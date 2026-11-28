Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match 40 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 69.7%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.Toss preview ›
AS-W vs HH-W Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Adelaide Strikers Women
Expected captainTahlia McGrath
- Emma de Broughe
- Maia Bouchier
- Laura Wolvaardt
- Tahlia McGrath (c)
- Madeline Penna
- Bridget Patterson (wk)
- Amanda-Jade Wellington
- Eleanor Larosa
- Ella Wilson
- Megan Schutt
- Anesu Mushangwe
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 28 Nov, 13:50 IST
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Expected captainNicola Carey
- Lizelle Lee (wk)
- Kate Pelle
- Rachel Trenaman
- Nicola Carey (c)
- Maddy Green
- Chinelle Henry
- Hayley Silver-Holmes
- Molly Strano
- Lauren Smith
- Isabella Malgioglio
- Linsey Smith
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 28 Nov, 13:50 IST
Latest team news
- Adelaide Strikers Women
Showtime at Karen Rolton Oval! Our squad is locked in and ready for a huge home clash. Get down to KRO tomorrow to cheer on our girls.View on X ↗
- Hobart Hurricanes Women
The Hurricanes are making a return to the field tonight, facing off against Perth Scorchers! Tune in and support our girls on Kayo or First ball 9.10PM AESTView on X ↗
- Hobart Hurricanes Women
JUST IN: We will play out our last two matches of WBBL12 without our vice-captain Heather Graham, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Read full squad release:View on X ↗
From the teams · latest cricket posts
Adelaide Strikers Women
-
Showtime at Karen Rolton Oval! Our squad is locked in and ready for a huge home clash. Get down to KRO tomorrow to cheer on our girls.View on X ↗
-
We fell short of the chase but delivered some standout moments 💙 Tell us your favourite moment from the match in the comments. Brought to you by People First Bank.View on X ↗
-
We fall just shortView on X ↗
-
Some serious hitting from Penna 🔥View on X ↗
-
OFF THE SCOREBOARD 🤯 Are you kidding me, Maddie Penna!View on X ↗
Hobart Hurricanes Women
-
The 'Canes are bowling first over in WA. Catch our second last match of WBBL12 on @kayosports, first ball 9:10pm AEDT. 🚂View on X ↗
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Thanks to Shark Ninja and Triple M with Kaz and Tubes, Nelly and Ben were out at Harvey Norman in Cambridge giving away some brilliant Shark Ninja prizes!View on X ↗
-
A few big milestones on the horizon for the 'canes 💜 Don't miss out on the action! Make sure to tune in and support the Hurricanes 🌪️View on X ↗
-
The Hurricanes are making a return to the field tonight, facing off against Perth Scorchers! Tune in and support our girls on Kayo or First ball 9.10PM AESTView on X ↗
-
JUST IN: We will play out our last two matches of WBBL12 without our vice-captain Heather Graham, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Read full squad release:View on X ↗
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 69.7%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 65%. See our public toss call for AS-W vs HH-W on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (10 November 2026).
- • Value: Adelaide Strikers Women's fair odds are 1.43, and Dafabet had them at 1.46 at 10:39 IST (28 November).
We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 69.7%.
Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (10 November 2026), with 139 for 6 in 20 overs.
Hobart Hurricanes Women come to Adelaide after losing to Perth Scorchers Women by 17 runs at the WACA Ground, Perth (27 November 2026).
Which team is stronger, Adelaide Strikers Women or Hobart Hurricanes Women?
Adelaide Strikers Women, on their batting and their form.
Laura Wolvaardt made 91 off 58 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women when they beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 5 wickets at Adelaide Oval (20 November 2026).
The Strikers then beat Brisbane Heat Women by 37 runs at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (22 November 2026).
Tahlia McGrath made 64 off 36 balls for the Strikers in that win. Anesu Mushangwe took 4 for 23 for the Strikers in the same game.
Anesu Mushangwe took 5 for 11 for Adelaide Strikers Women when they beat Perth Scorchers Women by 51 runs at the WACA Ground, Perth (14 November 2026).
Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out off 45 balls for the Strikers in that win.
Sydney Thunder Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 7 runs at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (26 November 2026).
The Thunder made 240 for 4 that day. The Strikers replied with 233 for 3.
Madeline Penna made 75 not out off 34 balls for the Strikers in that defeat.
Hobart Hurricanes Women lean on Nicola Carey.
Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Adelaide Strikers Women at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (10 November 2026).
The Hurricanes made 138 for 5 in that game. Lauren Smith took 2 for 6 for the Hurricanes, and the Strikers still won by 4 wickets.
Nicola Carey also took 3 for 14 for the Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).
Maddy Green made 51 off 32 balls for the Hurricanes that day, but the Scorchers won by 28 runs.
Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 8 wickets in Hobart (21 November 2026).
Linsey Smith took 3 for 19 for the Hurricanes in that win. Rachel Trenaman's 55 not out off 33 balls led the Hurricanes' chase.
Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Nicola Carey, Anesu Mushangwe against Rachel Trenaman
Laura Wolvaardt against Nicola Carey. Laura Wolvaardt made 91 off 58 balls for the Strikers against Melbourne Renegades Women (20 November 2026).
Nicola Carey took 3 for 14 for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Perth Scorchers Women (19 November 2026).
