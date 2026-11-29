Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match 13 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 58.4%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 85%.Toss preview ›
ADKR vs MIE Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Expected captainJason Holder
- Andre Fletcher (wk)
- Finn Allen
- Gulbadin Naib
- Colin Munro
- Alishan Sharafu
- Moeen Ali
- Sunil Narine
- Jason Holder (c)
- Qais Ahmad
- Muhammad Rohid Khan
- Amshi de Silva
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 30 Nov, 01:50 IST
MI Emirates
Expected captainKieron Pollard
- Kusal Perera
- Muhammad Waseem
- Nicholas Pooran (wk)
- Tajinder Dhillon
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Kieron Pollard (c)
- Rashid Khan
- Chris Jordan
- Zahoor Khan
- AM Ghazanfar
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 30 Nov, 01:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 58.4%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 85%. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
- • Key fact: MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs at Zayed Cricket Stadium (26 November 2026), the ground for this game.
- • Value: MI Emirates' fair odds are 1.71, and Dafabet had them at 1.65 at 23:55 IST (29 November). ADKR's fair odds are 2.40.
MI Emirates at 58.4% is our call.
Our AI model backs MI Emirates to beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 13th match of ILT20 2026, in Abu Dhabi at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC) on 30 November.
The sides met at Zayed four days earlier, and MI Emirates won by 36 runs (26 November 2026).
Our fair odds on MI Emirates are 1.71, and the best price at 23:55 IST (29 November) sat just under that. The toss is the angle, and our call is field first, at 85%.
Which team is stronger, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or MI Emirates?
MI Emirates opened with a 52-run win over Desert Vipers in Dubai (21 November 2026), after making 174 for 8.
Kusal Perera made 58 off 40 for MI Emirates in that game. Chris Jordan then took 4 for 19 for MI Emirates as the Vipers were all out for 122 in 19.1 overs.
MI Emirates were then all out for 91 against Gulf Giants in Dubai (24 November 2026) and lost by 6 wickets.
At Zayed (26 November 2026), MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs. Sherfane Rutherford made 51 off 18 for MI Emirates.
Nicholas Pooran made 42 not out off 33 for MI Emirates in that win.
Two days later (28 November 2026), MI Emirates made 186 for 4 at Zayed. Desert Vipers matched it, and MI Emirates won the Super Over.
Nicholas Pooran made 89 not out off 57 for MI Emirates in that tie. Kusal Perera added 76 off 45 for the Emirates.
The Knight Riders opened by beating Dubai Capitals by 55 runs in Dubai (22 November 2026), after choosing to bat and making 167 for 6.
Finn Allen made 74 off 38 for ADKR in that game. Andre Fletcher added 55 off 49 for ADKR.
Against MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2026), ADKR chose to bowl and lost by 36 runs. Alishan Sharafu made 36 off 21 for ADKR in that game.
Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR in that defeat.
Three days later (29 November 2026), the Knight Riders bounced back at Zayed. They made 213 for 6 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 3 runs.
Key matchups: Sunil Narine against Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan against Finn Allen
Sunil Narine vs Nicholas Pooran: Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR against MI Emirates (26 November 2026).
Nicholas Pooran made 89 not out off 57 for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers (28 November 2026). How Narine bowls to him in the middle overs could decide the game.
Chris Jordan vs Finn Allen: Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers (21 November 2026).
Finn Allen made 74 off 38 for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026). Their meeting in the powerplay could set the tone for the ADKR innings.
Rashid Khan vs Alishan Sharafu: Rashid Khan took 3 for 25 for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi (28 November 2026).
Alishan Sharafu made 50 not out off 40 for ADKR against MI Emirates in the 2025-26 Qualifier 2 (2 January 2026). Alishan Sharafu made 55 off 38 for ADKR in their 42-run win over MI Emirates (24 January 2025).
ADKR vs MIE head to head
MI Emirates
4
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
1
MI Emirates lead 4-1 across their five most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
MI Emirates have won four of these five, including the most recent, at Zayed.
ADKR vs MIE pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Batting first has paid at Zayed in ILT20 2026, where MI Emirates won with 207 for 4 (26 November 2026) and ADKR with 213 for 6 (29 November 2026).
