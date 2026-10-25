Qatar vs Papua New Guinea Match 38 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Papua New Guinea predicted to win with 51.4% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 62%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Papua New Guinea predicted to win with 51.4% probability
- • Qatar beat Kuwait by 5 wickets on 22 October 2026, then beat Kenya by 4 runs on 24 October 2026
- • PNG lost to Jersey by 172 runs at Gymkhana Club Ground on 22 October 2026, then beat Denmark by 4 wickets on 25 October 2026
- • We expect the toss winner to bat first (62%)
- • Qatar at 2.10 is the value side, above our fair odds of 2.06
Papua New Guinea to edge Qatar in Nairobi.
Our AI model gives Papua New Guinea a 51.4% chance of beating Qatar in Match 38 of ICC CWC Challenge League A at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on 27 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). It is a tight, finely balanced contest, and Qatar at 2.10 sit just above our fair odds of 2.06, so the price edge is with the underdog.
Qatar's batting has found its range in Nairobi
Qatar opened their Nairobi round against Kuwait at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 22 October 2026. Kuwait won the toss, batted and made 331 for 6. Qatar made 335 for 5 in 45.3 overs and won by 5 wickets, with 27 balls remaining.
Shahzeb Afridi made 105 off 57 balls against Kuwait in that 22 October game and was named Player of the Match. Zubair Ali finished on 100 not out from 101 balls in the same win over Kuwait (22 October 2026).
The second game was much tighter. Kenya won the toss and bowled at Ruaraka on 24 October 2026, and Qatar were all out for 283 in 49.1 overs. Kenya were all out for 279 in 48.5 overs in reply, and Qatar won by 4 runs.
Zubair Ali made 92 from 102 balls against Kenya on 24 October 2026. Owais Ahmed took 4 for 33 in 6.5 overs in the 24 October win over Kenya and was named Player of the Match. Muhammad Asim chipped in with 2 for 54 in 10 overs against Kenya (24 October 2026).
Can Papua New Guinea build on their win over Denmark?
Papua New Guinea started this round with a heavy defeat. Jersey won the toss, batted and made 347 for 5 at Gymkhana Club Ground on 22 October 2026. PNG were all out for 175 in 36.5 overs in reply and lost by 172 runs.
The response came at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 25 October 2026. After PNG won the toss and bowled, Denmark made 304 for 6 in their 50 overs. PNG made 307 for 6 in 49.1 overs and won by 4 wickets, with 5 balls remaining.
Tony Ura made 70 off 61 balls against Denmark on 25 October 2026 and was named Player of the Match. Lega Siaka made 83 from 81 balls in the 25 October win over Denmark. Assad Vala saw the chase home on 61 not out against Denmark on 25 October 2026.
With the ball, Semo Kamea took 3 for 64 in 10 overs against Denmark in that 25 October game.
Key Matchups: Zubair Ali against Semo Kamea, Tony Ura against Owais Ahmed
Zubair Ali vs Semo Kamea: Zubair Ali made 100 not out against Kuwait on 22 October 2026 and 92 against Kenya on 24 October 2026. Semo Kamea took 3 for 64 against Denmark on 25 October 2026, and PNG need his wickets early to stop Qatar's top order settling.
Tony Ura vs Owais Ahmed: Tony Ura made 111 from 90 balls against Qatar on 1 October 2024, and 70 against Denmark on 25 October 2026. Owais Ahmed's 4 for 33 came against Kenya on 24 October 2026, and he is the bowler PNG's top order has to see off.
Assad Vala vs Qatar's attack: Assad Vala made 129 not out against Qatar on 1 October 2024 and 61 not out against Denmark on 25 October 2026. If PNG chase, he is the batter Qatar need to remove.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
In ICC CWC Challenge League A, Papua New Guinea beat Qatar by 7 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 1 October 2024. Qatar won the toss, batted and made 298 for 8 in 50 overs. PNG made 299 for 3 in 41.4 overs in reply. Assad Vala made 129 not out off 114 balls against Qatar on 1 October 2024 and was named Player of the Match.
The second meeting, at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, on 30 August 2025, ended in no result. PNG were all out for 145 in 38 overs that day. Qatar were 21 for 2 after 5 overs of their reply.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi is one of the two Nairobi grounds staging this round of the league, alongside Ruaraka Sports Club Ground.
