Australia vs England 4th T20I Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: England to win, at 61.1%.
Match winner
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 82%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: England to win, at 61.1%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 82%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Australia vs England, timestamped and publicly tracked.
- • Key fact: Australia were all out for 108 in 16.5 overs at the Gabba (27 November 2026), and England won that game by 7 wickets on the DLS method to lead the series 2-1.
- • Value: England's fair odds are 1.64 and Australia's 2.57. Compare the current prices below.
England at 61.1% to seal the series.
Our AI model makes England 61.1% to beat Australia in the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 29 November 2026, which would put them 3-1 up with one game left.
England lead 2-1 after wins by 8 wickets on the Gold Coast and 7 wickets in Brisbane.
Which team is stronger, Australia or England?
Australia need a reply after the Gabba. They were all out for 108 in 16.5 overs in that 27 November game, and Mitchell Owen and Billy Stanlake had come into the side for it.
Mitchell Marsh leads, and assistant coach Andre Borovec runs the squad while head coach Andrew McDonald rests.
Nikhil Chaudhary has been Australia's best batter. He made 66 off 38 and took 2 for 21 for Australia in the MCG win (21 November 2026).
Nikhil Chaudhary followed that with 45 off 35 for Australia on the Gold Coast three days later, top-scoring for them in both games.
England are the side in form. Their 24 November chase on the Gold Coast was over in 13.1 overs, with Aneurin Donald making 85 off 32 for England.
Phil Salt added 58 off 30 for England in that chase, and a target of 185 fell with 41 balls to spare.
The bowling followed in Brisbane, where Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 for England in four overs.
Harry Brook leaves after this game, with Tom Banton to captain the fifth T20I. Will Jacks is already out of the tour after breaking his hand in the opening game.
Key matchups: Jamie Overton against Mitchell Marsh, and Adil Rashid against Nikhil Chaudhary
Jamie Overton vs Mitchell Marsh: Jamie Overton's 5 for 12 for England knocked the heart out of Australia's innings in Brisbane. Marsh has to survive that burst to give Australia a platform.
Adil Rashid vs Nikhil Chaudhary: Chaudhary is the batter England most need to remove, and Rashid is their trusted middle-overs spinner. How Chaudhary plays the leg-spinner sets Australia's tempo.
Adam Zampa vs Aneurin Donald: Aneurin Donald's 85 off 32 for England broke the Carrara Oval game open, and Zampa is the bowler Marsh turns to for control. If Australia's leg-spinner cannot slow him, the target becomes a formality again.
Australia vs England head to head
England
2
Australia
1
England lead 2-1 in this five-match series, newest first
England chased 185 on the Gold Coast (24 November) and a revised 93 in Brisbane three days later, so the momentum is theirs going to Sydney.
Australia vs England pitch report: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Bowling first is the call, at 82%, with humidity climbing and the rain chance rising through the evening.
First game of this series at the ground; evidence from the three completed T20Is and the 27 November forecast read
Australia chased 188 at the MCG (21 November 2026). England chased 185 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026) and a revised 93 at the Gabba (27 November 2026).
Australia bowled first at the MCG and won. They batted first at Carrara Oval and lost, and England chose to bowl at the Gabba and won.
An evening game, 7:15 pm local in Sydney (1:45 pm IST, 08:15 UTC), with England 2-1 up in the five-match series.
About 22°C at the start with a 38% chance of rain in the first hour, rising to 52-57% late, with humidity past 90% by the close. Forecast read 27 November, 17:57 IST.
A humid evening with rain around late rewards the side batting second, which is one more reason we expect the toss winner to bowl.
Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 61%
This game turns on Australia's top order. They were all out for 108 in Brisbane, and a captain who wins the toss in Sydney will want to bowl at them.
England's batting gives them the edge. Donald and Salt took the Carrara Oval chase apart, and Harry Brook made 65 off 28 for England even in the MCG defeat (21 November 2026).
Australia's case is Chaudhary and a home crowd at the SCG. Their 191 for 7 at the MCG showed they can chase, and a series still alive is a strong pull.
