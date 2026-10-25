Ireland to beat Namibia in Windhoek.

Our AI model gives Ireland a 59.4% chance of beating Namibia in the 3rd ODI of the Ireland tour of Namibia at High Performance Oval, Windhoek, on 27 October 2026. The five-match series is level at 1-1. Namibia's 2.46 matches our fair odds, while Ireland are priced shorter than our fair 1.68.

Can Gerhard Erasmus put Namibia ahead in the series?

After Ireland won the toss and bowled in Windhoek on 24 October 2026, Namibia made 321 for 6 in their 50 overs. Gerhard Erasmus made 156 not out off 125 balls. Jan Frylinck added 76 from 90 balls in the same innings.

Ireland were all out for 290 in 47.3 overs in reply, and Namibia won by 31 runs. Jack Brassell took 4 for 52 from his 10 overs, and Paul Stirling was out lbw to Jack Brassell for 77. Gerhard Erasmus picked up 2 for 13 in 3.3 overs.

The series opener on 22 October 2026 went the other way. Namibia won the toss and bowled, and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton returned 4 for 36 off 9 overs as Ireland made 229 for 9.

Namibia were all out for 174 in 37.5 overs in that chase and lost by 55 runs. Ruben Trumpelmann hit 50 from 43 balls, batting down the order.

Can Paul Stirling and Gavin Hoey take Ireland back in front?

Ireland's win on 22 October 2026 was built on Paul Stirling's 56 off 71 balls. Cade Carmichael scored 45 in 80 balls in the same innings, and Ireland's 229 for 9 proved enough.

Gavin Hoey claimed 3 for 29 in 9 overs as Namibia were bowled out for 174 that day. Jai Moondra took 2 for 27, and George Dockrell took 2 for 22.

Paul Stirling struck 77 off 71 balls on 24 October 2026. George Dockrell made 48 off 48 balls in that innings, and Curtis Campher added 45 off 45 balls. Ireland were still all out for 290 in 47.3 overs and lost by 31 runs.

Gavin Hoey finished with 3 for 53 from 10 overs while Namibia made 321 for 6 on 24 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Gerhard Erasmus against Gavin Hoey

Gerhard Erasmus vs Gavin Hoey: Gerhard Erasmus made 156 not out off 125 balls against Ireland on 24 October 2026. Gavin Hoey took 3 for 53 against Namibia that day, and 3 for 29 against Namibia on 22 October 2026.

Paul Stirling vs Jack Brassell: Paul Stirling passed 50 against Namibia in both games, with 56 on 22 October and 77 on 24 October 2026. Jack Brassell dismissed Paul Stirling lbw on 24 October 2026, on his way to 4 for 52 against Ireland.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton vs Ireland's middle order: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton took 4 for 36 against Ireland in Windhoek on 22 October 2026. Cade Carmichael faced 80 balls for his 45 against Namibia in that game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Namibia and Ireland met in an ODI for the first time on 22 October 2026. Ireland won that game by 55 runs at High Performance Oval, Windhoek. Namibia beat Ireland by 31 runs in Windhoek on 24 October 2026, so the five-match series is level at 1-1 before the third game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss High Performance Oval, Windhoek staged the 1st ODI of this series on 22 October 2026, when Ireland made 229 for 9 in 50 overs. Pitch: Namibia were bowled out for 174 in 37.5 overs in reply in the 1st ODI. The 2nd ODI in Windhoek on 24 October 2026 scored more heavily, with Namibia making 321 for 6. Ireland were all out for 290 in reply.

Namibia were bowled out for 174 in 37.5 overs in reply in the 1st ODI. The 2nd ODI in Windhoek on 24 October 2026 scored more heavily, with Namibia making 321 for 6. Ireland were all out for 290 in reply. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%. Namibia won the toss and bowled on 22 October 2026. Ireland did the same on 24 October. Our NAM vs IRE pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: Where Namibia vs Ireland will be won and lost

Batting first has won both games of this series. Ireland defended 229 for 9 in the 1st ODI (22 October 2026), then Namibia defended 321 for 6 in Windhoek (24 October 2026).

Namibia's chance is Gerhard Erasmus and the top order. If Namibia bat first again, a platform like the one Erasmus and Jan Frylinck built on 24 October 2026 is their route. If Namibia chase, they need far more than the 174 they made on 22 October 2026.

Ireland's chance is Paul Stirling at the top and Gavin Hoey with the ball. Hoey took three wickets in each game, 3 for 29 (22 October 2026) and 3 for 53 (24 October 2026). Ireland also need to bat out their 50 overs, after being all out in 47.3 overs on 24 October 2026.

Namibia vs Ireland prediction: Ireland narrow favourites in the third ODI

Our AI model makes Ireland 59.4% favourites for the 3rd ODI in Windhoek, with fair odds of 1.68. The best Ireland price we can see is 1.60, below that fair figure. Namibia's 2.46 equals their fair odds of 2.46, so the match-winner market is fairly priced, and the toss is the angle, where we expect the winner to bowl first at 71%.