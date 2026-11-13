We back Pakistan Women, at 63.5%.

Pakistan Women beat Netherlands Women by 37 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup in Bristol on 27 June 2026. That was the most recent T20I between the sides.

Both teams won their first game of this tournament (12 November 2026). Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets at Karwan, and Netherlands Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets at Seven Districts.

Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this Group B game, which starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC). The forecast is dry and sunny.

Which team is stronger, Pakistan Women or Netherlands Women?

Pakistan Women, on their bowling and their win in the most recent meeting. Nashra Sandhu took 6 for 7 in four overs for Pakistan Women against Hong Kong Women in Dubai (7 September 2026).

Tuba Hassan took 3 for 26 in four overs for Pakistan Women against Bangladesh Women (12 November 2026). Bangladesh Women made 108 for 9 batting first in that game.

Pakistan Women made 112 for 2 in 15.5 overs in reply, an 8-wicket win for Pakistan Women.

Muneeba Ali captains Pakistan Women and keeps wicket at this Emerging Nations Trophy, with Ayesha Zafar as vice-captain.

Their batting can still fold. Pakistan Women were all out for 55 against India Women in Dubai on 5 September 2026, and Sri Lanka Women beat them by 4 wickets in the Asia Cup semi-final (11 September 2026).

Netherlands Women have already won on this ground. They beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets with three balls left at Seven Districts (12 November 2026).

Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women in Ajman (12 November 2026).

Sterre Kalis made 33 not out off 26 balls for Netherlands Women in the same game against Thailand Women (12 November 2026).

Babette de Leede captains Netherlands Women and keeps wicket. She made 56 not out off 57 balls for Netherlands Women against Australia Women in Southampton (20 June 2026).

The Dutch side found the World Cup hard in June 2026. Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets in Birmingham (14 June), and India Women beat them by 95 runs in Leeds (17 June).

Key matchups: Nashra Sandhu against Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers against Gull Feroza

Nashra Sandhu against Babette de Leede. Nashra Sandhu took 6 for 7 for Pakistan Women in the 72-run win over Hong Kong Women (7 September 2026).

Babette de Leede made 50 off 45 balls for Netherlands Women against Bangladesh Women in Birmingham (14 June 2026).

Heather Siegers against Gull Feroza. Gull Feroza made 63 not out off 52 balls for Pakistan Women against Netherlands Women in Bristol (27 June 2026).

Heather Siegers took 2 for 15 in four overs for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women in Ajman (12 November 2026), on the ground where this game is played.

Ayesha Zafar against Sterre Kalis. Ayesha Zafar took 3 for 13 in three overs for Pakistan Women against Netherlands Women in Bristol (27 June 2026).

Sterre Kalis finished unbeaten for Netherlands Women in the 12 November 2026 chase against Thailand Women, with 33 off 26 balls.

Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women head to head Their most recent women's T20I meeting 27 June 2026 · County Ground, Bristol Pakistan Women by 37 runs In that June game in Bristol, Pakistan Women batted first and made 126 for 6.

Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman A dry, sunny morning in Ajman at about 26°C, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. The 10th Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, in Ajman Chasing here Scotland Women made 95 for 3 in 13.1 overs to beat Papua New Guinea Women by 7 wickets at Seven Districts (12 November 2026). Netherlands Women at this ground Netherlands Women made 137 for 5 in 19.3 overs to beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets in Ajman (12 November 2026). First innings here Thailand Women made 136 for 2 batting first against Netherlands Women in that game (12 November 2026). Weather About 26°C and dry for the 9:00 am start in Ajman, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 13 November, 22:41 IST. Scotland Women and Netherlands Women both won batting second at the Seven Districts ground (12 November 2026).

Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women prediction: we back Pakistan Women at 64%

We back Pakistan Women, at 63.5%, with the market at 66.4%.

Their bowling is the reason. Ayesha Zafar took 3 for 13 for Pakistan Women in the 37-run win over Netherlands Women in Bristol (27 June 2026), when Netherlands Women were all out for 89.

The price points the other way. Netherlands Women's 2.82 with 1xBet at 22:47 IST (13 November) sits above our fair 2.74. Pakistan Women's 1.43 sits under our fair 1.57.

What decides Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. Scotland Women won chasing at Seven Districts on 12 November 2026.

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. Scotland Women won chasing at Seven Districts on 12 November 2026. Pakistan's bowling. Nashra Sandhu took 6 for 7 in four overs against Hong Kong Women (7 September 2026).

Nashra Sandhu took 6 for 7 in four overs against Hong Kong Women (7 September 2026). The Dutch top order. Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls against Thailand Women (12 November 2026).

Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls against Thailand Women (12 November 2026). The price. Netherlands Women's 2.82 sits above our fair 2.74, and Pakistan Women's 1.43 sits under our 1.57.