025 (60%).
- No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Forecast: 30°C · humidity 55% · clear skies.
- Our call: bowl first — 63%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%.
Last 5 tosses at ICC Academy Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-27
|Oman
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-25
|United Arab Emirates
|Bat
|Netherlands
|Yes
|2025-11-05
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-11-01
|United States of America
|Field
|United States of America
|Yes
|2025-10-30
|Nepal
|Bat
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.
Start time and conditions at ICC Academy Ground
Start: 05:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 30°C · humidity 55% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 21:08 UTC.
How we made this United Arab Emirates vs Oman toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our United Arab Emirates vs Oman match preview.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman match prediction →
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UAE vs OMN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the UAE vs OMN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in UAE vs OMN?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at ICC Academy. It is the toss call in our United Arab Emirates vs Oman match prediction.
How does the toss affect the UAE vs OMN match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →