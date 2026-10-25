Netherlands to win in Dubai.

Our AI model predicts the Netherlands to beat Oman with a 63% win probability in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on 27 October 2026. The game starts at 11:00 IST (05:30 UTC). The Netherlands are available at 1.62, a touch above our fair odds of 1.58.

This is the second game of a tri-series with the United Arab Emirates, with six League 2 games in Dubai between 25 October and 4 November 2026.

Max O'Dowd's century gives the Netherlands a winning start

The Netherlands opened the Dubai series by beating the United Arab Emirates by three wickets on 25 October 2026. The UAE won the toss, chose to bat and made 244 for 8 in 50 overs.

Max O'Dowd made 103 off 79 balls in the Netherlands reply that day, and he was named Player of the Match. The Netherlands reached 245 for 7 in 43.5 overs, with 37 balls left.

Timm van der Gugten took 5 for 39 in 10 overs when the UAE batted on 25 October 2026. Bas de Leede captains the side in this series, according to the ICC, and it is the first assignment for the new head coach, Ashley Noffke.

Before Dubai, the Netherlands beat Nepal by 57 runs in Utrecht on 29 July 2026. Namibia then beat the Netherlands by six wickets in Utrecht on 31 July 2026, in their last game before this series.

Oman come to Dubai after a tough October at Al Amerat

Oman beat Canada by 41 runs at Al Amerat on 9 October 2026. Oman batted first and were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs. Canada were then bowled out for 222 in 48 overs.

Nepal beat Oman by 113 runs on 13 October 2026. Oman were bowled out for 150 in 40 overs that day. Canada then beat Oman by 58 runs on 15 October 2026, when Oman were all out for 198 in 46.3 overs.

Nepal beat Oman again on 19 October 2026, by 10 runs. Nepal were bowled out for 280 in 50 overs. Oman replied with 270 for 7 in their 50 overs.

Jatinder Singh made 89 off 114 balls in that Oman innings on 19 October 2026, and Hammad Mirza made 87 off 97 balls. Shah Faisal took 5 for 57 in eight overs when Nepal batted that day.

Key Matchups: Max O'Dowd against Shakeel Ahmed

Max O'Dowd vs Shakeel Ahmed: Max O'Dowd made 103 off 79 balls against the UAE in Dubai on 25 October 2026. Shakeel Ahmed took 4 for 26 in 10 overs against the Netherlands at Al Amerat on 5 November 2024, and he was named Player of the Match.

Jatinder Singh vs Timm van der Gugten: Jatinder Singh made 89 off 114 balls against Nepal on 19 October 2026. Timm van der Gugten took 5 for 39 in 10 overs against the UAE in Dubai on 25 October 2026.

Hammad Mirza vs Colin Ackermann: Hammad Mirza made 87 off 97 balls against Nepal on 19 October 2026. Colin Ackermann took 4 for 22 in nine overs against Oman at Al Amerat on 11 November 2024.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The Netherlands beat Oman by 74 runs on the DLS method at Harare Sports Club on 3 July 2023, at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Oman beat the Netherlands by eight wickets at Al Amerat on 5 November 2024. The Netherlands were bowled out for 132 in 40.2 overs in that League 2 game, and Bas de Leede made 51 off 89 balls in that innings. Jatinder Singh made 58 off 95 balls in the Oman reply on 5 November 2024. Oman then beat the Netherlands by one run at Al Amerat on 11 November 2024. Oman were bowled out for 155 in 44.2 overs that day, and Jatinder Singh made 59 off 89 balls in that innings. The Netherlands were then all out for 154 in 45.3 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The ground hosts the Dubai tri-series between the UAE, the Netherlands and Oman, from 25 October to 4 November 2026. Pitch: The UAE batted first at the ICC Academy Ground on 25 October 2026 and made 244 for 8 in 50 overs. The Netherlands passed that total in 43.5 overs.

The UAE batted first at the ICC Academy Ground on 25 October 2026 and made 244 for 8 in 50 overs. The Netherlands passed that total in 43.5 overs. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%. The Netherlands batted second and won in Dubai on 25 October 2026. Our toss prediction for Netherlands vs Oman is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Netherlands vs Oman is won and lost

Oman's batting decides most of this. Nepal bowled Oman out for 150 in 40 overs on 13 October 2026. Canada bowled Oman out for 198 on 15 October 2026.

Oman's best route is their top order. Jatinder Singh made 89 and Hammad Mirza made 87 against Nepal on 19 October 2026, when Oman reached 270 for 7.

Our toss call is field first, at 55%, so we expect the side that wins the toss in Dubai to bowl.

Netherlands vs Oman Prediction: Netherlands are 63% favourites

We back the Netherlands at 63%. They beat the UAE by three wickets on 25 October 2026, and they beat Nepal by 57 runs on 29 July 2026.

Oman need the batting they showed against Nepal on 19 October 2026, when they made 270 for 7. Their last win over the Netherlands came on 11 November 2024, by one run.

On price, the Netherlands at 1.62 sit above our fair odds of 1.58, a small edge on the favourite. We expect the toss winner to bowl first.