We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 69.7%.

Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (10 November 2026), with 139 for 6 in 20 overs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women come to Adelaide after losing to Perth Scorchers Women by 17 runs at the WACA Ground, Perth (27 November 2026).

Which team is stronger, Adelaide Strikers Women or Hobart Hurricanes Women?

Adelaide Strikers Women, on their batting and their form.

Laura Wolvaardt made 91 off 58 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women when they beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 5 wickets at Adelaide Oval (20 November 2026).

The Strikers then beat Brisbane Heat Women by 37 runs at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (22 November 2026).

Tahlia McGrath made 64 off 36 balls for the Strikers in that win. Anesu Mushangwe took 4 for 23 for the Strikers in the same game.

Anesu Mushangwe took 5 for 11 for Adelaide Strikers Women when they beat Perth Scorchers Women by 51 runs at the WACA Ground, Perth (14 November 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out off 45 balls for the Strikers in that win.

Sydney Thunder Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 7 runs at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (26 November 2026).

The Thunder made 240 for 4 that day. The Strikers replied with 233 for 3.

Madeline Penna made 75 not out off 34 balls for the Strikers in that defeat.

Hobart Hurricanes Women lean on Nicola Carey.

Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Adelaide Strikers Women at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (10 November 2026).

The Hurricanes made 138 for 5 in that game. Lauren Smith took 2 for 6 for the Hurricanes, and the Strikers still won by 4 wickets.

Nicola Carey also took 3 for 14 for the Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (19 November 2026).

Maddy Green made 51 off 32 balls for the Hurricanes that day, but the Scorchers won by 28 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 8 wickets in Hobart (21 November 2026).

Linsey Smith took 3 for 19 for the Hurricanes in that win. Rachel Trenaman's 55 not out off 33 balls led the Hurricanes' chase.

Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Nicola Carey, Anesu Mushangwe against Rachel Trenaman

Laura Wolvaardt against Nicola Carey. Laura Wolvaardt made 91 off 58 balls for the Strikers against Melbourne Renegades Women (20 November 2026).

Nicola Carey took 3 for 14 for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Perth Scorchers Women (19 November 2026).

Carey's overs against Wolvaardt may set the size of the Strikers' innings.

Anesu Mushangwe against Rachel Trenaman. Anesu Mushangwe took 4 for 23 for Adelaide Strikers Women against Brisbane Heat Women in Brisbane (22 November 2026).

Rachel Trenaman made 55 not out off 33 balls for the Hurricanes against Sydney Thunder Women in Hobart (21 November 2026).

Mushangwe's wickets against Trenaman's quick runs could swing the game either way.

AS-W vs HH-W head to head Strikers, WBBL 2025-26 and 2026 1 Hurricanes, WBBL 2025-26 and 2026 1 Hobart Hurricanes Women won on 18 November 2025, the 5 December 2025 game ended in no result, and Adelaide Strikers Women won on 10 November 2026. Newest first. 10 November 2026 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Strikers by 4 wickets 5 December 2025 · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide No result 18 November 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets Emma de Broughe made 41 off 37 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women in the 10 November 2026 meeting.

AS-W vs HH-W pitch report: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide No lean yet. The side batting first won one of the two WBBL 2026 games at Karen Rolton Oval, and the chasing side won the other. WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first 17 November 2026 Sydney Sixers Women won chasing against Adelaide Strikers Women, by 9 wickets, after the Strikers were all out for 124. 31 October 2026 Adelaide Strikers Women won batting first against Melbourne Stars Women, by 21 runs, after making 185 for 2. Weather About 18°C, with a 33-61% chance of rain but 0 mm forecast in any hour. Forecast read 28 November, 10:39 IST. Our toss call for this game is field first, at 65%.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 70%

We back the Strikers, 69.7%, 3.9 points above the market's 65.8%.

Form is the first reason. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women (20 November 2026) and Brisbane Heat Women (22 November 2026) before the 7-run defeat by Sydney Thunder Women (26 November 2026).

The head-to-head is the second. Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval in their WBBL 2026 meeting (10 November 2026).

The Hurricanes' 30.3% rests on Nicola Carey and on chases like their 8-wicket win over Sydney Thunder Women (21 November 2026).

Dafabet's 1.46 on the Strikers at 10:39 IST (28 November) sits above our fair 1.43.

What decides AS-W vs HH-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground (17 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval on 31 October 2026, and Adelaide Strikers Women won it and batted at the same ground (17 November 2026). Laura Wolvaardt. Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out off 45 balls for the Strikers in their 51-run win over Perth Scorchers Women in Perth (14 November 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out off 45 balls for the Strikers in their 51-run win over Perth Scorchers Women in Perth (14 November 2026). Nicola Carey. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against the Strikers in Hobart (10 November 2026).