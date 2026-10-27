Toss predictions
LIO v ESTORM Bowl first 66% 28/10 21:30 IST MR-W v ST-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 10:10 IST MS-W v HH-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 13:40 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 69% 29/10 20:00 IST NZ v IND Bowl first 74% 30/10 12:30 IST BH-W v SS-W Bowl first 71% 30/10 13:40 IST PS-W v MR-W Bowl first 56% 31/10 13:40 IST

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (AFG vs ZIM)

Our toss call

Bowl first 69%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

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Thursday, 29 October 2026 · 20:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · AFG v ZIM 2026

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 69% Bat first 31%
  • Captains bowl first here. 77 of 106 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (73%).(points to bowling first)
  • Zimbabwe like to bowl first. They have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won (42 of 89 in all).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew expected. Evening start (18:30 local) in dry air (52% humidity). Conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
  • Cloud cover. 83% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 69%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 69%, in Sharjah.

Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-27ZimbabweField
2026-10-18West Indies ChampionsFieldWest Indies ChampionsYes
2026-10-16Australia ChampionsBatWest Indies ChampionsYes
2026-10-16South Africa ChampionsFieldEngland ChampionsNo
2026-10-14South Africa ChampionsBatSouth Africa ChampionsNo
2026-10-14Australia ChampionsBatAustralia ChampionsNo
2026-10-13West Indies ChampionsFieldWest Indies ChampionsYes
2026-10-13South Africa ChampionsBatSouth Africa ChampionsNo
2026-10-11India ChampionsFieldBangladesh ChampionsNo
2026-10-11Australia ChampionsBatAustralia ChampionsNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?

In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).

Start: 14:30 UTC · 18:30 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 31°C · humidity 52% · overcast

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.

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AFG vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AFG vs ZIM toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AFG vs ZIM?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AFG vs ZIM match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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