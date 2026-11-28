Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction (AS-W vs HH-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament26 of 37 bowl
- Adelaide Strikers Women5 of 7 bowl
- Hobart Hurricanes Women5 of 5 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament26 of 37 bowl The latest 12 of the 37 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 26 of the 37 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 28 November 2026. Chasing sides won 19 of the 35 decided games.
- 28 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 27 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 26 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 26 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 22 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
Adelaide Strikers Women5 of 7 bowl Adelaide Strikers Women's 7 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 7 toss wins. On 26 November 2026 they bowled.
- 26 November 2026bowled
- 20 November 2026bowled
- 17 November 2026batted
- 14 November 2026batted
- 10 November 2026bowled
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
Hobart Hurricanes Women5 of 5 bowl Hobart Hurricanes Women's 5 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins. On 27 November 2026 they bowled.
- 27 November 2026bowled
- 21 November 2026bowled
- 19 November 2026bowled
- 1 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026bowled
- Ground
- Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
- Start
- Afternoon start, 29 November, 10:00 IST / 15:00 local
- Forecast
- 18°C · humidity 54% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 28 November, 11:39 IST.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AS-W vs HH-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AS-W vs HH-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 65%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:30 IST on 29 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AS-W vs HH-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 65%. In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 7 toss wins. In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins.
What time is the AS-W vs HH-W toss?
The toss is expected at 09:30 IST on 29 November, 30 minutes before the 10:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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