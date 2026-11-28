We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 53.9%.

Perth Scorchers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women in both of the sides' WBBL 2025-26 meetings, by 23 runs in Brisbane (12 November 2025) and by 7 wickets in Perth (6 December 2025).

Brisbane Heat Women come to Adelaide after losing to Sydney Thunder Women, Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women between 19 and 25 November 2026.

Which team is stronger, Brisbane Heat Women or Perth Scorchers Women?

Perth Scorchers Women, on their bowling and their form.

Chloe Ainsworth took 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women when they beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 28 runs at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).

Freya Kemp made 40 off 20 balls for the Scorchers in that win.

Chloe Piparo added 33 off 25 balls for the Scorchers in the same game.

Sophie Devine made 37 off 32 balls for Perth Scorchers Women when they beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 wickets at the WACA Ground, Perth (11 November 2026).

Perth Scorchers Women then beat the Hurricanes by 17 runs at the WACA Ground (27 November 2026). The Scorchers made 167 for 6, and the Hurricanes replied with 150 for 6.

The Scorchers can be beaten. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 51 runs at the WACA Ground (14 November 2026).

Sydney Sixers Women then beat the Scorchers by 4 wickets on the DLS method at North Sydney Oval (21 November 2026).

Brisbane Heat Women lean on Grace Harris.

Grace Harris made 121 not out off 67 balls for Brisbane Heat Women against Sydney Thunder Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).

The Heat made 225 for 3 that day, and the Thunder still won by 6 wickets with 226 for 4 in 19.2 overs.

Charli Knott made 62 off 34 balls for the Heat in that game.

Georgia Redmayne made 74 not out off 50 balls for Brisbane Heat Women when they beat Melbourne Stars Women by 8 wickets at Junction Oval, Melbourne (12 November 2026).

Orla Prendergast added 52 not out off 36 balls for the Heat in that chase.

Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 25 for Brisbane Heat Women as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 86 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (14 November 2026).

Sianna Ginger took 2 for 8 in two overs for the Heat in that game. Grace Harris then made 52 not out off 22 balls for the Heat, and they won by 10 wickets.

Key matchups: Grace Harris against Chloe Ainsworth, Freya Kemp against Sianna Ginger

Grace Harris against Chloe Ainsworth. Grace Harris's 121 not out off 67 balls for the Heat came against Sydney Thunder Women on 19 November 2026.

Chloe Ainsworth's 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women came the same day, against Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Harris against Ainsworth may set the size of the Heat's total.

Freya Kemp against Sianna Ginger. Freya Kemp made 43 off 30 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Sixers Women (21 November 2026).

Sianna Ginger took 2 for 13 in two overs for Brisbane Heat Women against Melbourne Renegades Women (25 November 2026).

Ginger's two-over spells against Kemp's quick scoring could swing this one.

BH-W vs PS-W head to head Scorchers, WBBL 2025-26 2 Heat, WBBL 2025-26 0 Perth Scorchers Women lead 2-0 across the sides' WBBL 2025-26 meetings, and this is their first meeting of WBBL 2026. Newest first. 6 December 2025 · WACA Ground, Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets 12 November 2025 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane Scorchers by 23 runs Brisbane Heat Women were all out for 149 in the 12 November 2025 meeting, after Perth Scorchers Women made 172 for 3.

BH-W vs PS-W pitch report: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide No lean yet. The side batting first won one of the two WBBL 2026 games at Karen Rolton Oval, and the chasing side won the other. WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first 17 November 2026 Sydney Sixers Women won chasing against Adelaide Strikers Women, by 9 wickets, after the Strikers were all out for 124. 31 October 2026 Adelaide Strikers Women won batting first against Melbourne Stars Women, by 21 runs, after making 185 for 2. Weather About 16-18°C and cloudy, with a 27-33% chance of rain but no more than 0.1 mm in any hour. Forecast read 28 November, 10:12 IST. Our toss call for this game is field first, at 64%.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 54%

We back the Scorchers, 53.9%, 3.9 points above the market's 50.0%.

The head-to-head is the first reason. Perth Scorchers Women won both WBBL 2025-26 meetings, the second by 7 wickets at the WACA Ground (6 December 2025).

Form is the second. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Hurricanes by 17 runs (27 November 2026), while Brisbane Heat Women lost to the Renegades by 3 wickets at Junction Oval (25 November 2026).

The Heat's 46.1% rests on Grace Harris and a batting order that made 225 for 3 against Sydney Thunder Women (19 November 2026).

Dafabet's 1.92 on the Scorchers at 10:12 IST (28 November) sits above our fair 1.85.

What decides BH-W vs PS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground on 17 November 2026.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground on 17 November 2026. Grace Harris. Grace Harris made 52 not out off 22 balls for the Heat in their 10-wicket win over the Hurricanes in Hobart (14 November 2026).

Grace Harris made 52 not out off 22 balls for the Heat in their 10-wicket win over the Hurricanes in Hobart (14 November 2026). Chloe Ainsworth. Chloe Ainsworth took 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women against the Hurricanes in Brisbane (19 November 2026).