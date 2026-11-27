England at 61.1% to seal the series.

Our AI model makes England 61.1% to beat Australia in the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 29 November 2026, which would put them 3-1 up with one game left.

England lead 2-1 after wins by 8 wickets on the Gold Coast and 7 wickets in Brisbane.

Which team is stronger, Australia or England?

Australia need a reply after the Gabba. They were all out for 108 in 16.5 overs in that 27 November game, and Mitchell Owen and Billy Stanlake had come into the side for it.

Mitchell Marsh leads, and assistant coach Andre Borovec runs the squad while head coach Andrew McDonald rests.

Nikhil Chaudhary has been Australia's best batter. He made 66 off 38 and took 2 for 21 for Australia in the MCG win (21 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary followed that with 45 off 35 for Australia on the Gold Coast three days later, top-scoring for them in both games.

England are the side in form. Their 24 November chase on the Gold Coast was over in 13.1 overs, with Aneurin Donald making 85 off 32 for England.

Phil Salt added 58 off 30 for England in that chase, and a target of 185 fell with 41 balls to spare.

The bowling followed in Brisbane, where Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 for England in four overs.

Harry Brook leaves after this game, with Tom Banton to captain the fifth T20I. Will Jacks is already out of the tour after breaking his hand in the opening game.

Key matchups: Jamie Overton against Mitchell Marsh, and Adil Rashid against Nikhil Chaudhary

Jamie Overton vs Mitchell Marsh: Jamie Overton's 5 for 12 for England knocked the heart out of Australia's innings in Brisbane. Marsh has to survive that burst to give Australia a platform.

Adil Rashid vs Nikhil Chaudhary: Chaudhary is the batter England most need to remove, and Rashid is their trusted middle-overs spinner. How Chaudhary plays the leg-spinner sets Australia's tempo.

Adam Zampa vs Aneurin Donald: Aneurin Donald's 85 off 32 for England broke the Carrara Oval game open, and Zampa is the bowler Marsh turns to for control. If Australia's leg-spinner cannot slow him, the target becomes a formality again.

Australia vs England head to head England 2 Australia 1 England lead 2-1 in this five-match series, newest first 27 November 2026 · the Gabba, Brisbane England by 7 wickets (DLS method) 24 November 2026 · Carrara Oval England by 8 wickets 21 November 2026 · Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia by 3 wickets England chased 185 on the Gold Coast (24 November) and a revised 93 in Brisbane three days later, so the momentum is theirs going to Sydney.

Australia vs England pitch report: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Bowling first is the call, at 82%, with humidity climbing and the rain chance rising through the evening. First game of this series at the ground; evidence from the three completed T20Is and the 27 November forecast read Chasing in this series Australia chased 188 at the MCG (21 November 2026). England chased 185 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026) and a revised 93 at the Gabba (27 November 2026). The toss so far Australia bowled first at the MCG and won. They batted first at Carrara Oval and lost, and England chose to bowl at the Gabba and won. The start An evening game, 7:15 pm local in Sydney (1:45 pm IST, 08:15 UTC), with England 2-1 up in the five-match series. Weather About 22°C at the start with a 38% chance of rain in the first hour, rising to 52-57% late, with humidity past 90% by the close. Forecast read 27 November, 17:57 IST. A humid evening with rain around late rewards the side batting second, which is one more reason we expect the toss winner to bowl.

Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 61%

This game turns on Australia's top order. They were all out for 108 in Brisbane, and a captain who wins the toss in Sydney will want to bowl at them.

England's batting gives them the edge. Donald and Salt took the Carrara Oval chase apart, and Harry Brook made 65 off 28 for England even in the MCG defeat (21 November 2026).

Australia's case is Chaudhary and a home crowd at the SCG. Their 191 for 7 at the MCG showed they can chase, and a series still alive is a strong pull.

We back England, at 61.1%, or about 61%, and England are 61.1% whichever side bats first. Their fair odds are 1.64, so any price above that is value.

What decides Australia vs England

England's opening pair. Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald set up England's 188 for 2 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball bowlers have to strike early.

Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald set up England's 188 for 2 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball bowlers have to strike early. Australia's reply to Overton. Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 when Australia were all out for 108 in Brisbane; their top order has to last this time.

Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 when Australia were all out for 108 in Brisbane; their top order has to last this time. The toss. Australia won chasing at the MCG and England won chasing at Carrara Oval and the Gabba; our call is field first.

Australia won chasing at the MCG and England won chasing at Carrara Oval and the Gabba; our call is field first. The rain. The forecast (read 27 November, 17:57 IST) has the rain chance climbing late in the game, and rain could shorten it.