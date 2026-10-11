Toss predictions
PAK v SL Bowl first 52% 11/10 18:30 IST INDCH v BANCH Bowl first 69% 11/10 21:00 IST TTN v ESTORM Bowl first 61% 11/10 21:30 IST HK v MDV Bowl first 60% 12/10 06:45 IST

Victoria vs South Australia Toss Prediction (VIC vs SOA)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 290 of 482 right →

Best odds · match winner

Victoria   2.03 DafaBetSouth Australia ★ Our pick 1.826 WinWin
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Today's cricket odds →

Monday, 12 October 2026 · 08:30 IST · Junction Oval, Melbourne · One-Day Cup

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Victoria vs South Australia on 12 October 2026, at 64%.

How we made this Victoria vs South Australia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 11 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Victoria vs South Australia match preview.

Victoria vs South Australia match prediction →

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VIC vs SOA toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the VIC vs SOA toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in VIC vs SOA?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Junction Oval, Melbourne. It is the toss call in our Victoria vs South Australia match prediction.

How does the toss affect the VIC vs SOA match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →