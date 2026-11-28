Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match 39 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 53.9%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%.Toss preview ›
BH-W vs PS-W Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Brisbane Heat Women
Expected captainGeorgia Redmayne
- Grace Harris
- Charli Knott
- Georgia Redmayne (c) (wk)
- Yastika Bhatia
- Orla Prendergast
- Lucy Hamilton
- Sianna Ginger
- Lucinda Bourke
- Mikayla Wrigley
- Sarah Glenn
- Lily Bassingthwaighte
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 28 Nov, 13:50 IST
Perth Scorchers Women
Expected captainBeth Mooney
- Beth Mooney (c) (wk)
- Ines McKeon
- Sophie Devine
- Freya Kemp
- Mikayla Hinkley
- Chloe Piparo
- Chloe Ainsworth
- Ruby Strange
- Lilly Mills
- Taneale Peschel
- Amy Edgar
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 28 Nov, 13:50 IST
Latest team news
- Perth Scorchers Women
Final XI is live as we've been sent in to bat against the Canes 🏏 First ball at 6.10pm, let's get it! 🔥View on X ↗
- Perth Scorchers Women
Welcome to the Scorchers, our next celebrity bowler, Caitlin Hannen-Williams! 🔥 Caitlin has a condition called Optic Neuropathy. She has played in a Blind Big Bash tournament in Melbourne for the last two years, and is a member of the Australian Women's Blind Cricket squad.View on X ↗
- Brisbane Heat Women
Won the flip and we're batting first. 🔄 Mikayla Wrigley returns to the XI 📺 @FoxCricket @kayosports #WBBL12View on X ↗
From the teams · latest cricket posts
Brisbane Heat Women
-
It all comes down to this. One last fight for a spot in the WBBL finals. #WBBL12View on X ↗
-
We fall one run short 💔 Still in the hunt for finals with one more game to come on Sunday. #WBBL12View on X ↗
-
DOTTIN TIMED OUT! 🤯 Have you EVER seen anything like this?! #WBBL12View on X ↗
-
CAUGHT & BOWLED 🚨 What a grab from Lucy Hamilton! #WBBL12View on X ↗
-
Halfway at Junction #WBBL12View on X ↗
Perth Scorchers Women
-
Off to Adelaide for our final regular season game 🚘 We're live from 9am tomorrow on 7, 7plus, Kayo and Foxtel 📺View on X ↗
-
Freya on FIRE 🔥View on X ↗
-
Cruised passed the Canes 🔥 We're on the road for our final game of the WBBL|12 regular season against the Heat. Thanks to AAMI InsurnaceView on X ↗
-
Final XI is live as we've been sent in to bat against the Canes 🏏 First ball at 6.10pm, let's get it! 🔥View on X ↗
-
Welcome to the Scorchers, our next celebrity bowler, Caitlin Hannen-Williams! 🔥 Caitlin has a condition called Optic Neuropathy. She has played in a Blind Big Bash tournament in Melbourne for the last two years, and is a member of the Australian Women's Blind Cricket squad.View on X ↗
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 53.9%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 64%. We have published our pre-toss call for BH-W vs PS-W on the toss prediction page.
- • Key fact: Perth Scorchers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women in both WBBL 2025-26 meetings, by 23 runs (12 November 2025) and by 7 wickets (6 December 2025).
- • Value: Perth Scorchers Women's fair odds are 1.85, and Dafabet had them at 1.92 at 10:12 IST (28 November).
We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 53.9%.
Perth Scorchers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women in both of the sides' WBBL 2025-26 meetings, by 23 runs in Brisbane (12 November 2025) and by 7 wickets in Perth (6 December 2025).
Brisbane Heat Women come to Adelaide after losing to Sydney Thunder Women, Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women between 19 and 25 November 2026.
Which team is stronger, Brisbane Heat Women or Perth Scorchers Women?
Perth Scorchers Women, on their bowling and their form.
Chloe Ainsworth took 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women when they beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 28 runs at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).
Freya Kemp made 40 off 20 balls for the Scorchers in that win.
Chloe Piparo added 33 off 25 balls for the Scorchers in the same game.
Sophie Devine made 37 off 32 balls for Perth Scorchers Women when they beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 wickets at the WACA Ground, Perth (11 November 2026).
Perth Scorchers Women then beat the Hurricanes by 17 runs at the WACA Ground (27 November 2026). The Scorchers made 167 for 6, and the Hurricanes replied with 150 for 6.
The Scorchers can be beaten. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 51 runs at the WACA Ground (14 November 2026).
Sydney Sixers Women then beat the Scorchers by 4 wickets on the DLS method at North Sydney Oval (21 November 2026).
Brisbane Heat Women lean on Grace Harris.
Grace Harris made 121 not out off 67 balls for Brisbane Heat Women against Sydney Thunder Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).
The Heat made 225 for 3 that day, and the Thunder still won by 6 wickets with 226 for 4 in 19.2 overs.
Charli Knott made 62 off 34 balls for the Heat in that game.
Georgia Redmayne made 74 not out off 50 balls for Brisbane Heat Women when they beat Melbourne Stars Women by 8 wickets at Junction Oval, Melbourne (12 November 2026).
Orla Prendergast added 52 not out off 36 balls for the Heat in that chase.
Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 25 for Brisbane Heat Women as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 86 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (14 November 2026).
Sianna Ginger took 2 for 8 in two overs for the Heat in that game. Grace Harris then made 52 not out off 22 balls for the Heat, and they won by 10 wickets.
Key matchups: Grace Harris against Chloe Ainsworth, Freya Kemp against Sianna Ginger
Grace Harris against Chloe Ainsworth. Grace Harris's 121 not out off 67 balls for the Heat came against Sydney Thunder Women on 19 November 2026.
Chloe Ainsworth's 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women came the same day, against Hobart Hurricanes Women.
Harris against Ainsworth may set the size of the Heat's total.
Freya Kemp against Sianna Ginger. Freya Kemp made 43 off 30 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Sixers Women (21 November 2026).
Sianna Ginger took 2 for 13 in two overs for Brisbane Heat Women against Melbourne Renegades Women (25 November 2026).
Ginger's two-over spells against Kemp's quick scoring could swing this one.
BH-W vs PS-W head to head
Scorchers, WBBL 2025-26
2
Heat, WBBL 2025-26
0
Perth Scorchers Women lead 2-0 across the sides' WBBL 2025-26 meetings, and this is their first meeting of WBBL 2026. Newest first.
Brisbane Heat Women were all out for 149 in the 12 November 2025 meeting, after Perth Scorchers Women made 172 for 3.
BH-W vs PS-W pitch report: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
No lean yet. The side batting first won one of the two WBBL 2026 games at Karen Rolton Oval, and the chasing side won the other.
WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first
Sydney Sixers Women won chasing against Adelaide Strikers Women, by 9 wickets, after the Strikers were all out for 124.
Adelaide Strikers Women won batting first against Melbourne Stars Women, by 21 runs, after making 185 for 2.
About 16-18°C and cloudy, with a 27-33% chance of rain but no more than 0.1 mm in any hour. Forecast read 28 November, 10:12 IST.
Our toss call for this game is field first, at 64%.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 54%
We back the Scorchers, 53.9%, 3.9 points above the market's 50.0%.
The head-to-head is the first reason. Perth Scorchers Women won both WBBL 2025-26 meetings, the second by 7 wickets at the WACA Ground (6 December 2025).
Form is the second. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Hurricanes by 17 runs (27 November 2026), while Brisbane Heat Women lost to the Renegades by 3 wickets at Junction Oval (25 November 2026).
The Heat's 46.1% rests on Grace Harris and a batting order that made 225 for 3 against Sydney Thunder Women (19 November 2026).
Dafabet's 1.92 on the Scorchers at 10:12 IST (28 November) sits above our fair 1.85.
