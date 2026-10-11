Monday, 12 October 2026 · 08:30 IST · Junction Oval, Melbourne · One-Day Cup

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Victoria vs South Australia on 12 October 2026, at 64%.

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How we made this Victoria vs South Australia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 11 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Victoria vs South Australia match preview.