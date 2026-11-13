We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 64%.

The Gorkhas have won four of their six games in the Nepal Premier League 2026. Pokhara Avengers have won one of six.

Kathmandu also won both earlier meetings between the sides, by 6 wickets (14 December 2024) and by 13 runs (4 December 2025).

This 28th Match at Kirtipur on 15 November 2026 is the last game of the league stage. Qualifier 1 follows at the same ground on 17 November 2026.

Which team is stronger, Kathmandu Gorkhas or Pokhara Avengers?

Kathmandu, on 2026 form. After a defeat by 8 wickets to Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026), they won four games running.

The Gorkhas beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (2 November 2026), Biratnagar Kings by 9 wickets (5 November 2026), Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026) and Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs (9 November 2026).

Sudur Paschim Royals then made 125 for 6 and beat them by 7 runs at Kirtipur (13 November 2026). Kathmandu finished on 118 for 7 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan made 52 off 30 balls for Kathmandu against Chitwan Rhinos (9 November 2026), and 50 off 33 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali (2 November 2026).

Jahandad Khan took 4 for 23 in four overs for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026), and 3 for 22 in four overs for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).

Pokhara lost their first four games, to Sudur Paschim Royals, Janakpur Bolts, Lumbini Lions and Chitwan Rhinos. The Avengers made 97 for 9 in 20 overs against Lumbini Lions (3 November 2026).

Their one win came against Karnali Yaks by 63 runs (9 November 2026). Pokhara made 217 for 3 in 20 overs that day.

Biratnagar Kings then beat Pokhara by 4 wickets (12 November 2026). The Avengers were all out for 132 in 17.5 overs.

Key matchups: Yuvraj Samra against Jahandad Khan, Rashid Khan against Ramesh Mendis

Yuvraj Samra against Jahandad Khan. Yuvraj Samra made 102 off 48 balls for Pokhara against Karnali (9 November 2026). He made 84 off 47 balls for Pokhara against Biratnagar Kings three days later (12 November 2026).

Jahandad Khan is the bowler Kathmandu will want at him early. Jahandad Khan's 4 for 23 for Kathmandu helped bowl Lumbini Lions out for 124 in 19.3 overs (7 November 2026).

Rashid Khan against Ramesh Mendis. Rashid Khan made 35 not out off 31 balls for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).

Ramesh Mendis took 2 for 29 in four overs for Pokhara against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026).

Karan KC against Chamika Karunaratne. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali (2 November 2026). Chamika Karunaratne made 35 not out off 11 balls for Pokhara in the 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026).

KAG vs POA head to head Kathmandu wins 2 Pokhara wins 0 Kathmandu Gorkhas lead 2-0 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, both at Kirtipur. Newest first. 4 December 2025 · Kirtipur Kathmandu by 13 runs 14 December 2024 · Kirtipur Kathmandu by 6 wickets In the most recent meeting (4 December 2025), Kathmandu Gorkhas made 165 for 8 and won by 13 runs.

KAG vs POA pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8 batting first and beat Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs at Kirtipur (9 November 2026), and made 160 for 8 batting first to beat Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026). Kirtipur games of the two sides in 2026, newest first. 9 November 2026 Kathmandu 180 for 8 in 20 overs · Chitwan Rhinos 170 for 7 in 20 overs 7 November 2026 Kathmandu 160 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini Lions all out for 124 in 19.3 overs 6 November 2026 Chitwan Rhinos 151 for 6 in 20 overs · Pokhara all out for 121 in 19 overs 5 November 2026 Biratnagar Kings all out for 83 in 18.3 overs · Kathmandu 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 16°C with 80% humidity, about 14°C late in the game, and a 2% to 5% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 14 November, 18:08 IST. Pokhara Avengers won the toss and fielded against Chitwan Rhinos at Kirtipur in that 6 November 2026 game, then lost by 30 runs.

KAG vs POA prediction: we back Kathmandu at 64%

We back Kathmandu at 64%, with the market at 60.8%.

Form is the first reason. Kathmandu won four games running from 2 November to 9 November 2026, while Pokhara won one of their six games.

The head-to-head is the second. Kathmandu Gorkhas made 142 for 4 in 14.1 overs to beat Pokhara by 6 wickets (14 December 2024).

Kathmandu's bowling is the third. Santosh Yadav took 3 for 11 in three overs for Kathmandu when Biratnagar Kings were all out for 83 (5 November 2026).

Pokhara's best answer is their top order, Yuvraj Samra and Kushal Bhurtel. Kushal Bhurtel made 62 off 39 balls for Pokhara in the 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026).

Melbet had Kathmandu at 1.55 at 18:12 IST (14 November), just under our fair odds of 1.56. Our toss call is bat first, at 51%.

What decides KAG vs POA

The toss. Our call is bat first, at 51%. Pokhara won the toss and batted against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026).

Our call is bat first, at 51%. Pokhara won the toss and batted against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026). Pokhara's top order. Pokhara were all out for 132 in 17.5 overs against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026), even with 84 from Yuvraj Samra.

Pokhara were all out for 132 in 17.5 overs against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026), even with 84 from Yuvraj Samra. Kathmandu's batting. Kathmandu were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026) and lost by 8 wickets.

Kathmandu were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026) and lost by 8 wickets. Santosh Yadav. Santosh Yadav took 2 for 16 in three overs for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).