Hong Kong vs Maldives Toss Prediction (HK vs MDV)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 296 of 492 right →

Monday, 12 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · YSD-UKM Cricket Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
  • Captains bowl first here. 25 of 38 toss winners have fielded at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval since 2022 (66%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Hong Kong, China have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Maldives have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.5 mm forecast in the first hour).(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 19 of 31 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.3%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first when Hong Kong play Maldives on 12 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 60%.

Last 10 tosses at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-06KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes
2026-10-05ThailandFieldBahrainNo
2024-09-09KuwaitFieldNo result
2024-09-09MalaysiaFieldMalaysiaYes
2024-09-06SingaporeFieldSingaporeYes
2024-09-05SingaporeFieldSingaporeYes
2024-09-03MalaysiaBatMalaysiaNo
2024-09-03Hong KongFieldHong KongYes
2024-09-02MongoliaFieldMyanmarNo
2024-09-02MaldivesFieldKuwaitNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval?

In 31 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 19 (61.3%).

Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 24°C · humidity 96% · partly cloudy · showers

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-11 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Hong Kong vs Maldives toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 11 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Hong Kong vs Maldives match preview.

Hong Kong vs Maldives match prediction →

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HK vs MDV toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the HK vs MDV toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in HK vs MDV?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. It is the toss call in our Hong Kong vs Maldives match prediction.

How does the toss affect the HK vs MDV match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →