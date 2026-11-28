Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz Match 11 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 50.6%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 50.6%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 78%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for ADKR vs SW — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.
- • Key fact: Sharjah Warriorz bowled Dubai Capitals out for 126 and won by 7 wickets with 42 balls to spare (27 November 2026).
- • Value: Sharjah Warriorz's fair odds are 1.97, and Melbet had them at 1.90 at 08:15 IST (28 November). ADKR's fair odds are 2.02.
Sharjah Warriorz at 50.6% is our call.
Our AI model backs Sharjah Warriorz to beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 11th match of ILT20 2026.
The game starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on 29 November at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Melbet had both sides at 1.90 at 08:15 IST (28 November), so the books have this level.
Which team is stronger, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or Sharjah Warriorz?
The Knight Riders opened with a 55-run win over Dubai Capitals in Dubai (22 November 2026). They chose to bat and made 167 for 6.
Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR in that game. Andre Fletcher added 55 off 49 balls for the Knight Riders.
Usman Tariq then took 4 for 27 for ADKR as Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.
Their second game went the other way. MI Emirates made 207 for 4 at the Abu Dhabi ground and beat ADKR by 36 runs (26 November 2026).
ADKR replied with 171 for 7. Alishan Sharafu made 36 off 21 balls for the Knight Riders, and Moeen Ali made 36 off 27 for ADKR.
Sharjah Warriorz started in Sharjah with a 7-run defeat by Gulf Giants (22 November 2026). Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.
Paul Walter made 40 off 24 balls for Sharjah Warriorz in that game, and Mohammad Nabi made 39 off 32 for the Warriorz.
Desert Vipers then beat Sharjah Warriorz by 6 wickets, also in Sharjah (23 November 2026).
Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz in that defeat, as they were all out for 166.
Sharjah Warriorz then bowled Dubai Capitals out for 126 in 19.4 overs and won by 7 wickets (27 November 2026). Their reply of 130 for 3 took 13 overs.
Key matchups: Paul Walter against Sunil Narine, Finn Allen against Adam Milne
Paul Walter vs Sunil Narine: Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).
Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR against MI Emirates (26 November 2026). Their duel could decide how big the Warriorz total gets.
Finn Allen vs Adam Milne: Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for the Knight Riders against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).
Adam Milne took 2 for 33 for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants (22 November 2026) and 2 for 42 against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).
If Allen gets through Milne's overs, ADKR have the hitting to post a total that tests any chase.
ADKR vs SW head to head
Knight Riders
2
Sharjah Warriorz
2
Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
The most recent meeting, on 22 December 2025 in Abu Dhabi, went to Sharjah Warriorz off the last ball after ADKR made 134 for 9.
ADKR vs SW pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
A batting pitch. MI Emirates defended 207 for 4 at Sheikh Zayed (26 November 2026), and Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 there to win a qualifier (30 December 2025).
This season's game at Sheikh Zayed, last season's Qualifier 1 and the two ADKR v SW meetings there
MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs (26 November 2026).
Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 and beat MI Emirates by 45 runs (30 December 2025).
Sharjah Warriorz ran down the Knight Riders' 134 for 9 off the last ball (22 December 2025).
ADKR made 159 for 5 and bowled the Warriorz out for 129 (15 January 2025).
About 26°C and mostly clear for the 3:30 pm IST start, with 0 mm of rain in both forecasts and humidity about 55% to 66%. Forecast read 28 November, 08:15 IST.
MI Emirates' 207 and Desert Vipers' 233 both won, so the side batting first will want a fast start.
ADKR vs SW prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 51%
We back Sharjah Warriorz to beat ADKR, at 50.6%, in a game our model rates as close to even.
The Warriorz won their latest game. They bowled Dubai Capitals out for 126 and won by 7 wickets in Sharjah (27 November 2026).
Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026), and he is their danger man.
The case for the Knight Riders is power at the top. Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).
Both sides are priced close to our numbers. At 08:15 IST (28 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.90, under our fair 1.97.
That makes the toss the live angle, and our call is field first, at 78%.
What decides ADKR vs SW
- The toss. Our call is field first, at 78%, at Sheikh Zayed, where MI Emirates won batting first (26 November 2026).
- Paul Walter's form. Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).
- ADKR's top order. Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).
- Sunil Narine's four overs. Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR against MI Emirates (26 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|49.4%
|48.1%
|2.00
|2.02
|Sharjah Warriorz
|50.6%
|51.9%
|1.85
|1.97
Both sides are priced close to our numbers. At 08:15 IST (28 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.90, under our fair 1.97, and Dafabet had Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 2.00, a shade under our fair 2.02.
The market broadly agrees with us, with the table's prices putting Sharjah Warriorz at 51.9% against our 50.6%. The toss is the live angle here. Odds captured on 28 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz odds
29 Nov 2026 · 15:30 IST
Match winner: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2.00 at Dafabet; Sharjah Warriorz 1.90 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 08:35–08:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|2SW
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.85
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.77
|Payout92.1%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.95
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|Payout93.6%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.78
|Payout92.4%
|Highest
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders2.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz1.90
|Payout–
1X2: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90, Tie 25.00, Sharjah Warriorz 1.90 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 08:35–08:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|XTie
|2SW
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.90
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match318.5
|1.90Paripesa
|1.76Melbet
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders158.5
|1.92Paripesa
|1.741xBet
|Sharjah Warriorz160.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Melbet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 2026?
Our AI model backs Sharjah Warriorz to win the 11th Match at 50.6%, with ADKR at 49.4%. The Warriorz beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets in Sharjah (27 November 2026), while ADKR lost to MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for ADKR vs SW?
Field first, at 78%. Our toss page expects the side that wins the toss at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on 29 November 2026 to bowl. In the most recent meeting of the sides at the ground, on 22 December 2025, Sharjah Warriorz won batting second off the last ball.
What are the odds for ADKR vs SW?
At 08:15 IST (28 November 2026), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.90 and Dafabet had Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 2.00, the best match-winner prices on each side at that time. Our fair odds are 1.97 for Sharjah Warriorz and 2.02 for ADKR, so both sides are priced close to our numbers.
Is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has played as a batting pitch. MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs there (26 November 2026), and Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 at the ground to beat MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 of ILT20 2025-26 (30 December 2025).
When did ADKR and SW last play each other in the ILT20?
On 22 December 2025, when Sharjah Warriorz beat the Knight Riders by 4 wickets off the last ball in Abu Dhabi. The most recent ADKR win in the fixture came on 3 December 2025, by 39 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, when they made 233 for 4.
What time does ADKR vs SW start?
The 11th Match of ILT20 2026 starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on 29 November 2026 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Our model's pick is Sharjah Warriorz (50.6%), and the forecast is about 26°C and mostly clear at the start.
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