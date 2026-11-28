Sharjah Warriorz at 50.6% is our call.

Our AI model backs Sharjah Warriorz to beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 11th match of ILT20 2026.

The game starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on 29 November at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Melbet had both sides at 1.90 at 08:15 IST (28 November), so the books have this level.

Which team is stronger, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or Sharjah Warriorz?

The Knight Riders opened with a 55-run win over Dubai Capitals in Dubai (22 November 2026). They chose to bat and made 167 for 6.

Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR in that game. Andre Fletcher added 55 off 49 balls for the Knight Riders.

Usman Tariq then took 4 for 27 for ADKR as Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.

Their second game went the other way. MI Emirates made 207 for 4 at the Abu Dhabi ground and beat ADKR by 36 runs (26 November 2026).

ADKR replied with 171 for 7. Alishan Sharafu made 36 off 21 balls for the Knight Riders, and Moeen Ali made 36 off 27 for ADKR.

Sharjah Warriorz started in Sharjah with a 7-run defeat by Gulf Giants (22 November 2026). Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.

Paul Walter made 40 off 24 balls for Sharjah Warriorz in that game, and Mohammad Nabi made 39 off 32 for the Warriorz.

Desert Vipers then beat Sharjah Warriorz by 6 wickets, also in Sharjah (23 November 2026).

Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz in that defeat, as they were all out for 166.

Sharjah Warriorz then bowled Dubai Capitals out for 126 in 19.4 overs and won by 7 wickets (27 November 2026). Their reply of 130 for 3 took 13 overs.

Key matchups: Paul Walter against Sunil Narine, Finn Allen against Adam Milne

Paul Walter vs Sunil Narine: Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).

Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR against MI Emirates (26 November 2026). Their duel could decide how big the Warriorz total gets.

Finn Allen vs Adam Milne: Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for the Knight Riders against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).

Adam Milne took 2 for 33 for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants (22 November 2026) and 2 for 42 against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).

If Allen gets through Milne's overs, ADKR have the hitting to post a total that tests any chase.

ADKR vs SW head to head Knight Riders 2 Sharjah Warriorz 2 Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 22 December 2025 · Abu Dhabi Sharjah Warriorz by 4 wickets 3 December 2025 · Sharjah Knight Riders by 39 runs 30 January 2025 · Sharjah Sharjah Warriorz by 4 wickets 15 January 2025 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 30 runs The most recent meeting, on 22 December 2025 in Abu Dhabi, went to Sharjah Warriorz off the last ball after ADKR made 134 for 9.

ADKR vs SW pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi A batting pitch. MI Emirates defended 207 for 4 at Sheikh Zayed (26 November 2026), and Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 there to win a qualifier (30 December 2025). This season's game at Sheikh Zayed, last season's Qualifier 1 and the two ADKR v SW meetings there This season MI Emirates made 207 for 4 and beat ADKR by 36 runs (26 November 2026). Last season's qualifier Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 and beat MI Emirates by 45 runs (30 December 2025). Won chasing Sharjah Warriorz ran down the Knight Riders' 134 for 9 off the last ball (22 December 2025). Won defending ADKR made 159 for 5 and bowled the Warriorz out for 129 (15 January 2025). Weather About 26°C and mostly clear for the 3:30 pm IST start, with 0 mm of rain in both forecasts and humidity about 55% to 66%. Forecast read 28 November, 08:15 IST. MI Emirates' 207 and Desert Vipers' 233 both won, so the side batting first will want a fast start.

ADKR vs SW prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 51%

We back Sharjah Warriorz to beat ADKR, at 50.6%, in a game our model rates as close to even.

The Warriorz won their latest game. They bowled Dubai Capitals out for 126 and won by 7 wickets in Sharjah (27 November 2026).

Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026), and he is their danger man.

The case for the Knight Riders is power at the top. Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).

Both sides are priced close to our numbers. At 08:15 IST (28 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.90, under our fair 1.97.

That makes the toss the live angle, and our call is field first, at 78%.

What decides ADKR vs SW

The toss. Our call is field first, at 78%, at Sheikh Zayed, where MI Emirates won batting first (26 November 2026).

Our call is field first, at 78%, at Sheikh Zayed, where MI Emirates won batting first (26 November 2026). Paul Walter's form. Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).

Paul Walter made 75 off 43 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026). ADKR's top order. Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026).

Finn Allen made 74 off 38 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals (22 November 2026). Sunil Narine's four overs. Sunil Narine took 1 for 11 in four overs for ADKR against MI Emirates (26 November 2026).