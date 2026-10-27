Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (AFG vs ZIM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 77 of 106 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (73%).(points to bowling first)
- Zimbabwe like to bowl first. They have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won (42 of 89 in all).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:30 local) in dry air (52% humidity). Conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Cloud cover. 83% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 69%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 69%, in Sharjah.
Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-27
|Zimbabwe
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-18
|West Indies Champions
|Field
|West Indies Champions
|Yes
|2026-10-16
|Australia Champions
|Bat
|West Indies Champions
|Yes
|2026-10-16
|South Africa Champions
|Field
|England Champions
|No
|2026-10-14
|South Africa Champions
|Bat
|South Africa Champions
|No
|2026-10-14
|Australia Champions
|Bat
|Australia Champions
|No
|2026-10-13
|West Indies Champions
|Field
|West Indies Champions
|Yes
|2026-10-13
|South Africa Champions
|Bat
|South Africa Champions
|No
|2026-10-11
|India Champions
|Field
|Bangladesh Champions
|No
|2026-10-11
|Australia Champions
|Bat
|Australia Champions
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.
Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?
In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).
Start: 14:30 UTC · 18:30 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 31°C · humidity 52% · overcast
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction →
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AFG vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AFG vs ZIM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AFG vs ZIM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction.
How does the toss affect the AFG vs ZIM match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →