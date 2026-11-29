Gulf Giants at 57.8% is our call.

Our AI model backs Gulf Giants to beat Desert Vipers in the 12th match of ILT20 2026, in Dubai on 29 November at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).

Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 05:53 IST (29 November), above our fair 1.73.

The fixture's history points the other way. Desert Vipers won the sides' four most recent ILT20 meetings.

Which team is stronger, Desert Vipers or Gulf Giants?

Gulf Giants have the better start. They made 168 for 8 in Sharjah and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026).

Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants in that game. David Miller added 47 off 32 for the Giants.

In Dubai (24 November 2026), MI Emirates chose to bat against Gulf Giants and were all out for 91 in 19.3 overs.

David Wiese took 3 for 19 for Gulf Giants in that innings. The chase took 13.5 overs, and Ibrahim Zadran made 50 not out off 35 as the Giants reached 93 for 4.

The Giants then lost in Dubai (28 November 2026). They made 176 for 5, and Dubai Capitals made 178 for 4 in 18.4 overs to win by 6 wickets.

Desert Vipers have had a harder start. MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat them by 52 runs in Dubai (21 November 2026), after the Vipers chose to bowl.

The Vipers were all out for 122 in 19.1 overs in that game. Joe Clarke made 35 off 28 for Desert Vipers.

Babar Azam then made 86 off 51 for Desert Vipers as they beat Sharjah Warriorz by 6 wickets in Sharjah (23 November 2026).

Shadab Khan took 3 for 18 and Khuzaima Tanveer 3 for 31 for Desert Vipers in that win.

Back in Dubai (25 November 2026), the Capitals made 164 for 7 and won by 45 runs. Desert Vipers were all out for 119 in 17.5 overs.

In Abu Dhabi (28 November 2026), Desert Vipers and MI Emirates both made 186, and MI Emirates won the Super Over.

Key matchups: Khuzaima Tanveer against Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai against Babar Azam

Khuzaima Tanveer vs Ibrahim Zadran: Khuzaima Tanveer took 4 for 10 for Desert Vipers against Gulf Giants (12 December 2025).

Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026). Their duel early in the Giants' innings could decide the game.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs Babar Azam: Azmatullah Omarzai took 4 for 32 for Gulf Giants against Desert Vipers (8 December 2025).

Babar Azam made 86 off 51 for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz (23 November 2026). If he bats through the powerplay, the Vipers' middle order gets a platform.

David Wiese vs Joe Clarke: David Wiese took 2 for 16 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026).

Joe Clarke made 35 off 28 for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates (21 November 2026). Their meeting at the top of the Vipers' innings could set the tone.

DV vs GG head to head Desert Vipers 4 Gulf Giants 0 Desert Vipers lead 4-0 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 12 December 2025 · Dubai Desert Vipers by 8 wickets 8 December 2025 · Dubai Desert Vipers in a Super Over (tie) 29 January 2025 · Dubai Desert Vipers by 5 wickets 14 January 2025 · Dubai Desert Vipers by 6 wickets The most recent, on 12 December 2025, went to Desert Vipers, who won the toss, chose to field and made 158 for 2 in 16.5 overs.

DV vs GG pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Batting first has paid at this ground in ILT20 2026, where MI Emirates won with 174 for 8 (21 November 2026) and Dubai Capitals with 164 for 7 (25 November 2026). ILT20 2026 games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 21 to 28 November 2026 Won batting first MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the ground (21 November 2026). Won defending Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defended 167 for 6 against Dubai Capitals there (22 November 2026). Won chasing Gulf Giants chased down MI Emirates' 91 with 37 balls to spare (24 November 2026). Weather About 26°C for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast source and humidity rising from about 60% to about 67% by 15:00 UTC. Forecast read 29 November, 05:53 IST. Dubai Capitals then chased down Gulf Giants' 176 for 5 with 8 balls to spare (28 November 2026). Rising humidity points to some dew in the second innings.

DV vs GG prediction: we back Gulf Giants at 58%

We back Gulf Giants, at 57.8%, to beat Desert Vipers. They beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026) and bowled MI Emirates out for 91 in Dubai (24 November 2026).

The batting is the clearest gap. Desert Vipers were all out for 122 against MI Emirates (21 November 2026) and for 119 against the Capitals (25 November 2026), both in Dubai.

The case for the Vipers is the fixture itself. They won the sides' four most recent ILT20 meetings, and they matched MI Emirates' 186 in Abu Dhabi (28 November 2026).

The live angle is the favourite's price. Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 05:53 IST (29 November), above our fair 1.73, so the value is small but real.

What decides DV vs GG

The toss. Our call is field first, at 78%. Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to field when the sides last met (12 December 2025).

Our call is field first, at 78%. Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to field when the sides last met (12 December 2025). The Vipers' batting. Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 and 119 in their two Dubai defeats (21 and 25 November 2026).

Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 and 119 in their two Dubai defeats (21 and 25 November 2026). Khuzaima Tanveer's wickets. He took 3 for 31 against Sharjah Warriorz (23 November 2026) and 3 for 38 against the Capitals (25 November 2026) for Desert Vipers.

He took 3 for 31 against Sharjah Warriorz (23 November 2026) and 3 for 38 against the Capitals (25 November 2026) for Desert Vipers. Ibrahim Zadran. He made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026) and 50 not out off 35 against MI Emirates (24 November 2026).