What decides BH-W vs PS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground on 17 November 2026.
- Grace Harris. Grace Harris made 52 not out off 22 balls for the Heat in their 10-wicket win over the Hurricanes in Hobart (14 November 2026).
- Chloe Ainsworth. Chloe Ainsworth took 4 for 27 for Perth Scorchers Women against the Hurricanes in Brisbane (19 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Brisbane Heat Women
|46.1%
|50.0%
|1.92
|2.16
|Perth Scorchers Women
|53.9%
|50.0%
|1.92
|1.85
Perth Scorchers Women at 1.92 sit above our fair 1.85. At 10:12 IST (28 November), Dafabet had Perth Scorchers Women at 1.92 against our fair 1.85, a small edge for a small bet.
At that 10:12 IST read, Melbet had Brisbane Heat Women at 1.92 against our 2.16.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.9 points above the market on Perth Scorchers Women (53.9% against 50.0%).
Level prices give little weight to the head-to-head, where the Scorchers won by 23 runs and by 7 wickets in WBBL 2025-26.
They also give little weight to the Heat's defeats by the Thunder, the Strikers and the Renegades from 19 to 25 November 2026.
Odds captured on 28 November 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women odds
29 Nov 2026 · 06:30 IST
Match winner: Brisbane Heat Women 1.92 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Perth Scorchers Women 1.92 at Dafabet; checked 13:54–13:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1BH-W
|2PS-W
|Payout
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women ▲1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women ▲1.92
|Payout96.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.84
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.84
|Payout92.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.87
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout93.5%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.85
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.85
|Payout92.5%
|Highest
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women1.92
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women1.92
|Payout–
1X2: Brisbane Heat Women 1.92, Tie 25.00, Perth Scorchers Women 1.87 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 13:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1BH-W
|XTie
|2PS-W
|Payout
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.87
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match312.5
|1.90PlanBet
|1.76WinWin
|Brisbane Heat Women156.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Megapari
|Perth Scorchers Women156.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74Melbet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Perth Scorchers Women. Our AI model gives them a 53.9% chance against Brisbane Heat Women in Adelaide on 29 November 2026. Perth Scorchers Women won both of the sides' WBBL 2025-26 meetings, by 23 runs on 12 November 2025 and by 7 wickets on 6 December 2025.
What is the toss prediction for Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women?
Field first, at 64%. At Karen Rolton Oval in WBBL 2026, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted on 17 November 2026. We expect the toss winner to bowl at this 6:30 am IST start.
What are the odds for Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women?
At 10:12 IST on 28 November, Dafabet had Perth Scorchers Women at 1.92 and Melbet had Brisbane Heat Women at 1.92. Our fair odds are 1.85 for the Scorchers and 2.16 for the Heat, so the Scorchers' 1.92 sat above our fair line for this Adelaide game.
Is Karen Rolton Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
Neither batting first nor chasing has the edge yet at Karen Rolton Oval in WBBL 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women batting first on 31 October 2026, by 21 runs after making 185 for 2. Sydney Sixers Women beat the Strikers chasing on 17 November 2026, by 9 wickets.
When did Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women last play each other in the WBBL?
At the WACA Ground, Perth, on 6 December 2025, when Perth Scorchers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 7 wickets. Brisbane Heat Women made 164 for 7, and Perth Scorchers Women made 165 for 3. The Scorchers also won the sides' other WBBL 2025-26 meeting, by 23 runs.
What time does Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women start?
At 6:30 am IST (01:00 UTC), Sunday 29 November 2026, at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. It is the 39th Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026 and the first WBBL 2026 meeting of Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women.
More WBBL Tips That Day
Also Playing That Day
Explore More
Our bookmaker reviews cover UPI, bonuses and payouts🎯 our prediction track record
Every prediction logged, every result settled publicly🏏 our free cricket tips
All today's free cricket prediction tips🪙 this match decision tracker
Pre-toss call vs actual outcome, auto-stamped📱 Compare cricket betting apps
Android and iPhone options