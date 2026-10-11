South Australia are our pick at Junction Oval.

Our AI model predicts South Australia to beat Victoria with a 55% chance in Match 7 of the One-Day Cup at Junction Oval, Melbourne, on Monday 12 October 2026 (8:30 am IST, 03:00 UTC). It is a day-night game over 50 overs a side, and the market sees it much the same way.

Can Victoria's batting repeat its Brisbane chase at home?

Victoria opened their One-Day Cup campaign at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 September 2026). Queensland posted 335 for 7 in 50 overs, and Victoria ran it down with 339 for 7 in 49.5 overs, winning by three wickets with one ball to spare.

That chase was built around Liam Blackford, who made 149 not out off 113 balls against Queensland (19 September 2026). A chase of that size away from home shows the batting depth this side can call on.

Their second game was the opposite story. New South Wales beat Victoria by 47 runs on the DLS method at Junction Oval (25 September 2026). New South Wales were bowled out for 257 in 48.5 overs, then Victoria were bowled out for 212 in 44.5 overs. Matthew Short made 46 off 52 balls against New South Wales that day.

Can anyone slow South Australia's fast-scoring top order?

South Australia beat Tasmania by seven runs at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (23 September 2026). They made 383 for 7 in 50 overs, and Tasmania replied with 376 for 8, so the win came down to the final overs of a run feast.

Matthew Gilkes made 97 not out off 65 balls against Tasmania (23 September 2026), and Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 88 off 47 balls in the same game.

Their opening game at the WACA Ground, Perth (18 September 2026) ended with no result because of rain. Western Australia made 238 for 9 in 50 overs, and South Australia were 58 for 0 after 7.4 overs when play stopped. Henry Thornton took 4 for 52 in nine overs against Western Australia in that game.

Key Matchups: South Australia's top order against Victoria's attack

Jake Fraser-McGurk v the new ball: Fraser-McGurk made 46 not out off 33 balls against Western Australia (18 September 2026), then 88 off 47 balls against Tasmania (23 September 2026). If he gets going early, Victoria will chase the game from the first ten overs.

Liam Blackford v South Australia's seamers: Blackford's 149 not out against Queensland (19 September 2026) is the innings Victoria will want repeated. Henry Thornton's 4 for 52 against Western Australia (18 September 2026) shows South Australia have a seamer who can break a partnership.

Matthew Gilkes at the death: Gilkes faced 65 balls for his 97 not out against Tasmania (23 September 2026), and his finishing took South Australia to 383 for 7. Victoria's bowlers need to contain him in the last ten overs.

Matthew Short at the top: Short made 46 off 52 balls against New South Wales (25 September 2026), in a Victorian total of 212. A longer innings from him would take pressure off the middle order.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record South Australia beat Victoria by 64 runs in the 2024-25 domestic one-day final at Adelaide Oval on 1 March 2025. South Australia made 268 for 7, and Victoria were bowled out for 204 in 43.3 overs. The sides met again at Adelaide Oval on 9 October 2025, in the 2025-26 One-Day Cup, and South Australia won by 79 runs after making 273 for 8. Victoria were bowled out for 194 in 44.1 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Junction Oval, Melbourne is Victoria's home ground for this fixture, and it staged their 47-run defeat (25 September 2026). Pitch: in that game New South Wales batted first and were bowled out for 257, and Victoria were bowled out for 212 in reply.

in that game New South Wales batted first and were bowled out for 257, and Victoria were bowled out for 212 in reply. Conditions: a day-night game that starts at 8:30 am IST (03:00 UTC), so the side batting second bats into the evening.

a day-night game that starts at 8:30 am IST (03:00 UTC), so the side batting second bats into the evening. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Victoria chose to bowl after winning the toss against Queensland (19 September 2026), and South Australia chose to bowl after winning it against Western Australia (18 September 2026); we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 64%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Victoria vs South Australia, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

South Australia's batting has carried their campaign. Their 383 for 7 against Tasmania (23 September 2026) came from a top order that scored quickly from the start, and Victoria's attack conceded 257 at this ground (25 September 2026).

Victoria's best answer is the chase. Their 339 for 7 against Queensland (19 September 2026) showed they can score at a high rate when the top order lasts, while their 212 at Junction Oval showed what happens when it does not.

The toss matters in a day-night game. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, which would hand the second innings to the side batting into the evening.

Victoria vs South Australia Prediction: South Australia edge a close game

South Australia are our pick at 55%, with Victoria at 45%. South Australia's batting in the Tasmania game and their one-day wins over Victoria at Adelaide Oval in March 2025 and October 2025 support the call. At the available price of 1.79, South Australia are close to our fair 1.82, so any drift above that number turns them into value.