Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers Match 28 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Kathmandu Gorkhas to win, at 64%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 51%.Toss preview ›
KAG vs POA Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Kathmandu Gorkhas
Expected captainKaran KC
- Sam Heazlett
- Sahil Patel (wk)
- Rashid Khan
- Sahan Arachchige
- Bhim Sharki
- Karan KC (c)
- Dushan Hemantha
- Jahandad Khan
- Mohammad Aadil Alam
- Santosh Yadav
- Ganesh Gautam
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 14 Nov, 22:50 IST
Pokhara Avengers
Expected captainChamika Karunaratne
- Yuvraj Samra
- Arjun Kumal
- Kushal Bhurtel
- Sunny BK
- Chamika Karunaratne (c)
- Kiran Thagunna
- Ramesh Mendis
- Arjun Gharti (wk)
- Dhananjaya Lakshan
- Bipin Khatri
- Sagar Dhakal
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 14 Nov, 22:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Kathmandu Gorkhas to win, at 64%.
- • Toss call: Bat first, at 51%. See our KAG vs POA toss call, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Kathmandu Gorkhas have won four of their six games in the Nepal Premier League 2026, and Pokhara Avengers one of six.
- • Value: Kathmandu's fair odds are 1.56, and Melbet had them at 1.55 at 18:12 IST (14 November).
We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 64%.
The Gorkhas have won four of their six games in the Nepal Premier League 2026. Pokhara Avengers have won one of six.
Kathmandu also won both earlier meetings between the sides, by 6 wickets (14 December 2024) and by 13 runs (4 December 2025).
This 28th Match at Kirtipur on 15 November 2026 is the last game of the league stage. Qualifier 1 follows at the same ground on 17 November 2026.
Which team is stronger, Kathmandu Gorkhas or Pokhara Avengers?
Kathmandu, on 2026 form. After a defeat by 8 wickets to Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026), they won four games running.
The Gorkhas beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (2 November 2026), Biratnagar Kings by 9 wickets (5 November 2026), Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026) and Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs (9 November 2026).
Sudur Paschim Royals then made 125 for 6 and beat them by 7 runs at Kirtipur (13 November 2026). Kathmandu finished on 118 for 7 in 20 overs.
Rashid Khan made 52 off 30 balls for Kathmandu against Chitwan Rhinos (9 November 2026), and 50 off 33 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali (2 November 2026).
Jahandad Khan took 4 for 23 in four overs for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026), and 3 for 22 in four overs for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).
Pokhara lost their first four games, to Sudur Paschim Royals, Janakpur Bolts, Lumbini Lions and Chitwan Rhinos. The Avengers made 97 for 9 in 20 overs against Lumbini Lions (3 November 2026).
Their one win came against Karnali Yaks by 63 runs (9 November 2026). Pokhara made 217 for 3 in 20 overs that day.
Biratnagar Kings then beat Pokhara by 4 wickets (12 November 2026). The Avengers were all out for 132 in 17.5 overs.
Key matchups: Yuvraj Samra against Jahandad Khan, Rashid Khan against Ramesh Mendis
Yuvraj Samra against Jahandad Khan. Yuvraj Samra made 102 off 48 balls for Pokhara against Karnali (9 November 2026). He made 84 off 47 balls for Pokhara against Biratnagar Kings three days later (12 November 2026).
Jahandad Khan is the bowler Kathmandu will want at him early. Jahandad Khan's 4 for 23 for Kathmandu helped bowl Lumbini Lions out for 124 in 19.3 overs (7 November 2026).
Rashid Khan against Ramesh Mendis. Rashid Khan made 35 not out off 31 balls for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).
Ramesh Mendis took 2 for 29 in four overs for Pokhara against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026).
Karan KC against Chamika Karunaratne. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali (2 November 2026). Chamika Karunaratne made 35 not out off 11 balls for Pokhara in the 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026).
KAG vs POA head to head
Kathmandu wins
2
Pokhara wins
0
Kathmandu Gorkhas lead 2-0 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, both at Kirtipur. Newest first.
In the most recent meeting (4 December 2025), Kathmandu Gorkhas made 165 for 8 and won by 13 runs.
KAG vs POA pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8 batting first and beat Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs at Kirtipur (9 November 2026), and made 160 for 8 batting first to beat Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026).
Kirtipur games of the two sides in 2026, newest first.