We back England, at 61.1%, or about 61%, and England are 61.1% whichever side bats first. Their fair odds are 1.64, so any price above that is value.
What decides Australia vs England
- England's opening pair. Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald set up England's 188 for 2 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball bowlers have to strike early.
- Australia's reply to Overton. Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 when Australia were all out for 108 in Brisbane; their top order has to last this time.
- The toss. Australia won chasing at the MCG and England won chasing at Carrara Oval and the Gabba; our call is field first.
- The rain. The forecast (read 27 November, 17:57 IST) has the rain chance climbing late in the game, and rain could shorten it.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Australia
|38.9%
|42.8%
|2.22
|2.57
|England
|61.1%
|57.2%
|1.66
|1.64
Marginal value on England. England's fair odds are 1.64, and 1xBet had them at 1.66 at 18:14 IST (27 November), just above that line.
Australia's fair odds are 2.57, and 1xBet had them at 2.23 at 18:14 IST (27 November), under that line. Odds captured at 18:14 IST on 27 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.9 points above the market on England, and recent form counts for more in our numbers.
England won by 8 wickets with 41 balls to spare on the Gold Coast, then by 7 wickets in Brisbane. Their 188 for 2 came in 13.1 overs, and Australia managed only 108 three days later.
England tour of Australia 2026 T20I Series
Australia vs England odds
29 Nov 2026 · 13:45 IST
Match winner: Australia 2.13 at Dafabet; England 1.75 at Dafabet, 4rabet; checked 22:24–22:25 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUS
|2ENG
|Payout
|1 · Australia 2.13
|2 · England 1.75
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia 2.12
|2 · England 1.73
|Payout95.5%
|1 · Australia ▼2.11
|2 · England ▲1.73
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Australia 1.99
|2 · England 1.71
|Payout92.0%
|1 · Australia 2.05
|2 · England 1.75
|Payout94.4%
|1 · Australia 2.05
|2 · England 1.69
|Payout92.6%
|Highest
|1 · Australia2.13
|2 · England1.75
|Payout–
1X2: Australia 2.12, Tie 25.00, England 1.74 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 22:25 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUS
|XTie
|2ENG
|Payout
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.74
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia ▼2.12
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England ▲1.74
|Payout92.2%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match352.5
|1.91Paripesa
|1.75Melbet
|Australia174.5
|1.92Paripesa
|1.74Melbet
|England178.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Australia vs England in the 4th T20I?
Our AI model predicts England to win the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 29 November 2026, with a 61.1% win probability against Australia's 38.9%. England lead the series 2-1, and they bowled Australia out for 108 in their 7-wicket win in Brisbane (27 November).
What is the toss prediction for Australia vs England?
Field first, at 82%. Australia won chasing at the MCG (21 November), then England won chasing on the Gold Coast (24 November) and in Brisbane (27 November 2026). The Sydney forecast also has humidity climbing and the rain chance rising late, so a captain who wins the toss should bowl.
What are the odds for Australia vs England?
At 18:14 IST on 27 November 2026, 1xBet had England at 1.66 and Australia at 2.23. Our fair odds are 1.64 for England and 2.57 for Australia, so England's 1.66 sits just above our fair line, a marginal edge, while Australia's price sits under theirs.
Is the Sydney Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
We expect the side bowling first to have the better of it on 29 November 2026. This is the series' first game at the SCG, an evening start at 7:15 pm local, and the forecast has humidity rising through the evening with rain likelier late in the game.
When did Australia and England last play a T20 international?
On 27 November 2026 at the Gabba in Brisbane, where England won by 7 wickets on the DLS method. Australia were all out for 108 in 16.5 overs, and England reached 93 for 3 in 8.5 overs after their chase was cut to 16 overs with a target of 93.
What time does Australia vs England start?
The 4th T20I starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC) on 29 November 2026, which is 7:15 pm local time at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The fifth and final T20I of the series follows at Manuka Oval in Canberra on 2 December 2026.
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