ILT20 2026 games at Zayed Cricket Stadium, 26 to 29 November 2026
MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat the Knight Riders by 36 runs at the ground (26 November 2026), in an 8:00 pm IST start like this one.
MI Emirates made 186 for 4 there, Desert Vipers matched it, and MI Emirates won the Super Over (28 November 2026).
ADKR made 213 for 6 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 3 runs at the ground (29 November 2026).
About 26°C to 27°C for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast source and humidity between about 50% and 63% through the evening. Forecast read 29 November, 23:55 IST.
Our call is that the toss winner bowls first, as ADKR did at Zayed (26 November 2026).
ADKR vs MIE prediction: we back MI Emirates at 58%
We back MI Emirates, at 58.4%, to beat the Knight Riders. They won the 26 November 2026 meeting at Zayed by 36 runs and took four of the sides' five most recent ILT20 meetings.
The case for ADKR is their batting, after 213 for 6 at Zayed (29 November 2026) and 167 for 6 in Dubai (22 November 2026).
The live angle is the toss, and our call is that the toss winner fields, at 85%.
What decides ADKR vs MIE
- The toss. Our call is field first, at 85%. ADKR won the toss and chose to bowl when the sides met in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2026).
- Nicholas Pooran. He made 89 not out off 57 for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers (28 November 2026).
- Chris Jordan's wickets. He took 3 for 21 for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers at Zayed (28 November 2026).
- Finn Allen at the top. He made 74 off 38 for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|41.6%
|41.5%
|2.33
|2.40
|MI Emirates
|58.4%
|58.5%
|1.65
|1.71
The prices sit just under our numbers. Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.65 and ADKR at 2.33 at 23:55 IST (29 November), against our fair 1.71 and 2.40. The toss is the sharper angle, with our call at field first, 85%.
The market agrees with our pick. The prices give MI Emirates 58.5%, and we have them on 58.4%. Odds captured on 29 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates odds
30 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2.18 at Dafabet; MI Emirates 1.73 at Dafabet; checked 02:18–02:20 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.18
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.73
|Payout96.5%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.02
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.68
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.05
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.70
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.08
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.66
|Payout92.3%
|Highest
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders2.18
|2 · MI Emirates1.73
|Payout–
1X2: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2.13, Tie 25.00, MI Emirates 1.71 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 02:20 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|XTie
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match340.5
|1.90Paripesa
|1.76PlanBet
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders167.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.74Paripesa
|MI Emirates173.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74WinWin
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates in ILT20 2026?
Our AI model backs MI Emirates to win the 13th Match with 58.4%, and ADKR have 41.6%. MI Emirates beat ADKR by 36 runs in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2026). They have won four of the sides' five most recent ILT20 meetings.
What is the toss prediction for ADKR vs MIE?
Field first, at 85%. ADKR won the toss and chose to bowl when the sides met in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2026). Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl at Zayed (28 November 2026), and Sharjah Warriorz did the same there in the 29 November 2026 game.
What are the odds for ADKR vs MIE?
Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.65 and ADKR at 2.33 at 23:55 IST (29 November 2026), the best match-winner price on both sides at that time. Our fair odds are 1.71 for MI Emirates and 2.40 for ADKR, so both prices sit just under our numbers.
Is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Batting first has paid at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in ILT20 2026. MI Emirates won with 207 for 4 there (26 November 2026). ADKR beat Sharjah Warriorz with 213 for 6 at Zayed (29 November 2026). At Zayed the day before, Desert Vipers tied MI Emirates' 186 for 4.
When did ADKR and MIE last play each other in the ILT20?
The most recent ILT20 meeting was the 26 November 2026 game in Abu Dhabi, where MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs. Before that, MI Emirates beat them by 7 wickets in Sharjah in the 2025-26 Qualifier 2 (2 January 2026).
What time does ADKR vs MIE start?
The 13th Match of ILT20 2026 starts at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC) on 30 November 2026 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Our model backs MI Emirates to win with 58.4%, and the forecast is about 26°C to 27°C with no rain at the start.
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