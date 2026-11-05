Eastern Storm vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Dolphins predicted to win with 72% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%.Toss preview ›
ESTORM vs DOL Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Eastern Storm
Expected captainChristopher Britz
- Kabelo Sekhukhune
- Ronan Herrmann (wk)
- Brayden Hicks
- Christopher Britz (c)
- Jurie Snyman
- Dewan Marais
- Aryan Gopalan
- Chad Classen
- Thabiso Lekhoana
- Tumelo Simelane
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 5 Nov, 18:50 IST
Dolphins
- Romashan Pillay
- Bryce Parsons
- Jason Smith
- Hanu Viljoen (wk)
- Gomolemo Phiri
- Andile Simelane
- Prenelan Subrayen
- Ottneil Baartman
- Okuhle Cele
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 5 Nov, 18:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Dolphins predicted to win with 72% probability
- • Hanu Viljoen made 114 off 59 balls against Boland at Kingsmead (1 November 2026)
- • Eastern Storm lost to the Lions (28 October) and Garden Route Badgers (31 October 2026) in the Super Eights
- • Field first is our toss call, at 79%
- • The match-winner market is efficiently priced, with both sides below our fair odds
Dolphins are our pick at 72%.
Our AI model predicts the Dolphins to beat Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday 6 November 2026, with a 72.2% win probability. The Super Eights game starts at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). The market also makes the Dolphins clear favourites.
Can Eastern Storm find their batting form at home?
The Lions beat Eastern Storm by 9 wickets at The Wanderers Stadium on 28 October 2026. Ronan Herrmann made 62 off 38 balls in Eastern Storm's 198 for 6. The Lions reached 204 for 1 in 18 overs.
Garden Route Badgers then beat Eastern Storm by 6 wickets in Oudtshoorn (31 October 2026). Aryan Gopalan took 3 for 37 in four overs in that game.
Jurie Snyman made 95 off 45 balls against the Knights in Bloemfontein on 14 October 2026, when Eastern Storm won by 18 runs. Jurie Snyman also took 4 for 16 in four overs in that win.
Back home in Benoni, Eastern Storm ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 145 for 8 with four overs to spare (25 October 2026). KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers had beaten Eastern Storm by 5 wickets in Benoni on 22 October 2026.
Why the Dolphins arrive as clear favourites
Boland beat the Dolphins by 7 wickets at Kingsmead on 1 November 2026, in the Dolphins' first Super Eights game. Hanu Viljoen made 114 off 59 balls in the Dolphins' 174 for 4.
The Dolphins' game against Western Province in Durban on 3 November 2026 was abandoned without a ball bowled.
Earlier, the Dolphins beat Limpopo (4 October) and North West Dragons (13 October 2026), each by 7 wickets. Bryce Parsons made 83 off 38 balls in the Dolphins' 239 for 5 against Northern Cape Heat at Kingsmead (30 September 2026).
The bowling has teeth too. Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 in four overs against Limpopo on 4 October 2026. Ottneil Baartman took 4 for 12 in three overs against Garden Route Badgers at Kingsmead (23 October 2026).
Key Matchups: Snyman, Viljoen and Herrmann face the wicket-takers
Jurie Snyman vs Prenelan Subrayen: Jurie Snyman made 52 off 32 balls against Boland in Paarl (8 October 2026). Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 against Limpopo (4 October 2026).
Hanu Viljoen vs Aryan Gopalan: Hanu Viljoen made 114 off 59 balls against Boland at Kingsmead (1 November 2026). Aryan Gopalan took 3 for 37 against Garden Route Badgers in Oudtshoorn (31 October 2026).
Ronan Herrmann vs Ottneil Baartman: Ronan Herrmann made 51 off 34 balls against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers in Benoni (22 October 2026). Ottneil Baartman took 4 for 12 against Garden Route Badgers in Durban (23 October 2026).
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Eastern Storm and the Dolphins played in different pools of the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup, so this Super Eights game in Benoni is their first meeting of the season.
The sides met at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on 9 October 2021, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. The Dolphins made 155 for 6, with Jason Smith on 45 not out off 34 balls. Easterns (Eastern Storm) replied with 147 for 8, and the Dolphins won by 8 runs.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Eastern Storm vs Dolphins pitch report: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
The side batting second won at Willowmoore Park on 22 October and 25 October 2026. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers ran down Eastern Storm's 149 for 9 in Benoni on 22 October 2026. Eastern Storm ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 145 for 8 on the same Benoni pitch (25 October 2026).
