We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%.

Monday, 12 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · Bayuemas Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B

We expect the toss winner to bowl first when Malaysia play Singapore on 12 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 58%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (37 of 74). (points neither way)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.7 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

The sides differ. Malaysia have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Singapore have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

Split at this ground. 41 of 82 toss winners have fielded at Bayuemas Oval since 2023. (points neither way)

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How we made this Malaysia vs Singapore toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 11 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Malaysia vs Singapore match preview.