Zambia to beat Mozambique in Abuja.

Our AI model gives Zambia an 83.4% chance of beating Mozambique in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja, on 25 October 2026. Zambia are strong favourites at 83%, both prices sit below our fair odds, and the toss call is where we see the angle.

Can Mozambique recover from 19 all out?

Mozambique's best day came against Gambia on 21 October 2026. Batting first, Mozambique made 148 for 6 in their 20 overs. Gambia reached 120 for 8 in reply, and Mozambique won by 28 runs.

Against Gambia on 21 October, Agostinho Navicha made 61 not out off 31 balls. It was the innings that gave Mozambique a total to defend.

The other three games were heavy defeats. Lesotho made 169 for 8 against Mozambique on 20 October 2026. In reply, Mozambique were all out for 95 in 18.2 overs, and Lesotho won by 74 runs. Joao Hou made 49 off 45 balls in that 20 October game.

Nigeria bowled Mozambique out for 93 in 19.4 overs on 23 October 2026. Nigeria reached 94 for 3 in 8.3 overs and won by 7 wickets with 69 balls remaining. In that defeat to Nigeria on 23 October, Joao Hou made 35 off 31 balls.

The low point came on 24 October 2026. Mozambique won the toss against Uganda, batted, and were all out for 19 in 7.2 overs. Uganda made 23 for 0 in 0.5 overs and won by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining.

Joao Hou top-scored with 4 off 7 balls in the 24 October defeat. A side that made 148 for 6 on 21 October lost all ten wickets inside eight overs three days later.

Zambia's batting has found its feet after two defeats

Zambia lost their opening game heavily. Uganda made 195 for 6 against Zambia on 20 October 2026. Zambia were all out for 108 in 17.3 overs, and Uganda won by 87 runs. In that defeat to Uganda on 20 October, Joyeb Chand made 38 off 28 balls.

Ismail Kara made 82 off 44 balls against Nigeria on 21 October 2026. Zambia finished on 142 for 9 in their 20 overs. Nigeria then reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs and won by 9 wickets with 31 balls remaining.

The next two games went Zambia's way. Lesotho were bowled out for 58 in 13.4 overs by Zambia on 23 October 2026. Zambia reached 61 for 3 in 7.4 overs to win by 7 wickets. In that win over Lesotho on 23 October, Jakir Patel made 22 not out off 17 balls.

Gambia made 93 for 9 in 20 overs against Zambia on 24 October 2026. Zambia reached 97 for 2 in 11.4 overs and won by 8 wickets with 50 balls remaining.

Shadreck Malama made 38 not out off 31 balls against Gambia on 24 October. Jakir Patel made 34 off 24 balls in that 24 October chase, and Ayaz Dadabhai was Player of the Match.

Key Matchups: Ismail Kara against the new ball, Agostinho Navicha against Zambia's attack

Ismail Kara vs Mozambique's opening bowlers: Ismail Kara's 82 off 44 balls came against Nigeria on 21 October 2026. If Mozambique cannot remove him early, Zambia can set a total like Lesotho's 169 for 8, which Mozambique fell 74 runs short of on 20 October.

Agostinho Navicha vs Zambia's attack: Agostinho Navicha's 61 not out came against Gambia on 21 October. Zambia bowled Lesotho out for 58 on 23 October 2026. Mozambique need Navicha to bat as long against Zambia as he did against Gambia.

Joao Hou vs the powerplay: Joao Hou made 49 off 45 balls against Lesotho on 20 October 2026. Joao Hou also made 35 off 31 balls against Nigeria on 23 October. Mozambique need his innings to last well beyond the first six overs.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The clearest guide is how each side fared against the same opponents in this qualifier. Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs on 20 October 2026. Zambia beat Lesotho by 7 wickets on 23 October 2026. Mozambique beat Gambia by 28 runs (21 October 2026). Zambia beat Gambia by 8 wickets (24 October 2026). Nigeria beat Zambia by 9 wickets on 21 October 2026. Nigeria also beat Mozambique by 7 wickets on 23 October. Uganda beat Zambia by 87 runs on 20 October 2026. Uganda also beat Mozambique by 10 wickets on 24 October.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja staged Zambia's 7-wicket win over Lesotho (23 October 2026). Uganda bowled Mozambique out for 19 at the same ground on 24 October 2026. Pitch: Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 on 23 October 2026.

Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 on 23 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 73%. On 24 October 2026, Mozambique (against Uganda), Gambia (against Zambia) and Lesotho (against Nigeria) each won the toss and batted. Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.

Match Analysis: Where Mozambique vs Zambia will be won and lost

Mozambique's chance is a repeat of their batting against Gambia. Agostinho Navicha's 61 not out took Mozambique to 148 for 6 on 21 October 2026. If Mozambique bat first and get near that total again, Zambia face a real chase.

Zambia's chance is their top order. Ismail Kara made 82 off 44 balls against Nigeria on 21 October 2026. Against Gambia on 24 October, Zambia reached 97 for 2 in 11.4 overs. A start like either of those leaves Mozambique a long way behind.

Mozambique vs Zambia prediction: Zambia clear favourites

Our AI model makes Zambia 83.4% favourites for Match 14 in Abuja, with fair odds of 1.20. Zambia's 1.14 sits below that, and Mozambique's 5.65 sits below their fair odds of 6.02. The match-winner market is efficiently priced on both sides, so the toss call, bat first at 73%, is where we see the angle.