Malaysia to beat Singapore, at 79%.

Our AI model predicts Malaysia to beat Singapore in the 10th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at Bayuemas Oval on 12 October 2026, giving them a 78.8% chance of winning. Malaysia beat Singapore by 28 runs at this ground on 24 April 2025. Singapore come in after wins over Maldives (9 October) and China (11 October). The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

Malaysia bounced back against Maldives after two defeats

Malaysia lost their opener to Hong Kong by 7 runs on the DLS method at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October 2026. Hong Kong made 140 for 5. Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs.

Malaysia won the toss against Saudi Arabia at Bayuemas Oval on 9 October 2026 and made 137 for 2, with Virandeep Singh on 61 not out off 53 balls and Muhamad Syahadat on 55 not out off 48 balls. Saudi Arabia reached 139 for 7 in 19.1 overs and won by 3 wickets.

Malaysia then beat Maldives by six wickets in Bangi on 11 October 2026, when Pavandeep Singh took 4 for 13 from four overs and was named player of the match. Maldives made 125 for 9 that day. Syed Aziz Mubarak hit 57 off 18 balls in the Malaysia reply, which reached 127 for 4 in 8.5 overs.

Singapore beat Maldives and China after a 75-run defeat

Singapore lost their opener to Saudi Arabia by 75 runs in Bangi on 8 October 2026. Saudi Arabia won the toss, batted and made 174 for 7. Singapore finished on 99 for 7.

Against Maldives at Selangor Turf Club on 9 October 2026, Singapore won the toss, batted and made 188 for 6, with Surendran Chandramohan scoring 105 off 61 balls and Manpreet Singh 50 off 36 balls. Surendran Chandramohan was named player of the match, and Singapore won by 33 runs.

China won the toss and chose to bowl against Singapore at Selangor Turf Club on 11 October 2026, and Riaan Naik made 46 off 29 balls as Singapore were bowled out for 139. China managed 89 for 6 in reply, with Manpreet Singh taking 3 for 4 in three overs, and Singapore won by 50 runs.

Key Matchups: Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak and the Singapore attack

Virandeep Singh vs Manpreet Singh: Virandeep Singh made 61 not out and took 3 for 15 against Saudi Arabia at this ground on 9 October 2026. Manpreet Singh took 3 for 4 against China on 11 October 2026, which makes him the bowler Malaysia most need to see off.

Syed Aziz Mubarak vs Pranav Sudarshan: Syed Aziz Mubarak made 57 off 18 balls against Maldives on 11 October 2026. Pranav Sudarshan took 2 for 15 against China on 11 October 2026, and slowing Syed Aziz Mubarak down is Singapore's job.

Surendran Chandramohan vs Pavandeep Singh: Surendran Chandramohan scored 105 off 61 balls against Maldives on 9 October 2026. Pavandeep Singh took 4 for 13 against Maldives on 11 October 2026, and his spell to Surendran Chandramohan is the contest Malaysia most need to win.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Malaysia beat Singapore by one run at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 3 September 2024. Malaysia made 182 for 6 that day. Singapore finished on 181 for 7. At Bayuemas Oval on 24 April 2025, Malaysia made 170 for 6. Singapore replied with 142 for 6, and Malaysia won by 28 runs. Malaysia also beat Singapore by six wickets on 19 July 2025 and by 65 runs on 23 July 2025, both in Singapore.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier, with YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi and Selangor Turf Club. Pitch: Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here against Hong Kong on 11 October 2026 and won by 10 runs. Maldives bowled China out for 96 here on 8 October 2026, then reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs.

Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here against Hong Kong on 11 October 2026 and won by 10 runs. Maldives bowled China out for 96 here on 8 October 2026, then reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs. Conditions: The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), 9:15 am in Kuala Lumpur, the same start time as the three Qualifier B games on 11 October 2026.

The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), 9:15 am in Kuala Lumpur, the same start time as the three Qualifier B games on 11 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Hong Kong (against Saudi Arabia here) and China (against Singapore at Selangor Turf Club) both won the toss and chose to bowl at the 9:15 am starts on 11 October 2026; we expect the toss winner to bowl, and our toss page puts that at 58%. See our toss analysis for MLY vs SIN, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Where Malaysia v Singapore Will Be Won and Lost

Malaysia need a bigger total if they bat first. They made 137 for 2 against Saudi Arabia here on 9 October 2026, and Saudi Arabia still got there with five balls to spare.

Singapore made 99 for 7 against Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026. On 9 October 2026 they made 188 for 6 against Maldives. Their bowlers then held China to 89 for 6 on 11 October 2026.

If Malaysia win the toss and bowl, Pavandeep Singh and Vijay Unni lead the attack that held Maldives to 125 for 9 in Bangi on 11 October 2026.

Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction: Malaysia to Win at 79%

Our pick is Malaysia at 78.8%. They beat Singapore by 28 runs at Bayuemas Oval on 24 April 2025, and they arrive off a six-wicket win over Maldives.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.15 for Malaysia and 4.70 for Singapore, both under our fair odds, so the toss call (bowl first, 58%) is the angle.