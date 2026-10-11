Malaysia vs Singapore Toss Prediction (MLY vs SIN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%.
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What we know about this toss
- Split at this ground. 41 of 82 toss winners have fielded at Bayuemas Oval since 2023.(points neither way)
- The sides differ. Malaysia have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Singapore have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.7 mm forecast in the first hour).(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins about half the time here (37 of 74).(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first when Malaysia play Singapore on 12 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 58%.
Last 10 tosses at Bayuemas Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-06
|Bahrain
|Bat
|Bahrain
|No
|2026-10-06
|Qatar
|Field
|Qatar
|Yes
|2026-10-05
|Qatar
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
|2026-10-05
|Bhutan
|Bat
|Bhutan
|No
|2026-09-17
|Malaysia
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|No
|2026-09-16
|Malaysia
|Bat
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2026-09-14
|Malaysia
|Bat
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2026-05-05
|Indonesia
|Bat
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2026-05-04
|Malaysia
|Bat
|Malaysia
|No
|2026-05-02
|Indonesia
|Field
|Malaysia
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Bayuemas Oval?
In 74 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 37 (50%).
Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 25°C · humidity 94% · partly cloudy · showers
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-11 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Malaysia vs Singapore toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss tracking approach.
Toss prediction page launched 11 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Malaysia vs Singapore match preview.
Malaysia vs Singapore match prediction →
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MLY vs SIN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MLY vs SIN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in MLY vs SIN?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Bayuemas Oval. It is the toss call in our Malaysia vs Singapore match prediction.
How does the toss affect the MLY vs SIN match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →