South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland Prediction: Boland to Win

Boland are our pick at 72%.

Our AI model predicts a Boland win over South Africa Emerging Players in the CSA Pro20 Cup at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Sunday 11 October 2026, starting 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). Boland have beaten Knights and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers and edged Eastern Storm in a Super Over. SA Emerging have lost both of the games they completed.

Can South Africa Emerging Players turn big batting into a win?

Their season began with a washout. The game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers at LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, was abandoned because of rain without a toss (29 September).

At Newlands, Cape Town (4 October), SA Emerging won the toss, batted and made 194 for 4. Adnaan Lagadien scored 106 off 58 balls against Western Province, who still reached 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs and won by six wickets with two balls remaining. Zakwan Patel took 2 for 23 in four overs against Western Province.

Three days later they were back at SuperSport Park, this match's ground. Against Titans (7 October) they won the toss again, batted, and made 143 for 5, with Ombesa Matsha scoring 53 off 44 balls and Vihan Pretorius 38 off 21. Titans reached 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs and won by eight wickets with 50 balls remaining.

Why Boland come in as clear favourites

Boland opened at Boland Park, Paarl, against Knights (29 September). They won the toss and bowled, Knights made 160 for 5, and Boland reached 161 for 5 in 20 overs to win by five wickets. Gavin Kaplan finished 58 not out off 41 balls against Knights.

At City Oval, Pietermaritzburg (4 October), Boland won the toss in a day game and batted. Lehan Botha made 54 off 32 balls in Boland's 187 for 5 against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, who were bowled out for 124 in 19.1 overs. Siyabonga Mahima took 4 for 20 in four overs against them, and Boland won by 63 runs.

Back in Paarl against Eastern Storm (8 October), Gavin Kaplan carried Boland to 164 for 4 against Eastern Storm with 74 not out off 50 balls. Eastern Storm also made 164 for 5, the match was tied, and Boland won the Super Over. Imran Manack took 2 for 18 in four overs against Eastern Storm.

Key Matchups: Lagadien and Kaplan set the tone

Adnaan Lagadien vs Siyabonga Mahima: Adnaan Lagadien made 106 off 58 balls against Western Province at Newlands. Siyabonga Mahima took 4 for 20 in four overs at Pietermaritzburg and is the bowler most likely to cut a total short.

Gavin Kaplan vs Zakwan Patel: Gavin Kaplan made 74 not out off 50 balls against Eastern Storm and 58 not out off 41 against Knights. Zakwan Patel took 2 for 23 in four overs against Western Province.

Ombesa Matsha vs Imran Manack: Ombesa Matsha's 53 off 44 balls held the innings together against Titans. Imran Manack conceded 18 runs in his four overs at Paarl (8 October) and took two wickets.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record SA Emerging and Boland have not met earlier in this season's CSA Pro20 Cup. Both have faced KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers: the SA Emerging game in Pretoria was abandoned without a toss on 29 September, and Boland won by 63 runs at Pietermaritzburg on 4 October.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is a day match, starting at 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). Ground: The side batting second won each of the three earlier games here in this competition this season: North West Dragons beat Warriors by seven wickets and Titans beat Western Province by five wickets (both 25 September), and Titans beat SA Emerging by eight wickets (7 October).

The side batting second won each of the three earlier games here in this competition this season: North West Dragons beat Warriors by seven wickets and Titans beat Western Province by five wickets (both 25 September), and Titans beat SA Emerging by eight wickets (7 October). Toss: Toss call: Bat first — SA Emerging won the toss and batted against Western Province and against Titans, here at Centurion, and Boland won the toss and batted in their day game at Pietermaritzburg. We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%. The South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

SA Emerging batted after winning both of their tosses, and Boland batted after winning the toss in their day game, while the chasing side has won each of the three games at this ground this season. If SA Emerging win the toss and bat, they hand Boland the chase.

Boland's bowling is the difference on the evidence so far. They held Knights to 160 for 5 and bowled out KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers for 124, while SA Emerging conceded 200 for 4 at Newlands and 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs at Centurion.

SA Emerging have the batting to keep it close. They made 194 for 4 against Western Province, and Adnaan Lagadien's century against Western Province came off 58 balls.

South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland Prediction: Boland to Win

Our AI model gives Boland a 72% chance of winning at SuperSport Park. Their bowling, led by Siyabonga Mahima and Imran Manack, and Gavin Kaplan's runs are the main reasons they are favourites.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced: Boland at 1.38 and SA Emerging at 3.05 both sit below our fair odds. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.