Jersey to beat Kuwait in Nairobi.

Our AI model gives Jersey a 77.1% chance of beating Kuwait in Match 39 of ICC CWC Challenge League A at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 27 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). Jersey are clear favourites and the market agrees, so the match-winner price is fair and the toss is the angle worth a look.

Jersey arrive at Ruaraka with their batting in full flow

Jersey opened their Nairobi round at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026. After winning the toss against Papua New Guinea, Jersey batted and made 347 for 5. PNG were all out for 175 in 36.5 overs in reply, and Jersey won by 172 runs.

Zak Tribe made 150 off 129 balls against Papua New Guinea in that 22 October game and was named Player of the Match. Josh Lawrenson added 72 against PNG on 22 October 2026, from 95 balls. Benjamin Ward took 5 for 49 in 10 overs in the same 22 October win over PNG.

Kenya were next, at Gymkhana on 25 October 2026. Jersey batted first again and made 320 for 9. Kenya were all out for 197 in 42 overs in reply, and Jersey won by 123 runs.

Asa Tribe made 72 off 86 balls against Kenya on 25 October 2026. Zak Tribe made 65 against Kenya in that 25 October game, from 67 balls. Against Kenya (25 October 2026), Harrison Carlyon hit 50 from 43 balls. Benjamin Ward then took 5 for 28 in 9 overs in the 25 October win over Kenya and was named Player of the Match.

Can Kuwait's batting carry them against Jersey?

Kuwait started this round at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 22 October 2026. Kuwait won the toss against Qatar, batted and made 331 for 6. Qatar made 335 for 5 in 45.3 overs in reply and won by 5 wickets.

Meet Bhavsar made 120 not out off 106 balls against Qatar in that 22 October game. Mohammed Aslam added 45 against Qatar on 22 October 2026, from 46 balls.

The second game went badly. Denmark won the toss, batted and made 274 for 8 at Gymkhana on 24 October 2026. Kuwait were all out for 172 in 29.4 overs in reply and lost by 102 runs. Clinto Anto made 52 off 27 balls against Denmark on 24 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Meet Bhavsar against Benjamin Ward, Zak Tribe against Kuwait's attack

Meet Bhavsar vs Benjamin Ward: Meet Bhavsar made 120 not out against Qatar on 22 October 2026 and 53 against Jersey on 23 August 2025. Benjamin Ward took five wickets against PNG (5 for 49, 22 October 2026) and again against Kenya (5 for 28, 25 October 2026). Kuwait need Meet Bhavsar to bat long against him.

Zak Tribe vs Kuwait's attack: Zak Tribe made 150 against PNG on 22 October 2026 and 65 against Kenya on 25 October 2026. Kuwait conceded 274 for 8 to Denmark on 24 October 2026, so their bowlers need an early wicket against Jersey's top order.

Josh Lawrenson vs Kuwait's batting: Josh Lawrenson's figures against Kuwait read 5 for 29 on 1 October 2024 and 3 for 27 on 23 August 2025. Kuwait's batters have seen a lot of him in this league.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record In ICC CWC Challenge League A, Jersey beat Kuwait by 123 runs at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on 1 October 2024. Kuwait won the toss and bowled, and Jersey were all out for 219 in 49.1 overs. Kuwait were all out for 96 in 27 overs in reply. Josh Lawrenson took 5 for 29 against Kuwait in that 1 October 2024 game and was named Player of the Match. The second meeting, at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, on 23 August 2025, was tied. Kuwait made 223 for 9 after Jersey chose to bowl. Jersey also finished on 223 for 9 in their 50 overs. Harrison Carlyon made 77 off 94 balls against Kuwait in that 23 August 2025 game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi is one of the two Nairobi grounds staging this round of the league, alongside Gymkhana Club Ground. Pitch: At Ruaraka in this round, Kuwait made 331 for 6 against Qatar on 22 October 2026. Qatar won that game by 5 wickets. Qatar made 283 and beat Kenya by 4 runs at Ruaraka on 24 October 2026. Papua New Guinea beat Denmark by 4 wickets at Ruaraka (25 October 2026), after Denmark made 304 for 6.

At Ruaraka in this round, Kuwait made 331 for 6 against Qatar on 22 October 2026. Qatar won that game by 5 wickets. Qatar made 283 and beat Kenya by 4 runs at Ruaraka on 24 October 2026. Papua New Guinea beat Denmark by 4 wickets at Ruaraka (25 October 2026), after Denmark made 304 for 6. Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.

12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 55%. At Ruaraka, Kenya won the toss and bowled against Qatar on 24 October 2026, and Papua New Guinea did the same against Denmark on 25 October 2026. See our public toss call for KUW vs JER on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where Kuwait vs Jersey will be won and lost

Kuwait's route is a big total. Their 331 for 6 on 22 October 2026 came against Qatar at Ruaraka, and Meet Bhavsar's 120 not out anchored that innings. If Kuwait get close to that again, Jersey face a real chase.

Jersey's route is the one they used at Gymkhana in this round. They batted first, passed 300 and let Benjamin Ward attack, making 347 for 5 on 22 October 2026 and 320 for 9 on 25 October 2026.

Denmark bowled Kuwait out for 172 in 29.4 overs on 24 October 2026. Early wickets from Jersey would put Kuwait under the same pressure.

Kuwait vs Jersey prediction: Jersey clear favourites at a fair price

Our AI model makes Jersey 77.1% favourites for Match 39 at Ruaraka, with fair odds of 1.30. Jersey's 1.22 is a little below that, and Kuwait's 4.00 sits below their fair 4.37, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to bowl first (55%). Qatar play Papua New Guinea at Gymkhana on the same day, and our Qatar vs Papua New Guinea prediction covers that game.