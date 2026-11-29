Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction (DV vs GG)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Start
- Evening start, 29 November, 20:00 IST / 18:30 local
- Forecast
- 27°C · humidity 61% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 29 November, 08:39 IST.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss decision framework.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
DV vs GG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the DV vs GG toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 29 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in DV vs GG?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 78%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the DV vs GG toss?
The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 29 November, 30 minutes before the 20:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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