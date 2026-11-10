New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 73%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this ODI series
- This ODI series3 of 3 bowl
- India3 of 3 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this ODI series, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This ODI series3 of 3 bowl All 3 tosses in this ODI series
In this ODI series, 3 of the 3 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026.
- 10 November 2026India bowled
- 7 November 2026India bowled
- 4 November 2026India bowled
India3 of 3 bowl India's 3 toss wins in this ODI series
In this ODI series, India chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they bowled.
- 10 November 2026bowled
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 4 November 2026bowled
- Ground
- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- Start
- Day-night match, 13 November, 07:30 IST / 15:00 local
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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss forecasts work.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 73%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 07:00 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 73%. In this ODI series, India chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the NZ vs IND toss?
The toss is expected at 07:00 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 07:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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