Titans vs Eastern Storm Prediction: Titans to Win

Titans are our pick at 86%.

Our AI model predicts a Titans win over Eastern Storm in the CSA T20 Challenge at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Sunday 11 October 2026, starting 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). Titans have beaten Western Province, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Knights and South Africa Emerging Players this season. Eastern Storm's last game ended in a tie with Boland (8 October).

How are Titans winning so heavily this season?

Titans opened at SuperSport Park on 25 September. Western Province made 186 for 4, and Titans won by five wickets with 31 balls remaining, reaching 190 for 5 in 14.5 overs. Leus du Plooy made 77 off 28 balls and Sinethemba Qeshile 59 off 25.

On 27 September, rain cut their game against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Uplands College, White River, to six overs a side. Sinethemba Qeshile made 56 off 18 balls in a nine-wicket win.

The biggest result came at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on 2 October. Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 not out off 79 balls in a total of 267 for 3, Knights were bowled out for 143 in 17.2 overs, and Titans won by 124 runs. Donovan Ferreira took 3 for 16 in four overs.

Back at Centurion (7 October), South Africa Emerging Players made 143 for 5. Titans reached 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs, with Dewald Brevis unbeaten on 65 off 22 balls.

Can Eastern Storm build on the tie with Boland?

Eastern Storm's season began with a washout. Their game against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, was abandoned because of rain after the toss (30 September).

At Newlands, Cape Town (6 October), they made 130 for 7, with Dewan Marais scoring 40 off 35 balls. Western Province reached 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs and won by nine wickets.

Their best batting came at Boland Park, Paarl, on 8 October. Boland made 164 for 4, and Eastern Storm matched it with 164 for 5, Ronan Herrmann making 54 off 47 balls and Jurie Snyman 52 off 32. The match was tied, and Boland won the Super Over.

Key Matchups: Titans' top order against Eastern Storm's best batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius vs the Eastern Storm attack: Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 not out off 79 balls against Knights (2 October). If he bats long again, Eastern Storm will need far more than the 164 they reached at Paarl.

Sinethemba Qeshile and Dewald Brevis vs the new ball: Sinethemba Qeshile made 59 off 25 balls against Western Province (25 September) and 56 off 18 against Mpumalanga Rhinos (27 September). Dewald Brevis finished the chase against South Africa Emerging Players with 65 not out off 22.

Ronan Herrmann and Jurie Snyman vs Donovan Ferreira: Ronan Herrmann made 54 off 47 balls and Jurie Snyman 52 off 32 against Boland (8 October). Donovan Ferreira took 3 for 16 in four overs in the Knights game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Titans and Eastern Storm meet for the first time in this season's CSA T20 Challenge. Both have played Western Province: Titans won by five wickets at Centurion on 25 September, with 31 balls remaining, and Eastern Storm lost by nine wickets at Newlands on 6 October.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is a night match, starting at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). Ground: The side batting second won each of the three earlier games here in this competition this season: North West Dragons beat Warriors and Titans beat Western Province (both 25 September), and Titans beat South Africa Emerging Players (7 October).

The side batting second won each of the three earlier games here in this competition this season: North West Dragons beat Warriors and Titans beat Western Province (both 25 September), and Titans beat South Africa Emerging Players (7 October). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Titans won the toss and bowled against Western Province at this ground, then ran down Western Province's 186 for 4 with 31 balls remaining. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 61%. See our public toss call for TTN vs ESTORM on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

Titans have scored at speed at this ground: 190 for 5 in 14.5 overs against Western Province and 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs against South Africa Emerging Players. Their top order rarely gives a chasing target time to settle.

Eastern Storm's route is to post a big total and defend it. Their 164 for 5 at Paarl came batting second, but it shows the runs Ronan Herrmann and Jurie Snyman can supply.

Their bowling is the concern. Western Province made 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs against them at Newlands, and Titans reached 190 and 147 at Centurion inside 15 overs.

Titans vs Eastern Storm Prediction: Titans to Win

Our AI model gives Titans an 86% chance of winning at SuperSport Park. Their batting, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile and Dewald Brevis all among the runs this season, is the main reason they are clear favourites.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced: Titans at 1.09 and Eastern Storm at 6.90 both sit below our fair odds. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to field first.