Carey's overs against Wolvaardt may set the size of the Strikers' innings.
Anesu Mushangwe against Rachel Trenaman. Anesu Mushangwe took 4 for 23 for Adelaide Strikers Women against Brisbane Heat Women in Brisbane (22 November 2026).
Rachel Trenaman made 55 not out off 33 balls for the Hurricanes against Sydney Thunder Women in Hobart (21 November 2026).
Mushangwe's wickets against Trenaman's quick runs could swing the game either way.
AS-W vs HH-W head to head
Strikers, WBBL 2025-26 and 2026
1
Hurricanes, WBBL 2025-26 and 2026
1
Hobart Hurricanes Women won on 18 November 2025, the 5 December 2025 game ended in no result, and Adelaide Strikers Women won on 10 November 2026. Newest first.
Emma de Broughe made 41 off 37 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women in the 10 November 2026 meeting.
AS-W vs HH-W pitch report: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
No lean yet. The side batting first won one of the two WBBL 2026 games at Karen Rolton Oval, and the chasing side won the other.
WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first
Sydney Sixers Women won chasing against Adelaide Strikers Women, by 9 wickets, after the Strikers were all out for 124.
Adelaide Strikers Women won batting first against Melbourne Stars Women, by 21 runs, after making 185 for 2.
About 18°C, with a 33-61% chance of rain but 0 mm forecast in any hour. Forecast read 28 November, 10:39 IST.
Our toss call for this game is field first, at 65%.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 70%
We back the Strikers, 69.7%, 3.9 points above the market's 65.8%.
Form is the first reason. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women (20 November 2026) and Brisbane Heat Women (22 November 2026) before the 7-run defeat by Sydney Thunder Women (26 November 2026).
The head-to-head is the second. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval in their WBBL 2026 meeting (10 November 2026).
The Hurricanes' 30.3% rests on Nicola Carey and on chases like their 8-wicket win over Sydney Thunder Women (21 November 2026).
Dafabet's 1.46 on the Strikers at 10:39 IST (28 November) sits above our fair 1.43.
What decides AS-W vs HH-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground (17 November 2026).
- Laura Wolvaardt. Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out off 45 balls for the Strikers in their 51-run win over Perth Scorchers Women in Perth (14 November 2026).
- Nicola Carey. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against the Strikers in Hobart (10 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Adelaide Strikers Women
|69.7%
|65.8%
|1.46
|1.43
|Hobart Hurricanes Women
|30.3%
|34.2%
|2.81
|3.30
Adelaide Strikers Women at 1.46 sit above our fair 1.43. At 10:39 IST (28 November), Dafabet had Adelaide Strikers Women at 1.46 against our fair 1.43, a small edge for a small bet.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.9 points above the market on Adelaide Strikers Women (69.7% against 65.8%).
The prices give less weight to the Strikers' wins over the Renegades (20 November 2026) and the Heat (22 November 2026).
They also give less weight to the Hurricanes' defeats by the Scorchers (19 November 2026, 27 November 2026).
Odds captured on 28 November 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women odds
29 Nov 2026 · 10:00 IST
Match winner: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.46 at Dafabet; Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.81 at Dafabet; checked 13:55–13:57 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AS-W
|2HH-W
|Payout
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▲1.46
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.81
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.75
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.41
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.66
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.42
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.70
|Payout93.1%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.41
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.66
|Payout92.2%
|Highest
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women1.46
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women2.81
|Payout–
1X2: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45, Tie 25.00, Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 13:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AS-W
|XTie
|2HH-W
|Payout
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.45
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.76
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match308.5
|1.90Melbet
|1.761xBet
|Adelaide Strikers Women161.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74WinWin
|Hobart Hurricanes Women147.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Adelaide Strikers Women. Our AI model gives them a 69.7% chance against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Adelaide on 29 November 2026. The Strikers beat the Hurricanes by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart in their 10 November 2026 meeting, and then beat Brisbane Heat Women by 37 runs (22 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women?
Field first, at 65%. In Adelaide in WBBL 2026, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled against the Strikers on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted against Sydney Sixers Women on 17 November 2026. We expect the toss winner to bowl at this 10:00 am IST start.
What are the odds for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women?
At 10:39 IST on 28 November, Dafabet had Adelaide Strikers Women at 1.46 and Hobart Hurricanes Women at 2.81. Our fair odds are 1.43 for the Strikers and 3.30 for the Hurricanes, so the Strikers' 1.46 sat above our fair line for this Adelaide game.
Is Karen Rolton Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
Neither batting first nor chasing has the edge yet at Karen Rolton Oval in WBBL 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women batting first on 31 October 2026, by 21 runs after making 185 for 2. Sydney Sixers Women beat the Strikers chasing on 17 November 2026, by 9 wickets.
When did Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women last play each other in the WBBL?
At Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on 10 November 2026, when Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets. Hobart Hurricanes Women made 138 for 5, and Adelaide Strikers Women made 139 for 6 in 20 overs. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for the Hurricanes that day.
What time does Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women start?
At 10:00 am IST (04:30 UTC), Sunday 29 November 2026, at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. It is the 40th Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026, and the sides' earlier WBBL 2026 meeting was in Hobart (10 November 2026).
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