- Pitch: At Gymkhana in this round, Kenya's 324 for 7 beat Denmark on 21 October 2026. Jersey's 347 for 5 beat PNG at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026. Denmark's 274 for 8 beat Kuwait at Gymkhana on 24 October 2026. Jersey's 320 for 9 then beat Kenya by 123 runs at Gymkhana (25 October 2026).
- Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 62%. At Gymkhana, Jersey won the toss and batted against PNG on 22 October 2026, and Denmark did the same against Kuwait on 24 October 2026. The Qatar vs Papua New Guinea toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
Match Analysis: Where Qatar vs Papua New Guinea will be won and lost
The toss matters, because we expect its winner to bat. If Qatar bat first, Zubair Ali and Shahzeb Afridi need the kind of start that set up Qatar's 283 against Kenya on 24 October 2026, a total Qatar defended by 4 runs.
If PNG bat first, Owais Ahmed and Muhammad Asim have to repeat their spells from the Kenya game. Jersey bowled PNG out for 175 at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026, so early wickets would put Qatar in control.
Qatar vs Papua New Guinea prediction: PNG narrowly, Qatar the value
Our AI model makes Papua New Guinea 51.4% favourites for Match 38 at Gymkhana, with fair odds of 1.95. PNG's 1.70 sits below that, so the favourite is short. Qatar at 2.10 sit above their fair odds of 2.06, an edge of about 2%, which makes Qatar the value side in a tight game.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Qatar
|48.6%
|44.2%
|2.10
|2.06
|Papua New Guinea
|51.4%
|55.8%
|1.70
|1.95
Value sits with Qatar. Qatar's 2.10 is just above our fair odds of 2.06, an edge of about 2%. PNG's 1.70 is below our fair 1.95. Odds captured 25 October 2026.
Our model is 4.4 points above the market on Qatar. Here's why. Qatar beat Kuwait by 5 wickets on 22 October 2026, with Shahzeb Afridi making 105 from 57 balls against Kuwait. Qatar beat Kenya by 4 runs on 24 October 2026. PNG lost to Jersey by 172 runs at Gymkhana Club Ground on 22 October 2026.
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A
Qatar vs Papua New Guineaodds
27 Oct 2026 · 12:15 IST
Match winner: Qatar 2.10, Papua New Guinea 1.70 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 04:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1QAT
|2PNG
|Payout
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout93.9%
1X2: Qatar 2.10, Tie 50.00, Papua New Guinea 1.70 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 04:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1QAT
|XTie
|2PNG
|Payout
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
|1 · Qatar 2.10
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Papua New Guinea 1.70
|Payout92.4%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Qatar vs Papua New Guinea in ICC CWC Challenge League A?
Our AI model predicts Papua New Guinea to beat Qatar, with a 51.4% win probability, in Match 38 at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi (27 October 2026). Papua New Guinea beat Denmark by 4 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 25 October 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Qatar vs Papua New Guinea?
We expect the toss winner to bat first in Qatar vs Papua New Guinea, at 62%. The game at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi starts at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC) on 27 October 2026.
What are the odds for Qatar vs Papua New Guinea?
At the time of writing, 25 October 2026, Qatar were priced at 2.10 and Papua New Guinea at 1.70, against our fair odds of 2.06 and 1.95. Qatar's price is above our fair price, an edge of about 2%.
What happened when Qatar and Papua New Guinea met in Nairobi?
Papua New Guinea beat Qatar by 7 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 1 October 2024. Qatar made 298 for 8 in 50 overs. Assad Vala made 129 not out from 114 balls against Qatar in that 1 October 2024 game.
How did Qatar do in their last game?
Qatar beat Kenya by 4 runs at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 24 October 2026. Qatar were all out for 283 in 49.1 overs, and Owais Ahmed took 4 for 33 against Kenya (24 October 2026).
How did Papua New Guinea do in their last game?
Papua New Guinea beat Denmark by 4 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 25 October 2026. PNG made 307 for 6 in 49.1 overs, and Lega Siaka made 83 from 81 balls against Denmark (25 October 2026).
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