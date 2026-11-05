Dolphins are our pick at 72%.

Our AI model predicts the Dolphins to beat Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday 6 November 2026, with a 72.2% win probability. The Super Eights game starts at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). The market also makes the Dolphins clear favourites.

Can Eastern Storm find their batting form at home?

The Lions beat Eastern Storm by 9 wickets at The Wanderers Stadium on 28 October 2026. Ronan Herrmann made 62 off 38 balls in Eastern Storm's 198 for 6. The Lions reached 204 for 1 in 18 overs.

Garden Route Badgers then beat Eastern Storm by 6 wickets in Oudtshoorn (31 October 2026). Aryan Gopalan took 3 for 37 in four overs in that game.

Jurie Snyman made 95 off 45 balls against the Knights in Bloemfontein on 14 October 2026, when Eastern Storm won by 18 runs. Jurie Snyman also took 4 for 16 in four overs in that win.

Back home in Benoni, Eastern Storm ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 145 for 8 with four overs to spare (25 October 2026). KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers had beaten Eastern Storm by 5 wickets in Benoni on 22 October 2026.

Why the Dolphins arrive as clear favourites

Boland beat the Dolphins by 7 wickets at Kingsmead on 1 November 2026, in the Dolphins' first Super Eights game. Hanu Viljoen made 114 off 59 balls in the Dolphins' 174 for 4.

The Dolphins' game against Western Province in Durban on 3 November 2026 was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Earlier, the Dolphins beat Limpopo (4 October) and North West Dragons (13 October 2026), each by 7 wickets. Bryce Parsons made 83 off 38 balls in the Dolphins' 239 for 5 against Northern Cape Heat at Kingsmead (30 September 2026).

The bowling has teeth too. Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 in four overs against Limpopo on 4 October 2026. Ottneil Baartman took 4 for 12 in three overs against Garden Route Badgers at Kingsmead (23 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Snyman, Viljoen and Herrmann face the wicket-takers

Jurie Snyman vs Prenelan Subrayen: Jurie Snyman made 52 off 32 balls against Boland in Paarl (8 October 2026). Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 against Limpopo (4 October 2026).

Hanu Viljoen vs Aryan Gopalan: Hanu Viljoen made 114 off 59 balls against Boland at Kingsmead (1 November 2026). Aryan Gopalan took 3 for 37 against Garden Route Badgers in Oudtshoorn (31 October 2026).

Ronan Herrmann vs Ottneil Baartman: Ronan Herrmann made 51 off 34 balls against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers in Benoni (22 October 2026). Ottneil Baartman took 4 for 12 against Garden Route Badgers in Durban (23 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Eastern Storm and the Dolphins played in different pools of the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup, so this Super Eights game in Benoni is their first meeting of the season. The sides met at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on 9 October 2021, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. The Dolphins made 155 for 6, with Jason Smith on 45 not out off 34 balls. Easterns (Eastern Storm) replied with 147 for 8, and the Dolphins won by 8 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Eastern Storm vs Dolphins pitch report: Willowmoore Park, Benoni The side batting second won at Willowmoore Park on 22 October and 25 October 2026. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers ran down Eastern Storm's 149 for 9 in Benoni on 22 October 2026. Eastern Storm ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 145 for 8 on the same Benoni pitch (25 October 2026). Willowmoore Park, Benoni hosts Eastern Storm v Dolphins in the Super Eights. Weather: The MET Norway forecast for the 16:00 UTC start (fetched 5 November 2026) shows about 26°C, humidity near 37% and partly cloudy skies.

The MET Norway forecast for the 16:00 UTC start (fetched 5 November 2026) shows about 26°C, humidity near 37% and partly cloudy skies. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 79%. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss and fielded against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park on 22 October 2026. See the toss prediction for ESTORM vs DOL, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: where Eastern Storm vs Dolphins is won and lost

The Dolphins have been at their best batting second. They beat Limpopo in 12.5 overs (4 October) and North West Dragons in 16 overs (13 October 2026).

Eastern Storm need a big first innings. Their 186 for 6 beat the Knights by 18 runs (14 October 2026), while their 198 for 6 lost to the Lions (28 October 2026). If Eastern Storm bat first, anything under 180 looks light.

If the Dolphins bat first, Bryce Parsons and Hanu Viljoen give them the hitting for a total like the 239 for 5 against Northern Cape Heat (30 September 2026).

Eastern Storm vs Dolphins prediction: Dolphins 72% favourites in Benoni

Our AI model gives the Dolphins a 72.2% chance of beating Eastern Storm in Benoni. The market broadly agrees, and both prices sit below our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The sharper angle is the toss: we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 79%.