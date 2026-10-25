Netherlands vs Oman Toss Prediction (NED vs OMN)

Our toss call

Bowl first 55%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

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Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 11:00 IST · ICC Academy · League 2

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 55% Bat first 45%
  • Split at this ground. 2 of 4 toss winners have fielded at ICC Academy Ground since 2025 (50%); the men's one-day lean — 66% bowl first — tips it.
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
  • Forecast: 30°C · humidity 65% · clear skies.
  • Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

Field first is our toss call, at 55%, for this game in Dubai

Last 4 tosses at ICC Academy Ground

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-25United Arab EmiratesBat
2025-11-05United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-11-01United States of AmericaFieldUnited States of AmericaYes
2025-10-30NepalBatUnited Arab EmiratesYes

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.

Start time and conditions at ICC Academy Ground

Start: 05:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 30°C · humidity 65% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-25 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Netherlands vs Oman toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Netherlands vs Oman match preview.

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NED vs OMN toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NED vs OMN toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in NED vs OMN?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at ICC Academy. It is the toss call in our Netherlands vs Oman match prediction.

How does the toss affect the NED vs OMN match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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