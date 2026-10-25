Papua New Guinea to edge Qatar in Nairobi.

Our AI model gives Papua New Guinea a 51.4% chance of beating Qatar in Match 38 of ICC CWC Challenge League A at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on 27 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). It is a tight, finely balanced contest, and Qatar at 2.10 sit just above our fair odds of 2.06, so the price edge is with the underdog.

Qatar's batting has found its range in Nairobi

Qatar opened their Nairobi round against Kuwait at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 22 October 2026. Kuwait won the toss, batted and made 331 for 6. Qatar made 335 for 5 in 45.3 overs and won by 5 wickets, with 27 balls remaining.

Shahzeb Afridi made 105 off 57 balls against Kuwait in that 22 October game and was named Player of the Match. Zubair Ali finished on 100 not out from 101 balls in the same win over Kuwait (22 October 2026).

The second game was much tighter. Kenya won the toss and bowled at Ruaraka on 24 October 2026, and Qatar were all out for 283 in 49.1 overs. Kenya were all out for 279 in 48.5 overs in reply, and Qatar won by 4 runs.

Zubair Ali made 92 from 102 balls against Kenya on 24 October 2026. Owais Ahmed took 4 for 33 in 6.5 overs in the 24 October win over Kenya and was named Player of the Match. Muhammad Asim chipped in with 2 for 54 in 10 overs against Kenya (24 October 2026).

Can Papua New Guinea build on their win over Denmark?

Papua New Guinea started this round with a heavy defeat. Jersey won the toss, batted and made 347 for 5 at Gymkhana Club Ground on 22 October 2026. PNG were all out for 175 in 36.5 overs in reply and lost by 172 runs.

The response came at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on 25 October 2026. After PNG won the toss and bowled, Denmark made 304 for 6 in their 50 overs. PNG made 307 for 6 in 49.1 overs and won by 4 wickets, with 5 balls remaining.

Tony Ura made 70 off 61 balls against Denmark on 25 October 2026 and was named Player of the Match. Lega Siaka made 83 from 81 balls in the 25 October win over Denmark. Assad Vala saw the chase home on 61 not out against Denmark on 25 October 2026.

With the ball, Semo Kamea took 3 for 64 in 10 overs against Denmark in that 25 October game.

Key Matchups: Zubair Ali against Semo Kamea, Tony Ura against Owais Ahmed

Zubair Ali vs Semo Kamea: Zubair Ali made 100 not out against Kuwait on 22 October 2026 and 92 against Kenya on 24 October 2026. Semo Kamea took 3 for 64 against Denmark on 25 October 2026, and PNG need his wickets early to stop Qatar's top order settling.

Tony Ura vs Owais Ahmed: Tony Ura made 111 from 90 balls against Qatar on 1 October 2024, and 70 against Denmark on 25 October 2026. Owais Ahmed's 4 for 33 came against Kenya on 24 October 2026, and he is the bowler PNG's top order has to see off.

Assad Vala vs Qatar's attack: Assad Vala made 129 not out against Qatar on 1 October 2024 and 61 not out against Denmark on 25 October 2026. If PNG chase, he is the batter Qatar need to remove.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record In ICC CWC Challenge League A, Papua New Guinea beat Qatar by 7 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on 1 October 2024. Qatar won the toss, batted and made 298 for 8 in 50 overs. PNG made 299 for 3 in 41.4 overs in reply. Assad Vala made 129 not out off 114 balls against Qatar on 1 October 2024 and was named Player of the Match. The second meeting, at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, on 30 August 2025, ended in no result. PNG were all out for 145 in 38 overs that day. Qatar were 21 for 2 after 5 overs of their reply.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi is one of the two Nairobi grounds staging this round of the league, alongside Ruaraka Sports Club Ground. Pitch: At Gymkhana in this round, Kenya's 324 for 7 beat Denmark on 21 October 2026. Jersey's 347 for 5 beat PNG at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026. Denmark's 274 for 8 beat Kuwait at Gymkhana on 24 October 2026. Jersey's 320 for 9 then beat Kenya by 123 runs at Gymkhana (25 October 2026).

At Gymkhana in this round, Kenya's 324 for 7 beat Denmark on 21 October 2026. Jersey's 347 for 5 beat PNG at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026. Denmark's 274 for 8 beat Kuwait at Gymkhana on 24 October 2026. Jersey's 320 for 9 then beat Kenya by 123 runs at Gymkhana (25 October 2026). Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.

12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 62%. At Gymkhana, Jersey won the toss and batted against PNG on 22 October 2026, and Denmark did the same against Kuwait on 24 October 2026. The Qatar vs Papua New Guinea toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: Where Qatar vs Papua New Guinea will be won and lost

The toss matters, because we expect its winner to bat. If Qatar bat first, Zubair Ali and Shahzeb Afridi need the kind of start that set up Qatar's 283 against Kenya on 24 October 2026, a total Qatar defended by 4 runs.

If PNG bat first, Owais Ahmed and Muhammad Asim have to repeat their spells from the Kenya game. Jersey bowled PNG out for 175 at Gymkhana on 22 October 2026, so early wickets would put Qatar in control.

Qatar vs Papua New Guinea prediction: PNG narrowly, Qatar the value

Our AI model makes Papua New Guinea 51.4% favourites for Match 38 at Gymkhana, with fair odds of 1.95. PNG's 1.70 sits below that, so the favourite is short. Qatar at 2.10 sit above their fair odds of 2.06, an edge of about 2%, which makes Qatar the value side in a tight game.