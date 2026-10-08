Singapore to beat Maldives, at 83%.

Our AI model predicts Singapore to beat Maldives in the 6th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, giving them an 83.3% chance of winning. Singapore won both earlier meetings between the sides, by 41 runs on 2 February 2024 and by 47 runs on 31 August 2024. In their openers, Maldives beat China by 10 wickets and Singapore lost to Saudi Arabia by 75 runs. The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC).

Maldives opened with a 10-wicket win over China

China won the toss and chose to bat against Maldives at Bayuemas Oval on 8 October 2026, and the Maldives attack bowled them out for 96 in 16.3 overs. Azyan Farhath took 3 for 33 from four overs, Tharusha Kavinda took 2 for 11 from two overs and Ibrahim Rizan finished the innings with 2 for 7 from 1.3 overs. Harsha Amarasinghe's three overs went for 5 runs with 1 wicket.

The reply took 10.1 overs. Azyan Farhath made 52 not out off 33 balls and Mohamed Rishwan 44 not out off 29, an unbroken opening stand of 100 that won the game by 10 wickets with 59 balls to spare. Azyan Farhath was named player of the match for his runs and his three wickets.

After this game Maldives play Malaysia on 11 October 2026 and Hong Kong a day later.

Can Singapore bounce back from a 75-run defeat?

Saudi Arabia won the toss and batted against Singapore at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi in the 2nd Match on 8 October 2026, and made 174 for 7 from their 20 overs. Daksh Tyagi took 3 for 38 from his four overs.

Singapore's reply never got going. They finished on 99 for 7 after 20 overs and lost by 75 runs. Manpreet Singh made 17 off 15 balls and Suryansh Gulecha 17 off 18.

Singapore play China on 11 October 2026 and Malaysia a day later.

Key Matchups: Farhath vs Tyagi and the Battle for Singapore's Runs

Azyan Farhath vs Daksh Tyagi: Azyan Farhath made 52 not out off 33 balls and took 3 for 33 against China on 8 October 2026. Daksh Tyagi took 3 for 38 against Saudi Arabia the same day, and Singapore need his wickets if Maldives bat first.

Suryansh Gulecha vs Ibrahim Rizan: Suryansh Gulecha made 17 off 18 balls against Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026. Ibrahim Rizan took 2 for 7 from 1.3 overs against China in the opener, and Maldives will want him bowling early if Singapore bat first.

Manpreet Singh vs Tharusha Kavinda: Manpreet Singh made 17 off 15 balls in the defeat by Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026. Tharusha Kavinda took 2 for 11 from two overs against China in the opener, and Singapore need someone to bat through the innings.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Singapore have won both previous men's T20 internationals against Maldives. They won by 41 runs at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on 2 February 2024, in the ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup. The second meeting was at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on 31 August 2024, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A. Singapore made 153 for 7 and held Maldives to 106 for 8, winning by 47 runs. Singapore won the toss and chose to bat in both of those games.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier in Malaysia, along with Bayuemas Oval and YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi. Maldives played their opener at Bayuemas Oval and Singapore theirs at Bangi. Pitch: Hong Kong made 140 for 5 here against Malaysia on 8 October 2026 and won by 7 runs on the DLS method, with Malaysia on 72 for 5 after 10 overs. Earlier that day Bahrain held Myanmar to 70 for 9 here in Qualifier A and won by 8 wickets.

Hong Kong made 140 for 5 here against Malaysia on 8 October 2026 and won by 7 runs on the DLS method, with Malaysia on 72 for 5 after 10 overs. Earlier that day Bahrain held Myanmar to 70 for 9 here in Qualifier A and won by 8 wickets. Conditions: The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), the same start as Hong Kong's DLS win over Malaysia on this ground the previous day.

The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), the same start as Hong Kong's DLS win over Malaysia on this ground the previous day. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — all three toss winners chose to bat on the first day of Qualifier B (China against Maldives, Saudi Arabia against Singapore and Hong Kong against Malaysia here), and Singapore batted first after winning the toss in both earlier meetings with Maldives; we expect the toss winner to bat, and our toss page puts that at 60%. We have published our pre-toss call for MDV vs SIN on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: Where Maldives v Singapore Will Be Won and Lost

The first six overs of the Maldives innings decide most of this. Azyan Farhath and Mohamed Rishwan put on 100 without loss against China, and if they get a similar start against Singapore, Maldives can make a total Singapore have to work for.

Singapore's batting is the bigger question. Against Saudi Arabia they made 99 for 7, and the Maldives bowlers held China to 96 all out in 16.3 overs. A Singapore total in the 150s, like the 153 for 7 they made against Maldives in August 2024, would put the pressure back on the Maldives top order.

Maldives vs Singapore Prediction: Singapore to Win at 83%

Our pick is Singapore at 83.3%. They beat Maldives by 41 runs in February 2024 and by 47 runs in August 2024, and they still took seven Saudi Arabia wickets on 8 October 2026 in defeat.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.11 for Singapore and 5.50 for Maldives, both under our fair odds, so the toss call (bat first) is the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Maldives 16.7% 12.1% 5.50 5.99 Singapore 83.3% 87.9% 1.11 1.20 Efficiently priced on both sides. Singapore at 1.11 sit under our fair odds of 1.20, and Maldives at 5.50 sit under our 5.99. Singapore would need a price above 1.20 and Maldives one above 5.99, so the toss call is where we see the angle. Odds captured on 8 October 2026. Our model is 4.6 points above the market on Maldives. Here's why. The market's margin-free read makes Singapore 87.9% after their 75-run defeat by Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026, when they made 99 for 7, while Maldives opened with a 10-wicket win over China the same day. Singapore's wins over Maldives by 41 runs (2 February 2024) and 47 runs (31 August 2024) are why we still make them clear favourites at 83.3%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Maldives vs Singapore in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B?

Our AI model predicts Singapore to beat Maldives at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, with an 83.3% chance of winning. Singapore won both earlier meetings, by 41 runs in February 2024 and by 47 runs in August 2024.

What is the toss prediction for Maldives vs Singapore?

We expect the toss winner to bat first when Maldives play Singapore on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 60%. All three toss winners chose to bat on the first day of Qualifier B, and Singapore batted first after winning the toss in both earlier meetings with Maldives.

What are the odds for Maldives vs Singapore?

The available odds for the Maldives vs Singapore match on 9 October 2026 are 1.11 for Singapore and 5.50 for Maldives. Our fair odds are 1.20 and 5.99, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

How did Maldives and Singapore start the qualifier?

Maldives beat China by 10 wickets at Bayuemas Oval on 8 October 2026, with Azyan Farhath making 52 not out and taking 3 for 33. Singapore lost to Saudi Arabia by 75 runs at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi the same day, making 99 for 7 in reply to 174 for 7.

What is the pitch like at Selangor Turf Club?

Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur staged Hong Kong's 7-run DLS win over Malaysia in Qualifier B on 8 October 2026, when Hong Kong made 140 for 5 and Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs.

Have Maldives and Singapore played each other before?

Yes. Singapore beat Maldives by 41 runs in Bangkok on 2 February 2024 and by 47 runs at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on 31 August 2024, when Singapore made 153 for 7 and Maldives 106 for 8.