Thailand to beat Mongolia, at 98%.

Our AI model predicts Thailand to beat Mongolia in the 10th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, giving them a 97.6% chance of winning. Mongolia were bowled out for 42 and 67 in their two qualifier games, and this is the first men's T20 international between the sides. The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

Thailand arrive with three defeats but the sharper attack

Thailand came closest in Bangi. At YSD-UKM Cricket Oval on 5 October 2026 they won the toss, chose to field and held Bahrain to 104 for 6. Nopphon Senamontree took 2 for 15 and Aruesanan Wichakam 2 for 29, each from four overs, but Thailand finished on 97 for 8, seven runs short.

Their next two games were here at Bayuemas Oval. Qatar won the toss on 6 October 2026, chose to field and held Thailand to 76 for 9, then knocked off the runs in 12.3 overs to win by 7 wickets. Chanchai Pengkumta took 2 for 13 from three overs against Qatar in that 6 October game. Two days later Kuwait also chose to field, dismissed Thailand for 60 in 18.3 overs and won by 9 wickets inside 7 overs.

Akshaykumar Yadav made Thailand's top score against Kuwait on 8 October 2026, 26 off 31 balls, after 19 off 19 against Bahrain three days earlier. In the Bahrain game, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul top-scored with 23 off 25 balls. Earlier in 2026 Thailand beat Bhutan by 60 runs in Bangkok on 26 February and Uzbekistan by 8 wickets in Singapore on 25 June, bowling Uzbekistan out for 37.

Mongolia were bowled out for 42 and 67 in their first two games

Kuwait won the toss and chose to field against Mongolia on 6 October 2026, bowled them out for 42 in 14.5 overs and needed only 3.3 overs to win by 10 wickets. Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 balls, half of Mongolia's total.

Bhutan batted first against Mongolia at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi two days later, made 203 for 5 and bowled them out for 67 in 15 overs to win by 136 runs. Sodbileg Gantulga top-scored with 23 off 19 balls and also took 2 for 21 from three overs, while Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan took 2 for 32 from four. Bat-yalalt Namsrai added 13 off 21 balls in that innings.

Mongolia meet Bahrain next, on 11 October 2026, and Qatar the day after. Bahrain first face Kuwait at 01:15 UTC on 9 October 2026, the same start time as this game (our Bahrain vs Kuwait prediction).

Key Matchups: Pengkumta, Senamontree and Mongolia's top order

Chanchai Pengkumta vs Gandemberel Ganbold: Chanchai Pengkumta's three overs against Qatar (6 October 2026) went for 13 runs and brought 2 wickets. Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 against Kuwait the same day and 13 off 11 against Bhutan in the 8 October game, and Mongolia need him to bat deep if they are to set or chase a competitive total.

Nopphon Senamontree vs Sodbileg Gantulga: Nopphon Senamontree's 2 for 15 helped hold Bahrain to 104 for 6 in the 5 October game. Sodbileg Gantulga's 23 off 19 was Mongolia's top score against Bhutan on 8 October 2026, and his three overs in that game cost 21 runs for 2 wickets.

Akshaykumar Yadav vs Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan: Akshaykumar Yadav's 26 off 31 was the top score in Thailand's 60 against Kuwait (8 October 2026). Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan's four overs against Bhutan that same day brought 2 wickets for 32 runs, and early wickets from him are Mongolia's best route into this game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Mongolia and Thailand have not met before in a men's T20 international, so this is the first match between the two men's sides. The closest comparison is Kuwait, who have beaten both in this qualifier. Kuwait bowled Mongolia out for 42 and won by 10 wickets on 6 October 2026, then dismissed Thailand for 60 and won by 9 wickets in the 8 October game. Thailand's defeat by Bahrain in Bangi on 5 October 2026 was by 7 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier in Malaysia, along with YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi and Selangor Turf Club. Thailand have already played twice here. Pitch: Kuwait made 199 for 7 to beat Qatar by 58 runs here on 5 October 2026, while Thailand's two totals at this ground were 76 for 9 and 60.

Kuwait made 199 for 7 to beat Qatar by 58 runs here on 5 October 2026, while Thailand's two totals at this ground were 76 for 9 and 60. Conditions: The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), at the same time as Bahrain v Kuwait at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval and Qatar v Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club.

The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), at the same time as Bahrain v Kuwait at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval and Qatar v Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Qatar won the toss and fielded against Kuwait here on 5 October 2026 and against Thailand a day later, and Kuwait did the same against Thailand in the 8 October game; we expect the toss winner to field, and our toss page puts that at 62%. We have published our pre-toss call for MGL vs THAI on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: Where Mongolia v Thailand Will Be Won and Lost

Mongolia's batting decides most of this. Kuwait bowled them out in 14.5 overs and Bhutan in 15, and the higher of their two totals was 67. Thailand's attack held Bahrain to 104 for 6 in Bangi, and a similar spell here would leave Mongolia well short of a defendable score or a realistic chase.

Thailand's own batting is the risk. Their three totals in this qualifier were 97 for 8, 76 for 9 and 60, so a disciplined Mongolia attack can keep the game low-scoring. Sodbileg Gantulga and Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan took two wickets each against Bhutan, and Mongolia need that again early on.

Mongolia vs Thailand Prediction: Thailand to Win at 98%

Our pick is Thailand at 97.6%. Mongolia's totals were 42 against Kuwait and 67 against Bhutan, while Thailand's attack held Bahrain to 104 for 6 in Bangi, and Thailand beat Bhutan and Uzbekistan earlier in 2026.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.01 for Thailand and 11.00 for Mongolia, both under our fair odds, so the toss call (field first) is the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Mongolia 2.4% 1.7% 11.00 41.67 Thailand 97.6% 98.3% 1.01 1.02 Efficiently priced on both sides. Thailand at 1.01 sit just under our fair odds of 1.02, and Mongolia at 11.00 sit well under our 41.67. The market broadly agrees with us: its margin-free read puts Thailand at 98.3% against our 97.6%. Thailand would need a price above 1.02 and Mongolia one above 41.67, so the toss call is where we see the angle. Odds captured on 8 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Mongolia vs Thailand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A?

Our AI model predicts Thailand to beat Mongolia at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, with a 97.6% chance of winning. Mongolia were bowled out for 42 by Kuwait and for 67 by Bhutan in their two qualifier games.

What is the toss prediction for Mongolia vs Thailand?

We expect the toss winner to field first when Mongolia play Thailand on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 62%. Qatar and Kuwait both chose to field after winning the toss against Thailand at Bayuemas Oval in this qualifier.

What are the odds for Mongolia vs Thailand?

The available odds are 11.00 for Mongolia and 1.01 for Thailand. Our fair odds are 41.67 and 1.02, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Have Mongolia and Thailand played each other before in T20 internationals?

No. Mongolia and Thailand have not met before in a men's T20 international, so the 10th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A is the first meeting of the two men's sides.

What is the pitch like at Bayuemas Oval?

Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur staged Kuwait's 199 for 7 in their 58-run win over Qatar on 5 October 2026, and Thailand's totals of 76 for 9 against Qatar (6 October 2026) and 60 against Kuwait (8 October 2026).

Who are the key players for Mongolia vs Thailand?

For Thailand, Chanchai Pengkumta took 2 for 13 against Qatar (6 October 2026) and Nopphon Senamontree 2 for 15 against Bahrain (5 October 2026). For Mongolia, Sodbileg Gantulga made 23 off 19 balls and took 2 for 21 against Bhutan (8 October 2026), and Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 against Kuwait (6 October 2026).