Kathmandu 180 for 8 in 20 overs · Chitwan Rhinos 170 for 7 in 20 overs
Kathmandu 160 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini Lions all out for 124 in 19.3 overs
Chitwan Rhinos 151 for 6 in 20 overs · Pokhara all out for 121 in 19 overs
Biratnagar Kings all out for 83 in 18.3 overs · Kathmandu 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs
Clear and dry at the start, about 16°C with 80% humidity, about 14°C late in the game, and a 2% to 5% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 14 November, 18:08 IST.
Pokhara Avengers won the toss and fielded against Chitwan Rhinos at Kirtipur in that 6 November 2026 game, then lost by 30 runs.
KAG vs POA prediction: we back Kathmandu at 64%
We back Kathmandu at 64%, with the market at 60.8%.
Form is the first reason. Kathmandu won four games running from 2 November to 9 November 2026, while Pokhara won one of their six games.
The head-to-head is the second. Kathmandu Gorkhas made 142 for 4 in 14.1 overs to beat Pokhara by 6 wickets (14 December 2024).
Kathmandu's bowling is the third. Santosh Yadav took 3 for 11 in three overs for Kathmandu when Biratnagar Kings were all out for 83 (5 November 2026).
Pokhara's best answer is their top order, Yuvraj Samra and Kushal Bhurtel. Kushal Bhurtel made 62 off 39 balls for Pokhara in the 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026).
Melbet had Kathmandu at 1.55 at 18:12 IST (14 November), just under our fair odds of 1.56. Our toss call is bat first, at 51%.
What decides KAG vs POA
- The toss. Our call is bat first, at 51%. Pokhara won the toss and batted against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026).
- Pokhara's top order. Pokhara were all out for 132 in 17.5 overs against Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026), even with 84 from Yuvraj Samra.
- Kathmandu's batting. Kathmandu were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026) and lost by 8 wickets.
- Santosh Yadav. Santosh Yadav took 2 for 16 in three overs for Kathmandu against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Kathmandu Gorkhas
|64%
|60.8%
|1.55
|1.56
|Pokhara Avengers
|36%
|39.2%
|2.40
|2.79
Kathmandu's 1.55 sits just under our fair odds of 1.56. Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.55, and Pokhara Avengers at 2.40, at 18:12 IST (14 November).
Our model is 3.3 points above the market on Kathmandu. The Gorkhas won four games running from 2 November 2026, and they beat Pokhara in both earlier meetings at Kirtipur. Pokhara's 2.40 sits under our 2.79, so the toss call, bat first at 51%, is the angle.
Nepal Premier League
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers odds
15 Nov 2026 · 16:45 IST
Match winner: Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.57 at Dafabet; Pokhara Avengers 2.40 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:09–23:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAG
|2POA
|Payout
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.57
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.35
|Payout94.1%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.40
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas1.57
|2 · Pokhara Avengers2.40
|Payout–
1X2: Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55, Tie 25.00, Pokhara Avengers 2.41 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAG
|XTie
|2POA
|Payout
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pokhara Avengers 2.41
|Payout91.2%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers in the Nepal Premier League?
Kathmandu Gorkhas. Our AI model gives them a 64% chance against Pokhara Avengers at Kirtipur on 15 November 2026. Kathmandu have won four of their six games in the Nepal Premier League 2026, while Pokhara have won one of six, and Kathmandu won both earlier meetings.
What is the toss prediction for KAG vs POA?
Bat first, at 51%, close to an even call. Pokhara Avengers won the toss and batted against Karnali Yaks (9 November 2026) and Biratnagar Kings (12 November 2026). Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Karnali (2 November 2026), Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026) and Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026).
What are the odds for KAG vs POA?
At 18:12 IST on 14 November, Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.55 and Pokhara Avengers at 2.40. Our fair odds are 1.56 for Kathmandu and 2.79 for Pokhara, so both prices sat under our numbers at that read, and the toss is where we see the angle.
Is Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Batting first has paid for Kathmandu there in 2026. Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8 and beat Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs (9 November 2026), and made 160 for 8 to beat Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026). Pokhara Avengers made 217 for 3 against Karnali Yaks (9 November 2026).
When did Kathmandu Gorkhas and Pokhara Avengers last play each other?
At Kirtipur on 4 December 2025, in the 23rd Match of the Nepal Premier League 2025. Kathmandu Gorkhas won by 13 runs after making 165 for 8. Kathmandu lead the head-to-head 2-0, after also winning by 6 wickets on 14 December 2024.
Where is KAG vs POA played?
Kathmandu Gorkhas v Pokhara Avengers is played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on 15 November 2026. It is the 28th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, the last game of the league stage, and the sides' first meeting of the 2026 season.
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