Willowmoore Park, Benoni hosts Eastern Storm v Dolphins in the Super Eights.
- Weather: The MET Norway forecast for the 16:00 UTC start (fetched 5 November 2026) shows about 26°C, humidity near 37% and partly cloudy skies.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 79%. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss and fielded against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park on 22 October 2026. See the toss prediction for ESTORM vs DOL, locked in before the toss happens.
Match Analysis: where Eastern Storm vs Dolphins is won and lost
The Dolphins have been at their best batting second. They beat Limpopo in 12.5 overs (4 October) and North West Dragons in 16 overs (13 October 2026).
Eastern Storm need a big first innings. Their 186 for 6 beat the Knights by 18 runs (14 October 2026), while their 198 for 6 lost to the Lions (28 October 2026). If Eastern Storm bat first, anything under 180 looks light.
If the Dolphins bat first, Bryce Parsons and Hanu Viljoen give them the hitting for a total like the 239 for 5 against Northern Cape Heat (30 September 2026).
Eastern Storm vs Dolphins prediction: Dolphins 72% favourites in Benoni
Our AI model gives the Dolphins a 72.2% chance of beating Eastern Storm in Benoni. The market broadly agrees, and both prices sit below our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The sharper angle is the toss: we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 79%.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Eastern Storm
|27.8%
|26.7%
|3.25
|3.60
|Dolphins
|72.2%
|73.3%
|1.32
|1.39
The market has this about right. The Dolphins at 1.32 sit below our fair odds of 1.39, and Eastern Storm at 3.25 sit below their fair price of 3.60. The best prices on our odds card, 1.33 on the Dolphins and 3.27 on Eastern Storm, are also below fair. Odds captured on 5 November 2026.
Where we stand on the market. Our model is about 1 point below the market on the Dolphins, and both make the Dolphins clear favourites, so the market broadly agrees.
CSA Pro20 Cup
Eastern Storm vs Dolphins odds
6 Nov 2026 · 21:30 IST
Match winner: Eastern Storm 3.27 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; Dolphins 1.33 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 19:35–19:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ESTORM
|2DOL
|Payout
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.25
|2 · Dolphins 1.32
|Payout93.9%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.27
|2 · Dolphins 1.33
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Eastern Storm3.27
|2 · Dolphins1.33
|Payout–
1X2: Eastern Storm 3.28, Tie 25.00, Dolphins 1.34 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 19:35–19:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ESTORM
|XTie
|2DOL
|Payout
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Eastern Storm 3.28
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Dolphins 1.34
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Eastern Storm vs Dolphins in the CSA Pro20 Cup?
Our AI model predicts the Dolphins to beat Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on 6 November 2026, with a 72.2% win probability. The market also makes the Dolphins clear favourites. Eastern Storm lost their two Super Eights games before this one, to the Lions (28 October) and Garden Route Badgers (31 October 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Eastern Storm vs Dolphins?
Our toss call for Eastern Storm vs Dolphins on 6 November 2026 is field first, at 79%. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss and fielded against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park on 22 October 2026, then won by 5 wickets. The side batting second won again at Willowmoore Park on 25 October 2026.
What are the odds for Eastern Storm vs Dolphins?
The Dolphins are 1.32 and Eastern Storm are 3.25 for their Super Eights game on 6 November 2026. Our fair odds are 1.39 for the Dolphins and 3.60 for Eastern Storm, so both prices sit below fair and the match-winner market is efficiently priced. Our toss call, field first at 79%, is the sharper angle.
Is Willowmoore Park a batting or bowling pitch?
The side batting second won at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on 22 October and 25 October 2026, in the CSA Pro20 Cup. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers ran down Eastern Storm's 149 for 9 (22 October 2026). Eastern Storm then made 146 for 6 in 16 overs to beat South Africa Emerging Players by 4 wickets (25 October 2026).
Have Eastern Storm and the Dolphins met before?
Yes. The Dolphins beat Easterns (Eastern Storm) by 8 runs at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on 9 October 2021, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, after making 155 for 6. The sides played in different pools of the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup, so this Super Eights game in Benoni is their first meeting of the season.
What time does Eastern Storm vs Dolphins start?
Eastern Storm vs Dolphins starts at 16:00 UTC, which is 9:30 pm IST, on Friday 6 November 2026 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The game is part of the Super Eights stage of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27, and our AI model makes the Dolphins 72.2% favourites to win it.
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