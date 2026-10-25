Jersey to beat Kenya in Nairobi.

Our AI model gives Jersey a 70.6% chance of beating Kenya in Match 36 of ICC CWC Challenge League A at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on 25 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). Jersey are clear favourites, but Kenya at 3.75 sit above our fair odds of 3.40, so the value is with the home side.

Jersey's batting arrives in Nairobi in full flow

Jersey opened their Nairobi round with a 172-run win over Papua New Guinea at Gymkhana Club Ground on 22 October 2026. Jersey won the toss, batted, and made 347 for 5 in their 50 overs.

Zak Tribe made 150 off 129 balls against PNG in that 22 October game and was named Player of the Match. Jonty Jenner hit 72 from just 23 balls in the 22 October 2026 win over PNG. Josh Lawrenson added 72 from 95 balls against PNG on 22 October 2026.

The bowling finished the job. PNG were all out for 175 in 36.5 overs in reply. Benjamin Ward took 5 for 49 in 10 overs against PNG (22 October 2026). Charles Perchard took 2 for 22 in 8 overs in the same 22 October 2026 game.

Jersey's results in the 2025 round were strong as well. Jersey beat Denmark by 89 runs at Grainville, St Saviour, on 25 August 2025. They beat PNG by 160 runs at Farmers Cricket Club Ground on 28 August 2025, and Qatar by 8 wickets at Grainville on 31 August 2025.

Can Kenya turn home runs into a win over Jersey?

Kenya have scored heavily at home in this round. Kenya won the toss, batted, and made 324 for 7 against Denmark at Gymkhana Club Ground on 21 October 2026. Denmark were all out for 221 in 44.1 overs in reply, and Kenya won by 103 runs.

Irfan Karim made 106 off 115 balls against Denmark in that 21 October game and was named Player of the Match. Rakep Patel made 57 off 65 balls against Denmark on 21 October 2026. Shem Ngoche took 3 for 31 in 10 overs against Denmark in the 21 October game.

The second game was a near miss. Kenya won the toss and bowled against Qatar at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 24 October 2026. Qatar made 283 in 49.1 overs. Kenya were all out for 279 in 48.5 overs in reply and lost by 4 runs.

Irfan Karim made 86 off 105 balls against Qatar on 24 October 2026. Rakep Patel took 3 for 48 in 10 overs against Qatar (24 October 2026). Kenya's last game of the 2025 round was a heavy one, a 188-run defeat by Denmark at Farmers Cricket Club Ground on 31 August 2025.

Key Matchups: Zak Tribe against Rakep Patel, Irfan Karim against Jersey's attack

Zak Tribe vs Rakep Patel: Zak Tribe's 150 came in the 22 October 2026 win over PNG. Rakep Patel took 6 for 28 in 9 overs against Jersey at Ruaraka on 25 September 2024, and took 3 for 48 against Qatar on 24 October 2026. Kenya need Rakep Patel's wickets early.

Irfan Karim vs Benjamin Ward: Irfan Karim has 106 against Denmark (21 October 2026) and 86 against Qatar (24 October 2026) in this round. Benjamin Ward's 5 for 49 came in the 22 October 2026 win over PNG, and he is the bowler Kenya's top order has to survive.

Jonty Jenner vs Kenya's death bowling: Jonty Jenner's 72 from 23 balls came in the 22 October 2026 win over PNG. If Jersey bat first, Kenya have to keep him quiet at the end of the innings, or the target climbs past 300 again.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record In ICC CWC Challenge League A, Kenya beat Jersey by 6 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 25 September 2024. Kenya won the toss and bowled, and Jersey were all out for 207 in 48.4 overs. Kenya made 208 for 4 in 38.5 overs. Rakep Patel took 6 for 28 against Jersey in that 25 September 2024 game. Rakep Patel also made 84 not out off 76 balls against Jersey on 25 September 2024. Jersey beat Kenya by 7 wickets at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, on 21 August 2025, after winning the toss and bowling.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi is one of the two Nairobi grounds staging this round of the league, alongside Ruaraka Sports Club Ground. Pitch: At Gymkhana in this round, Kenya's 324 for 7 beat Denmark on 21 October 2026. Jersey's 347 for 5 beat Papua New Guinea on 22 October 2026. Denmark's 274 for 8 beat Kuwait on 24 October 2026.

At Gymkhana in this round, Kenya's 324 for 7 beat Denmark on 21 October 2026. Jersey's 347 for 5 beat Papua New Guinea on 22 October 2026. Denmark's 274 for 8 beat Kuwait on 24 October 2026. Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.

12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 66%. Kenya won the toss and batted at Gymkhana on 21 October 2026, and Jersey did the same there on 22 October 2026. See our public toss call for JER vs KEN on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where Jersey vs Kenya will be won and lost

Kenya's chance is a big total of their own. Their 324 for 7 in the win over Denmark on 21 October 2026 came at Gymkhana. If Kenya bat first and pass 300 again, Jersey face a long chase.

Jersey's batting depth is the difference. Jersey's top order ran up 347 for 5 in the win over PNG on 22 October 2026. Kenya's attack needs early wickets from Rakep Patel and Shem Ngoche to stop that kind of total.

Jersey vs Kenya prediction: Jersey favoured, Kenya the value

Our AI model makes Jersey 70.6% favourites for Match 36 at Gymkhana, with fair odds of 1.42. Jersey's 1.29 sits below that, so the favourite is short. Kenya at 3.75 sit above their fair odds of 3.40, an edge of about 10%, and the 3.45 in our odds table is also just above fair.